 

GDS Announces Pricing of Global Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced the pricing of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 160,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$80.88 per Share. Based on the ratio of eight Shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offering Price translates to approximately US$83.49 per ADS. The Company has set the Offer Price by taking into consideration, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on October 26, 2020, the latest trading day before pricing. Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”), the Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on November 2, 2020 under the stock code “9698”.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$12,940.8 million. In addition, the Company has granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from October 27, 2020 until 30 days thereafter, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 24,000,000 new Shares at the Offer Price.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds received from the Global Offering primarily to expand its platform of high-performance data centers through strategic sourcing across markets, and to innovate and develop new technologies related to data center design, construction and operations, as well as other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, CICC and Haitong International are the joint sponsors, joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for the Global Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
GDS Holdings (A) (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
GDS Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.09.20
44
GDS Holding --- eine interessante Firma aus CHINA