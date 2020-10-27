GDS Announces Pricing of Global Offering

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced the pricing of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 160,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$80.88 per Share. Based on the ratio of eight Shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offering Price translates to approximately US$83.49 per ADS. The Company has set the Offer Price by taking into consideration, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on October 26, 2020, the latest trading day before pricing. Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”), the Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on November 2, 2020 under the stock code “9698”.



The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$12,940.8 million. In addition, the Company has granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from October 27, 2020 until 30 days thereafter, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 24,000,000 new Shares at the Offer Price.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds received from the Global Offering primarily to expand its platform of high-performance data centers through strategic sourcing across markets, and to innovate and develop new technologies related to data center design, construction and operations, as well as other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, CICC and Haitong International are the joint sponsors, joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for the Global Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.