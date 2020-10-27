Capital Bancorp Reports Record Quarter and Year to Date Earnings

"Our diversified business model has demonstrated resiliency in a difficult economic environment and continues to perform well as shown by our record earnings in the third quarter," said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bancorp. "We look to maintain momentum by focusing on expense control, increasing core deposits and expanding relationships with PPP borrowers in the quarters to come. Our consumer strategy is scaling more quickly than expected as we saw another quarter of robust growth in OpenSky accounts, secured deposits, and related revenues as customer behavior began to normalize. Asset quality remains strong, with loans in deferral status decreasing 79% percent over the quarter to 2 percent of loans outstanding. Given the remaining uncertain economic outlook due to COVID-19, we recorded a provision of $3.5 million for the quarter bringing the total to $9.2 million for the year."

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. By comparison, net income was $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 1.89% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.42% for the same period in 2019. Similarly, return on average equity was 23.3% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 14.0% for the same period in 2019. Included in net income, in the current quarter, was a provision for loan losses of $3.5 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019, attributable to the uncertain economic environment related to COVID-19.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Diversified Businesses Drive Record Net Income - In the third quarter of 2020, net income increased 88.2 percent to a record $8.4 million from $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Bank's uncorrelated diversified business lines that are complimentary across economic cycles.

In the third quarter of 2020, net income increased 88.2 percent to a record $8.4 million from $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Bank's uncorrelated diversified business lines that are complimentary across economic cycles. Net Interest Margin Improve ment - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased by 29 basis points to 5.01% from the last quarter but decreased 82 basis points from 5.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The year over year decline in NIM was driven by an overall decline in the interest rate environment, lower earning SBA-PPP loans and excess liquidity. Excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, third quarter 2020 NIM was 3.84%, down 12 basis points from the prior quarter and 53 basis points from 4.37% in the same period last year.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased by 29 basis points to 5.01% from the last quarter but decreased 82 basis points from 5.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The year over year decline in NIM was driven by an overall decline in the interest rate environment, lower earning SBA-PPP loans and excess liquidity. Excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, third quarter 2020 NIM was 3.84%, down 12 basis points from the prior quarter and 53 basis points from 4.37% in the same period last year. Growth in Core Deposits and Reduced Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities - Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $32.2 million, or 5.7 percent, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and now represent 35.9% of total deposits. The growth in credit card-related deposits was partially offset by anticipated declines in SBA-PPP-related deposit balances. Overall, during the quarter, the cost of interest bearing liabilities was reduced from 1.38% at June 30, 2020 to 1.18% at September 30, 2020 as rates decreased in line with the market. The Bank continues to execute on its ongoing strategic initiative to improve the deposit portfolio mix by decreasing reliance on wholesale, internet and other non-core time deposits.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $32.2 million, or 5.7 percent, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and now represent 35.9% of total deposits. The growth in credit card-related deposits was partially offset by anticipated declines in SBA-PPP-related deposit balances. Overall, during the quarter, the cost of interest bearing liabilities was reduced from 1.38% at June 30, 2020 to 1.18% at September 30, 2020 as rates decreased in line with the market. The Bank continues to execute on its ongoing strategic initiative to improve the deposit portfolio mix by decreasing reliance on wholesale, internet and other non-core time deposits. Cost Management Initiatives Impr oving Operating Leverage - Focused investments in technology, combined with process improvements and workforce rationalizations, continue to increase the Bank's operating leverage. Higher mortgage originations and credit card volumes increased noninterest expenses by $9.9 million, or 54.3 percent from the same quarter last year. These higher levels of activity drove a $13.9 million, or 192.9 percent increase in related noninterest income.

Focused investments in technology, combined with process improvements and workforce rationalizations, continue to increase the Bank's operating leverage. Higher mortgage originations and credit card volumes increased noninterest expenses by $9.9 million, or 54.3 percent from the same quarter last year. These higher levels of activity drove a $13.9 million, or 192.9 percent increase in related noninterest income. Balance Sheet Supported By Robust Capital Ratios, Elevated Reserves , and Excess Liquidity - As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75% and ALLL to total loans of 1.49%, or 1.77% excluding SBA-PPP loans. The Bank is well-capitalized and has taken measures to navigate COVID-19 related disruptions by taking additional loan loss provisions and maintaining higher than normal levels of liquidity on the balance sheet.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75% and ALLL to total loans of 1.49%, or 1.77% excluding SBA-PPP loans. The Bank is well-capitalized and has taken measures to navigate COVID-19 related disruptions by taking additional loan loss provisions and maintaining higher than normal levels of liquidity on the balance sheet. Proactive Management Leads to Early Recognition of Problem Assets - Non-performing assets increased to $14.8 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $9.2 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to two past-due construction loans related to a single relationship and totaling $4.7 million. Both loans are well secured and we do not anticipate any losses with these credits. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.79%, 0.90% excluding SBA-PPP loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.50% at June 30, 2020.

Non-performing assets increased to $14.8 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $9.2 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to two past-due construction loans related to a single relationship and totaling $4.7 million. Both loans are well secured and we do not anticipate any losses with these credits. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.79%, 0.90% excluding SBA-PPP loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.50% at June 30, 2020. Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, portfolio loans increased by $33.1 million, or 2.7 percent, to $1.24 billion compared to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial real estate loans increased by $8.9 million, or 2.4 percent, construction real estate loans increased by $14.7 million, or 6.9 percent and secured credit cards balances increased by $30.2 million, or 55.2 percent, while residential real estate decreased by $14.7 million, or 3.4 percent, and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $7.8 million, or 5.5 percent.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, portfolio loans increased by $33.1 million, or 2.7 percent, to $1.24 billion compared to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2020. Commercial real estate loans increased by $8.9 million, or 2.4 percent, construction real estate loans increased by $14.7 million, or 6.9 percent and secured credit cards balances increased by $30.2 million, or 55.2 percent, while residential real estate decreased by $14.7 million, or 3.4 percent, and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $7.8 million, or 5.5 percent. COVID-19 Related Deferrals - Outstanding loans deferred due to COVID-19 decreased by 79% from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 as shown in the table below.

Loan Modifications (1) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Deferred Loans Deferred Loans Sector Total Loans Outstanding Balance # of Loans Deferred Total Loans Outstanding Balance # of Loans Deferred Accommodation & Food Services $ 86.4 $ 11.2 14 $ 83.9 $ 42.6 36 Real Estate and Rental Leasing 503.1 9.3 16 527.9 45.6 67 Other Services Including Private Households 273.9 5.6 11 193.8 17.3 36 Educational Services 20.5 — — 20.4 9.8 6 Construction 246.0 0.3 1 220.4 4.2 6 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 87.3 1.1 2 88.4 5.0 11 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 30.4 1.4 2 14.9 5.0 9 Retail Trade 24.5 — — 25.5 3.0 8 Healthcare & Social Assistance 78.0 0.9 1 77.2 4.7 11 Wholesale Trade 2.6 — — 13.0 0.9 1 All other (1) 125.3 0.5 2 175.7 5.9 13 Total $ 1,478.0 $ 30.3 49 $ 1,441.1 $ 144.0 204

(1) Excludes modifications and deferrals made for OpenSky secured card customers.



Record Mortgage Originations and Revenues - In the third quarter of 2020, the Capital Bank Home Loans originated a record $431.1 million of mortgage loans for sale, compared to $197.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Capital Bank Home Loans achieved record revenue of $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2019. Efforts to optimize product pricing and mix elevated the average gain on sale to 3.13%.



In the third quarter of 2020, the Capital Bank Home Loans originated a record $431.1 million of mortgage loans for sale, compared to $197.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Capital Bank Home Loans achieved record revenue of $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2019. Efforts to optimize product pricing and mix elevated the average gain on sale to 3.13%. Continued Strong Growth in OpenSky Credit Card Accounts - During the quarter, OpenSky originated 148 thousand new credit cards, increasing the number of open credit card accounts to 529 thousand at September 30, 2020. Quarterly growth resulted in a $44.9 million increase in noninterest bearing secured credit card deposits which totaled $176.7 million at quarter end. Card balances, which typically lag new card production, increased in the third quarter of 2020 to $85.0 million from $54.7 million. Credit card fees were a record $5.8 million as consumer behavior shows signs of returning to pre-COVID patterns, resulting in a 98.2% increase in credit card revenue.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 25,189 $ 22,354 12.7 % $ 68,933 $ 60,961 13.1 % Interest expense 3,150 4,170 (24.5 )% 10,583 11,502 (8.0 )% Net interest income 22,039 18,184 21.2 % 58,350 49,459 18.0 % Provision for loan losses 3,500 1,071 226.8 % 9,209 1,869 392.7 % Noninterest income 21,146 7,221 192.8 % 41,626 17,240 141.5 % Noninterest expense 28,119 18,228 54.3 % 68,665 48,768 40.8 % Income before income taxes 11,566 6,106 89.4 % 22,102 16,062 37.6 % Income tax expense 3,128 1,625 92.5 % 5,968 4,239 40.8 % Net income $ 8,438 $ 4,481 88.3 % $ 16,134 $ 11,823 36.5 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,795 13,728 0.5 % 13,795 13,714 0.6 % Weighted average common shares - Diluted 13,832 13,986 (1.1 )% 13,832 13,922 (0.6 )% Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.33 87.4 % $ 1.17 $ 0.86 36.0 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.32 90.4 % $ 1.17 $ 0.85 37.6 % Return on average assets (1) 1.89 % 1.42 % 33.1 % 1.35 % 1.35 % — % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA PPP loans(1) (2) 1.80 % 1.42 % 26.8 % 1.25 % 1.35 % (7.4 )% Return on average equity 23.28 % 14.04 % 65.8 % 15.35 % 12.93 % 18.7 %





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 3Q20 vs. 3Q19 June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 1,879,029 $ 1,311,406 43.3 % $ 1,822,365 $ 1,507,847 $ 1,428,495 Investment securities available for sale 53,992 37,073 45.6 % 56,796 59,524 60,828 Mortgage loans held for sale 137,717 68,982 99.6 % 116,969 73,955 71,030 SBA-PPP loans, net of fees (3) 233,349 — 100.0 % 229,646 — — Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,244,613 1,140,310 9.1 % 1,211,477 1,187,798 1,171,121 Allowance for loan losses 22,016 12,808 71.9 % 18,680 15,513 13,301 Deposits 1,662,211 1,112,444 49.4 % 1,608,726 1,302,913 1,225,421 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 22,222 35,556 (37.5 )% 25,556 28,889 32,222 Other borrowed funds 17,516 15,416 13.6 % 17,392 15,430 15,423 Total stockholders' equity 149,377 127,829 16.9 % 142,108 136,080 133,331 Tangible common equity(2) 149,377 127,829 16.9 % 142,108 136,080 133,331 Common shares outstanding 13,682 13,783 (0.7 )% 13,818 13,817 13,895 Tangible book value per share $ 10.92 $ 9.27 17.7 % $ 10.28 $ 9.85 $ 9.60

(1) Annualized.

(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 21.2 percent, to $22.0 million from the same period in 2019, primarily due to a $512.3 million, or 41.4 percent, increase in average interest-earning assets. The net interest margin decreased 82 basis points to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from the same period in 2019 due to lower yields on loans which was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in interest rates. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA PPP loans, was 3.84% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.37% for the same period in 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, average interest earning assets increased $512.3 million, or 41.4 percent, to $1.7 billion as compared to the same period in 2019, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 144 basis points. Period over period, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $228.7 million, or 27.3 percent, while the average cost decreased 80 basis points to 1.18% from 1.98%.

The provision for loan losses of $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 reflects the prevailing uncertainty in the economy as a result of COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $163 thousand, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $111 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, noninterest income was $21.1 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 192.9 percent from $7.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in mortgage banking revenues of $9.5 million and credit card fees of $3.7 million resulting from the higher level of credit card accounts.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank originated 148 thousand new OpenSky secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 529 thousand. This compares to 31 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 222 thousand. Since September 30, 2019, credit card loan balances increased to $85.0 million from $44.1 million, while the related deposit account balances increased 127 percent to $176.7 million. The record growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 65.11% compared to 71.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.

Noninterest expense was $28.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $9.9 million, or 54.3 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million, or 36.5 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, a $3.7 million, or 88.0 percent increase in data processing, and an increase in operating expenses of $1.4 million, or 77.8 percent period over period. Included in salaries and benefits are commissions paid on mortgage originations, which increased from $1.9 million to $3.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the number of mortgage originations. In the three month period ended September 30, 2020, $431.1 million of mortgage loans were originated for sale compared to $197.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company's organic growth was supported by a 5.6 percent increase in employees to 244 at September 30, 2020, up from 231 at September 30, 2019. The increase was included the addition of 13 new employees in the revenue producing teams of the commercial banking and mortgage banking divisions. The increase of $3.7 million in data processing expenses is largely attributable to the higher volume of open credit cards, and increased mortgage loan processing volumes during the third quarter. Additionally, operating expenses increased $1.4 million due to increases in marketing and advertising, credit expenses, professional fees and FDIC insurance.

Operating Results - Nine Months Ended September 30, 20 20 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income increased $8.9 million, or 18.0 percent, to $58.4 million from the same period in 2019, primarily due to a $413 million, or 35.6 percent, increase in average interest-earning assets. As a result of the declining interest rate environment, which began in the third quarter of 2019, and the rapid increase in SBA PPP loans, net interest margin decreased 74 basis points to 4.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the same period in 2019. Net interest margin, excluding credit cards and SBA PPP loans, was 3.92% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.35% for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, average interest earning assets increased $413 million, or 35.6 percent, to $1.6 billion as compared to the same period in 2019, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 118 basis points. Period over period, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $213.8 million, or 27.2 percent, while the average cost decreased 55 basis points to 1.41 percent from 1.96 percent.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the provision for loan losses was $9.2 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 392.7 percent, primarily due the impacts of COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $494 thousand, or 0.07% of average loans, annualized, compared to $192 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, for the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, noninterest income was $41.6 million, an increase of $24.4 million, or 141.5 percent, from the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in mortgage banking revenues, which were up $17.5 million, and credit card fees, which increased by $5.2 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank originated 320 thousand new OpenSky secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 529 thousand. This compares to 72 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 222 thousand. The record growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.

The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased to 68.7% compared to 73.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.

Noninterest expense was $68.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $48.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $19.9 million, or 40.8 percent. The increase was primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 34.1 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, a $6.4 million, or 57.4 percent increase in data processing, an increase in loan processing of $1.2 million and a $2.3 million, or 43.6 percent increase in other operating expenses period over period. Included in salaries and benefits are commissions paid on mortgage originations, which increased from $4.0 million to $7.5 million primarily due to an increase in the number of mortgage originations. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $920.2 million of mortgage loans were originated for sale compared to $208.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase of $6.4 million in data processing expenses was due to the higher volume of open credit cards and increased mortgage loan processing volumes during the year. Additionally, operating expenses increased $2.3 million due to increases in marketing and advertising, credit expenses, professional fees and FDIC insurance.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, results of operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and include the deferral of $6.5 million of loan origination fees, net of costs, and the amortization of net fees of $1.1 million. There were no significant COVID-19 related noninterest expenses recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $1.88 billion, an increase of 43.3 percent as compared to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale and PPP loans, totaled $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 9.1 percent as compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2019.

Deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.66 billion, an increase of 49.4 percent as compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $303 million. These deposits include fiduciary accounts of title companies and property management accounts, as well as SBA PPP loans and the secured card deposits highlighted above. Interest bearing accounts increased by $246.9 million, mainly driven by a 46.7% increase in fiduciary accounts.

Due primarily to the deterioration in the macro-economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $9.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which increased our allowance for loan losses to $22.0 million, or 1.49% of total loans (1.77%, excluding SBA PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at September 30, 2020. This level of reserve provides approximately 192 percent coverage of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, compared to a reserve of $12.8 million, or 1.12 percent, of total loans, and approximately 196% coverage of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $14.8 million, or 0.79% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020, up from $6.7 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. Of the $14.8 million in total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans represented $11.5 million and OREO totaled $3.3 million. The increase is primarily due to two construction loans totaling $4.7 million. Included in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020 are troubled debt restructurings of $446 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $149.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $127.8 million at September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings and net proceeds from the exercise of stock options. Shares repurchased and retired in 2020 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program totaled 254,834 shares at a weighted average price of $10.84, for a total cost of $2.8 million including commissions. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 24,836 $ 21,900 $ 67,520 $ 59,548 Investment securities available for sale 273 215 929 707 Federal funds sold and other 80 239 484 706 Total interest income 25,189 22,354 68,933 60,961 Interest expense Deposits 2,634 3,449 9,201 9,887 Borrowed funds 516 721 1,382 1,615 Total interest expense 3,150 4,170 10,583 11,502 Net interest income 22,039 18,184 58,350 49,459 Provision for loan losses 3,500 1,071 9,209 1,869 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,539 17,113 49,141 47,590 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 119 146 378 382 Credit card fees 5,773 2,059 10,694 5,521 Mortgage banking revenue 14,359 4,900 28,496 10,991 Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale — — — 26 Other fees and charges 895 116 2,058 320 Total noninterest income 21,146 7,221 41,626 17,240 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,609 9,238 32,362 24,136 Occupancy and equipment 1,328 1,111 3,658 3,307 Professional fees 1,307 724 2,971 1,952 Data processing 7,880 4,192 17,664 11,222 Advertising 633 584 1,875 1,557 Loan processing 1,264 634 2,451 1,279 Other real estate expenses, net 9 7 137 57 Other operating 3,089 1,737 7,548 5,258 Total noninterest expenses 28,119 18,228 68,665 48,768 Income before income taxes 11,566 6,106 22,102 16,062 Income tax expense 3,128 1,625 5,968 4,239 Net income $ 8,438 $ 4,481 $ 16,134 $ 11,823





Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data) (unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 20,138 $ 10,530 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 179,789 102,447 Federal funds sold 5,590 1,847 Total cash and cash equivalents 205,517 114,824 Investment securities available for sale 53,992 60,828 Restricted investments 3,958 3,966 Loans held for sale 137,717 71,030 U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans receivable, net of fees 233,349 — Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs and net of allowance for loan losses of $22,016 and $13,301 1,222,597 1,157,820 Premises and equipment, net 5,021 6,092 Accrued interest receivable 7,678 4,770 Deferred income taxes, net 3,589 4,263 Other real estate owned 3,326 2,384 Other assets 2,285 2,518 Total assets $ 1,879,029 $ 1,428,495 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 596,239 $ 291,777 Interest bearing 1,065,972 933,644 Total deposits 1,662,211 1,225,421 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,222 32,222 Other borrowed funds 17,516 15,423 Accrued interest payable 1,523 1,801 Other liabilities 26,179 20,297 Total liabilities 1,729,652 1,295,164 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,682,198 and 13,894,842 issued and outstanding 137 139 Additional paid-in capital 49,866 51,561 Retained earnings 97,580 81,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,794 13 Total stockholders' equity 149,377 133,331 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,879,029 $ 1,428,495

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 119,279 $ 29 0.10 % $ 35,723 $ 164 1.83 % Federal funds sold 3,980 — 0.01 1,325 7 2.12 Investment securities available for sale 54,989 273 1.97 38,389 215 2.22 Restricted stock 4,007 51 5.04 5,629 68 4.77 Loans held for sale 112,890 856 3.02 56,301 896 6.31 Loans receivable under SBA Payroll Protection Program 235,160 1,470 2.49 — — 0.00 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,218,589 22,510 7.35 1,099,191 21,004 7.58 Total interest earning assets 1,748,894 25,189 5.73 1,236,558 22,354 7.17 Noninterest earning assets 22,768 15,908 Total assets $ 1,771,662 $ 1,252,466 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 218,415 156 0.28 $ 116,820 191 0.65 Savings 5,126 1 0.05 3,913 3 0.35 Money market accounts 532,973 1,186 0.89 339,751 1,484 1.73 Time deposits 267,970 1,291 1.92 286,605 1,771 2.45 Borrowed funds 41,069 516 5.00 89,746 721 3.19 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,065,553 3,150 1.18 836,835 4,170 1.98 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 22,702 17,163 Noninterest bearing deposits 539,220 271,851 Stockholders’ equity 144,187 126,617 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,771,662 $ 1,252,466 Net interest spread 4.55 % 5.19 % Net interest income $ 22,039 $ 18,184 Net interest margin(3) 5.01 % 5.83 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans collectively accounted for 117 and 146 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 98,661 $ 306 0.41 % $ 35,164 $ 518 1.97 % Federal funds sold 2,319 4 0.22 1,685 28 2.23 Investment securities available for sale 58,071 929 2.14 42,281 707 2.24 Restricted stock 4,025 174 5.78 4,276 160 4.99 Loans held for sale 77,878 1,909 3.27 35,229 1,928 7.32 Loans receivable under SBA Payroll Protection Program 134,130 2,482 2.47 — — — Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,197,719 63,129 7.04 1,041,364 57,620 7.40 Total interest earning assets 1,572,803 68,933 5.85 1,159,999 60,961 7.03 Noninterest earning assets 21,779 15,115 Total assets $ 1,594,582 $ 1,175,114 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 181,597 555 0.41 $ 97,325 387 0.53 Savings 4,686 4 0.13 3,613 9 0.35 Money market accounts 484,412 4,153 1.15 330,086 4,203 1.70 Time deposits 284,844 4,489 2.11 294,693 5,288 2.40 Borrowed funds 43,823 1,382 4.21 59,816 1,615 3.61 Total interest bearing liabilities 999,362 10,583 1.41 785,533 11,502 1.96 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 21,401 14,971 Noninterest bearing deposits 433,381 252,353 Stockholders’ equity 140,438 122,257 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,594,582 $ 1,175,114 Net interest spread 4.44 % 5.07 % Net interest income $ 58,350 $ 49,459 Net interest margin(3) 4.96 % 5.70 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans collectively accounted for 104 and 135 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.





HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Earnings: Net income $ 8,438 $ 4,761 $ 2,934 $ 5,073 $ 4,480 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.61 0.34 0.21 0.36 0.32 Net interest margin 5.01 % 4.72 % 5.16 % 5.33 % 5.83 % Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1) 3.84 % 3.96 % 3.96 % 4.02 % 4.37 % Return on average assets(2) 1.89 % 1.19 % 0.84 % 1.48 % 1.42 % Return on average assets excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2) 1.80 % 1.04 % 0.84 % 1.48 % 1.42 % Return on average equity(2) 23.28 % 13.70 % 8.59 % 15.32 % 14.04 % Efficiency ratio 65.17 % 69.74 % 73.53 % 70.10 % 71.75 % Balance Sheet: Portfolio loans receivable (3) $ 1,244,613 $ 1,211,477 $ 1,187,798 $ 1,171,121 $ 1,140,310 Deposits 1,662,211 1,608,726 1,302,913 1,225,421 1,112,444 Total assets 1,879,029 1,822,365 1,507,847 1,428,495 1,311,406 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79 % 0.50 % 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding SBA-PPP loans (1) 0.90 % 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.51 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.41 % 0.49 % 0.40 % 0.57 % Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1) 0.92 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.40 % 0.57 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2) 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1)(2) 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.49 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans 1.77 % 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 191.78 % 318.25 % 268.13 % 281.80 % 195.76 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 12.74 % 12.35 % 12.18 % 11.98 % 11.44 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 11.48 % 11.10 % 10.93 % 10.73 % 10.19 % Leverage ratio 7.44 % 7.73 % 8.61 % 8.65 % 8.60 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.48 % 11.10 % 10.93 % 10.73 % 10.19 % Tangible common equity 7.09 % 6.91 % 8.03 % 8.21 % 8.21 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 15.35 % 15.02 % 13.63 % 13.56 % 13.47 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.93 % 12.58 % 12.38 % 12.31 % 12.21 % Leverage ratio 8.63 % 8.85 % 9.83 % 9.96 % 10.37 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.75 % 12.39 % 12.19 % 12.12 % 12.02 % Tangible common equity 7.95 % 7.80 % 11.08 % 10.71 % 10.26 % Composition of Loans: (3) Residential real estate $ 422,698 $ 437,429 $ 430,870 $ 427,926 $ 443,961 Commercial real estate 372,972 364,071 360,601 348,091 339,448 Construction real estate 227,661 212,957 204,047 198,702 182,224 Commercial and industrial - Other 134,889 142,673 151,551 151,109 132,935 SBA-PPP loans 238,735 229,646 — — — Credit card 84,964 54,732 41,881 46,412 44,058 Other 2,268 947 1,103 1,285 1,148 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 596,239 $ 563,995 $ 363,423 $ 291,777 $ 293,378 Interest bearing demand 247,150 268,150 175,924 174,166 186,422 Savings 4,941 5,087 4,290 3,675 3,994 Money Markets 472,447 507,432 473,958 429,078 313,131 Time Deposits 341,435 264,062 285,318 326,725 315,519 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 431,060 $ 315,165 $ 180,421 $ 185,739 $ 197,754 Mortgage loans sold 410,312 272,151 177,496 183,691 171,880 Gain on sale of loans 12,837 8,088 4,580 4,587 5,088 Purchase volume as a % of originations 33.76 % 31.16 % 32.79 % 28.95 % 44.02 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 3.13 % 2.97 % 2.52 % 2.44 % 2.88 % OpenSky Credit Card Portfolio Metrics: Active customer accounts 529,114 400,530 244,024 223,379 221,913 Credit card loans $ 84,964 $ 54,732 $ 41,881 $ 46,412 $ 44,058 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 176,708 131,854 84,689 78,223 77,689

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(2) Annualized.

(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by the sum of gain on sale of loans and proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted

Dollars in Thousands Year Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net Income $ 16,895 $ 8,438 $ 16,134 Less: SBA-PPP loan income — (1,470 ) (2,482 ) Net Income, as Adjusted $ 16,895 $ 6,968 $ 13,653 Average Total Assets $ 1,219,909 $ 1,533,591 $ 1,594,582 Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans — (238,071 ) (135,894 ) Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,219,909 $ 1,533,591 $ 1,458,687 Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 1.38 % 1.80 % 1.25 %

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted

Dollars in Thousands Year Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net Interest Income $ 67,509 $ 22,039 $ 58,350 Less Secured credit card loan income — (6,632 ) (15,225 ) Less SBA-PPP loan income — (1,470 ) (2,482 ) Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 67,509 $ 13,937 $ 40,644 Average Interest Earning Assets 1,204,863 1,748,894 1,572,803 Less Average secured credit card loans — (68,585 ) (51,289 ) Less Average SBA-PPP loans — (235,160 ) (134,130 ) Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,204,863 $ 1,445,148 $ 1,387,384 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 5.60 % 3.84 % 3.91 %

Tangible Book Value per Share

Dollars in Thousands December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 133,331 $ 149,377 Tangible Common Equity $ 133,331 $ 149,377 Period End Shares Outstanding 13,894,842 13,682,198 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 9.60 $ 10.92





Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Dollars in Thousands Year Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 13,301 $ 22,016 Total Loans 1,171,121 1,477,962 Less: SBA-PPP loans — (233,349 ) Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,171,121 $ 1,244,613 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.14 % 1.77 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Dollars in Thousands Year Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,104 $ 14,806 Total Assets 1,428,495 1,879,029 Less: SBA-PPP loans — (233,349 ) Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 1,428,495 $ 1,645,680 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.50 % 0.90 % Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Dollars in Thousands Year Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 4,720 $ 11,480 Total Loans 1,171,121 1,477,962 Less: SBA-PPP loans — (233,349 ) Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,171,121 $ 1,244,613 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.40 % 0.92 % Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Dollars in Thousands Year Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Total Net Charge-offs $ 798 $ (163 ) Total Average Loans 1,064,421 1,453,749 Less: Average SBA-PPP loans — (235,160 ) Total Average Loans, Excluding SBA-PPP Loans $ 1,064,421 $ 1,218,589 Net Charge-offs (YTD annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans 0.08 % 0.06 %

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2020. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen as planned, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

