 

K12 Inc. Announces First Quarter Revenues Increased 44.3% to $371.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:35  |  45   |   |   

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading tech-enabled education companies, today announced its results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 compared with the First Quarter Fiscal 2020

  • Revenues of $371.0 million, compared with $257.1 million, driven by increased enrollments.
  • Income from operations of $12.1 million, compared with a loss of $19.4 million. The increase in income is due to increased revenue and improved operating leverage.
  • Net income of $12.7 million, compared with a net loss of $9.7 million.
  • Diluted net income per share of $0.30, compared with a net loss per share of $0.25.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 of $308.8 million, compared with $165.9 million as of September 30, 2019. The change in cash is due largely to the net proceeds from the convertible debt offering, partially offset by cash used to repay the outstanding $100 million on the revolving credit facility.
  • Adjusted operating income of $23.0 million, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $13.1 million. (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million. (1)

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary Financial Metrics

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Change 2020/2019

2020

2019

$

%

(In thousands, except percentages)
Revenues $

370,960

$

257,121

$

113,839

44.3%

 
Income (loss) from operations

12,064

(19,388)

31,452

162.2%

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

23,009

(13,123)

36,132

275.3%

 
Net income (loss)

12,666

(9,730)

22,396

230.2%

 
EBITDA (1)

30,341

(2,242)

32,583

1453.3%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

39,234

3,280

35,954

1096.2%

(1)

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to our investors as an indicator of performance because they exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $308.8 million, compared with $212.3 million reported at June 30, 2020. The increase in the cash balance is largely the result of the $348.2 million in proceeds the Company received from its issuance during the quarter of $420 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, partially offset by the use of $100.0 million in cash to pay down its revolving credit facility.

In connection with the Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated Capped Call Transactions (the “Capped Call Transactions”) with certain counterparties. The Capped Call Transactions are expected to cover the aggregate number of shares of the Company’s common stock that initially underlie the Notes, and are expected to reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes. The upper strike price of the Capped Call Transactions is $86.174 per share. The cost of the Capped Call Transactions was $60.4 million and was recorded within additional paid in capital.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $12.8 million, a decrease of $4.1 million from the three months ended September 30, 2019 and comprised of,

  • $1.1 million on property and equipment,
  • $7.2 million on capitalized software development, and
  • $4.5 million on capitalized curriculum development.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company revised its lines of revenue reporting into two categories:

  1. General Education - products and services that are predominantly focused on kindergarten through twelfth grade students for core subjects including math, English, science and history, to help build a common foundation of knowledge, and
  2. Career Learning - products and services that are focused on developing skills for students, in middle school through high school and adult learners, to enter careers in high-growth, in-demand industries—including information technology, business, and health services. Middle and high school students also take general education courses per state standards in addition to coursework in career pathways.

The Company believes that the change in the lines of revenue will facilitate a better understanding of the markets in which the Company competes. Additional information on the new lines of revenue, including revenue and enrollments by quarter for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 revised to reflect the new lines of revenue format can be found in Appendix A. This information is provided for investor reference only. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review K12 Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC.

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Change 2020 / 2019

2020

2019

$

 

%

(In thousands, except percentages)

 
General Education $

313,848

$

233,566

$

80,282

34.4%

Career Learning
Middle - High School

48,771

23,555

25,216

107.1%

Adult

8,341

8,341

100.0%

Total Career Learning

57,112

23,555

33,557

142.5%

Total Revenues $

370,960

$

257,121

$

113,839

44.3%

 

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth total enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where K12 provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support. No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 / 2019

2020

2019

Change

Change %

(In thousands, except percentages)

 
General Education (1)

164.6

110.8

53.8

48.6%

Career Learning (1)

30.8

13.6

17.2

126.5%

Total Enrollment

195.4

124.4

71.0

57.1%

(1)

This data includes enrollments for which K12 receives no public funding or revenue.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different. Revenue per enrollment in the three months ended September 30 declined from 2019 to 2020 due to state budgetary pressures resulting from COVID-19 and a higher mix of lower-funded states.

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 / 2019

2020

2019

Change

 

Change %

 
General Education $

1,718

$

1,860

$

(142)

(7.6%)

Career Learning

1,564

1,720

(156)

(9.1%)

Outlook

The Company is forecasting the following for the full year, 2021:

  • Revenue in the range of $1.445 billion to $1.470 billion.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $60 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Tax rate of 26% to 29% after discrete items.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $120 million to $130 million.

The Company is forecasting the following for the second quarter, fiscal 2021:

  • Revenue in the range of $358 million to $366 million.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $12 million to $15 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $42 million to $45 million. (1)

(1)

In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. Please also see Special Note on Forward Looking Statements below.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended June 30, 2021

Low

High

Low

High

(In millions)

Income from operations

$

32.5

$

35.5

$

76.5

$

86.5

Stock-based compensation expense

 

7.5

 

7.5

 

35.5

 

35.5

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2.0

 

2.0

 

8.0

 

8.0

Adjusted operating income

$

42.0

$

45.0

$

120.0

$

130.0

 

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

Participants can access a live webcast of the call at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2709958/5FF36D23A41009F92F6042C4EA5C19B6. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 900-1536 (domestic) or (236) 712-2276 (international) at 4:45 pm. (ET). The conference ID is 4972995.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) through November 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) at 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the conference ID 4972995. A webcast replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2709958/5FF36D23A41009F92F6042C4EA5C19B6 for 30 days.

Investor Day

The Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2020. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Nate Davis and other members of K12’s executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s long-term vision and growth strategies, capital allocation framework, and operational and financial objectives.

Presentations, including a question and answer session, will begin promptly at 10:30 am ET and conclude by approximately 2:30 pm ET. Investors and analysts can use the following link to register for K12’s Investor Day. A replay of the Investor Day will also be available on the company's website.

For further information about K12’s Investor Day event, please contact Investor Relations at ir@k12.com.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; failure to replace students who have graduated from the terminal grade in a school or have left our programs for other reasons with new students of a sufficient number; inability to maintain our current rate of retention of students enrolled in our courses; an increase in the amount of failures to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; the failure of perceived industry trends and projections resulting from the expected effects of COVID-19 on virtual education; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services with schools; failure to develop the career learning education business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including but not limited to our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of K12 Inc.’s financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review K12 Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from K12 Inc.’s website at www.k12.com.

K12 INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 
Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

(In thousands except share and per share data)
Revenues $

370,960

$

257,121

Instructional costs and services

241,069

169,358

Gross margin

129,891

87,763

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

117,827

107,151

Income (loss) from operations

12,064

(19,388)

Interest income (expense), net

(2,107)

910

Other income (expense), net

429

(8)

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity method investments

10,386

(18,486)

Income tax benefit

2,376

8,818

Loss from equity method investments

(96)

(62)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $

12,666

$

(9,730)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:
Basic $

0.32

$

(0.25)

Diluted $

0.30

$

(0.25)

Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic

39,985,417

39,288,557

Diluted

42,189,673

39,288,557

K12 INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

(audited)

(In thousands except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $

308,784

$

212,299

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,483 and $6,808

419,615

236,134

Inventories, net

24,009

28,300

Prepaid expenses

33,338

13,058

Other current assets

19,745

11,480

Total current assets

805,491

501,271

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

107,747

111,768

Property and equipment, net

70,147

38,668

Capitalized software, net

49,263

48,493

Capitalized curriculum development costs, net

48,931

48,849

Intangible assets, net

75,360

77,451

Goodwill

174,523

174,939

Deposits and other assets

73,014

71,824

Total assets $

1,404,476

$

1,073,263

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $

91,957

$

40,428

Accrued liabilities

25,782

27,351

Accrued compensation and benefits

27,598

47,227

Deferred revenue

55,373

24,417

Credit facility

100,000

Current portion of finance lease liability

14,629

13,304

Current portion of operating lease liability

20,655

20,689

Total current liabilities

235,994

273,416

Long-term finance lease liability

18,156

4,634

Long-term operating lease liability

91,624

96,544

Long-term debt

287,811

Deferred tax liability

35,872

13,771

Other long-term liabilities

15,998

9,569

Total liabilities

685,455

397,934

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding

Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 46,872,975 and 46,341,627 shares issued; and 41,538,232 and 41,006,884 shares outstanding

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

768,232

730,761

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(99)

93

Retained earnings

53,366

46,953

Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost

(102,482)

(102,482)

Total stockholders’ equity

719,021

675,329

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

1,404,476

$

1,073,263

 

K12 INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 
Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) $

12,666

$

(9,730)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense

18,277

17,146

Stock-based compensation expense

8,893

5,522

Deferred income taxes

8,065

3,776

Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts

4,875

(280)

Amortization of discount and fees on debt

1,219

Other

10,792

4,141

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

(196,953)

(75,765)

Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets

(23,975)

(8,942)

Accounts payable

30,893

(2,396)

Accrued liabilities

(1,883)

(266)

Accrued compensation and benefits

(19,629)

(23,038)

Operating lease liability

(5,165)

(2,073)

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

37,392

5,091

Net cash used in operating activities

(114,533)

(86,814)

Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment

(1,106)

(1,246)

Capitalized software development costs

(7,204)

(7,196)

Capitalized curriculum development costs

(4,488)

(8,528)

Sale of long-lived assets

223

Other acquisitions and investments, net of distributions

(3,113)

(1,277)

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,688)

(18,247)

Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments on finance lease obligations

(5,669)

(7,460)

Repayments on credit facility

(100,000)

Issuance of convertible senior notes

409,390

Purchases of capped calls in connection with convertible senior notes

(60,354)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

32

42

Withholding of stock options for tax withholding

(10,885)

Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding

(5,808)

(4,698)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

226,706

(12,116)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

96,485

(117,177)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

213,299

284,621

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $

309,784

$

167,444

 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of September 30th:
Cash and cash equivalents $

308,784

$

165,944

Other current assets (restricted cash)

500

500

Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)

500

1,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $

309,784

$

167,444

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. These measures remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. Adjusted EBITDA also removes depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

  • as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and
  • in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In thousands)
Income (loss) from operations

$

12,064

$

(19,388

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,893

 

5,522

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,052

 

743

 

Adjusted operating income (loss)

 

23,009

 

(13,123

)

Depreciation and other amortization

 

16,225

 

16,403

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,234

$

3,280

 

 
EBITDA

$

30,341

$

(2,242

)

Appendix A

Full Definitions for New Lines of Reporting Revenue and Enrollments

K12 Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“K12” or the “Company”) is an education services company providing online and blended learning. The Company’s technology-based products and services enable its clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students on a scalable basis. These products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services are designed to help learners reach their educational goals through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The Company’s clients are primarily public and private schools, school districts, and charter boards. Additionally, it offers solutions to employers, government agencies and consumers, including through private schools which it operates. These products and services are provided through two lines of revenue:

General Education – General Education products and services are predominantly focused on kindergarten through twelfth grade students for core subjects including math, English, science and history, to help build a common foundation of knowledge. Programs utilizing General Education products and services are for students that are not specializing in any particular curriculum or course of study. These programs provide an alternative to traditional school options and serve a range of student needs including safety concerns, increased academic support, scheduling flexibility, physical/health restrictions or advanced learning among other reasons. Products and services are sold a-la carte or combined into customized customer offerings.

Career Learning – Career Learning products and services are focused on developing skills for students, in middle school through high school and adult learners, to enter careers in high-growth, in-demand industries—including information technology, business, and health services. The Company provides middle and high school students with Career Learning programs that complement their core general education coursework in math, English, science and history. K12 currently offers a catalog of over 160 Career Learning courses in 23 Career Pathways in five of the sixteen National Career Clusters. The middle school program spans career exploration, exposes students to a variety of career options, and introduces career skill development. In high school, students engage in industry content pathway courses, project-based learning in virtual teams, and career development services. High school students also have the opportunity to progress toward certifications, connect with industry professionals, earn college credits while in high school, and participate in job shadowing and/or work based learning experiences that are required to succeed in today’s digital, tech-enabled economy A student enrolled in a school offering our General Education program may take courses in a Career Learning program but that student and associated revenue is not reported as Career Learning enrollment and revenue. A student and the associated revenue, whether in middle or high school is counted as Career Learning if enrolled in a school offering our Career Learning program and must commit to a career pathway and its associated services, including the Exploratory Pathways. Like General Education, products and services for the Career Learning market are sold a-la carte or combined into a Career Learning program or customized customer offering. The Company also offers post-secondary Career Learning programs to adult learners, through its Galvanize, Inc. (“Galvanize”) subsidiary. These programs include skills training in data science and software engineering, technology staffing and talent development, and are offered directly to consumers, employers and government agencies.

The following tables provide revenue and enrollments by quarter for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 for the new reporting formats. This information is provided for investor reference only. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review K12 Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from K12 Inc.’s website at www.k12.com.

REVENUE
Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020
General Education Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(In thousands) (In thousands)
Managed Public School Programs $

327,204

$

234,634

$

228,335

$

229,576

$

227,534

Add:
Private Pay Schools and Other

8,436

8,609

8,879

8,626

8,659

Institutional (Non-managed and Software & Services)

26,979

17,922

16,753

19,357

20,928

Less:
Career Learning - Managed Public School Programs

(47,993)

(26,498)

(20,586)

(24,356)

(23,423)

Career Learning - Non-managed Public School Programs

(565)

(1)

(82)

(481)

(108)

Career Learning - Private Pay Schools and Other

(213)

(190)

(152)

(103)

(24)

Total General Education Revenues $

313,848

$

234,476

$

233,147

$

232,619

$

233,566

 
Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020
Career Learning Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(In thousands) (In thousands)
Career Learning - Managed Public School Programs $

47,993

$

26,498

$

20,586

$

24,356

$

23,423

Career Learning - Non-managed Public School Programs

565

1

82

481

108

Career Learning - Private Pay Schools and Other

213

190

152

103

24

Private Pay Schools and Other (Galvanize)

8,341

7,766

3,187

Total Career Learning Revenues $

57,112

$

34,455

$

24,007

$

24,940

$

23,555

 
Fiscal Year 2019
General Education Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018
(In thousands)
Managed Public School Programs $

224,294

$

222,645

$

222,793

$

220,543

Add:
Private Pay Schools and Other

8,980

9,301

8,971

8,272

Institutional (Non-managed and Software & Services)

23,040

21,306

23,108

22,499

Less:
Career Learning - Managed Public School Programs

(12,709)

(12,016)

(12,297)

(12,799)

Career Learning - Non-managed Public School Programs

Career Learning - Private Pay Schools and Other

Total General Education Revenues $

243,605

$

241,236

$

242,575

$

238,515

 
Fiscal Year 2019
Career Learning Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018
(In thousands)
Career Learning - Managed Public School Programs $

12,709

$

12,016

$

12,297

$

12,799

Career Learning - Non-managed Public School Programs

Career Learning - Private Pay Schools and Other

Private Pay Schools and Other (Galvanize)

Total Career Learning Revenues $

12,709

$

12,016

$

12,297

$

12,799

 
 
Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(In thousands) (In thousands)
General Education $

313,848

$

234,476

$

233,147

$

232,619

$

233,566

Career Learning
Middle - High School

48,771

26,689

20,820

24,940

23,555

Adult

8,341

7,766

3,187

Total Career Learning

57,112

34,455

24,007

24,940

23,555

Total Revenues $

370,960

$

268,931

$

257,154

$

257,559

$

257,121

 
 
ENROLLMENT
 
Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(In thousands) (In thousands)
Managed Public School Programs

190.7

116.7

119.7

117.6

122.3

Non-managed Public School Programs

51.0

15.5

16.2

15.6

15.6

Total Old Reporting

241.7

132.2

135.9

133.2

137.9

Add:
Private Pay

4.7

2.2

2.4

2.3

2.1

Less:
Non-managed Public School Programs

(51.0)

(15.5)

(16.2)

(15.6)

(15.6)

Net Changes - Old vs New Reporting

(46.3)

(13.3)

(13.8)

(13.3)

(13.5)

Total New Reporting

195.4

118.9

122.1

119.9

124.4

 
 
Fiscal Year 2019
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018
(In thousands)
Managed Public School Programs

110.5

117.1

116.4

118.8

Non-managed Public School Programs

23.3

24.5

23.7

23.8

Total Old Reporting

133.8

141.6

140.1

142.6

Add:
Private Pay

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.3

Less:
Non-managed Public School Programs

(23.3)

(24.5)

(23.7)

(23.8)

Net Changes - Old vs New Reporting

(21.0)

(22.1)

(21.4)

(21.5)

Total New Reporting

112.8

119.5

118.7

121.1

 
 
Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(In thousands) (In thousands)
General Education

164.6

106.2

108.9

106.8

110.8

Career Learning

30.8

12.7

13.2

13.1

13.6

Total Enrollment

195.4

118.9

122.1

119.9

124.4

 
Fiscal Year 2019
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018
(In thousands)
General Education

106.4

112.8

111.9

114

Career Learning

6.4

6.7

6.8

7.1

Total Enrollment

112.8

119.5

118.7

121.1

 

K12 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Diversity and Inclusion? Gen Z’s About That
15.10.20
K12 Learning Solutions Helps Schools Start the Year Online and Plan for a Hybrid Future
12.10.20
K12 Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
07.10.20
New Survey: Career Learning is a Bipartisan Answer to Improving the American Economy
01.10.20
K12 CEO Nate Davis Honored with ASU+GSV 2020 Innovator of Color Award
30.09.20
Future-Proof Your Career & Company: Galvanize Debuts Part-Time Software Engineering Professional Development Courses
28.09.20
Insight School of Washington Offers New Middle School to Meet Increased Demand by Parents for Online School
28.09.20
K12 Inc. Announces Private Academy Scholarships for Underserved Students