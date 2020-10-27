Tennant Company Board Authorizes 5 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today authorized a 5 percent increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to 23 cents per share. The increased dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020. As a result, 2020 marks the 49th consecutive year that the company has increased its annual cash dividend payout.

Commenting on the new authorization, Chris Killingstad, Tennant Company’s president and chief executive officer, said, “We remain confident in our key global strategies to drive sustainable growth and improve our operational efficiencies in order to continue generating long-term value for our shareholders. This new authorization reflect the board’s confidence in our business and the strength of our capital position.”