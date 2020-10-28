 

DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications

Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications (news with additional features)

New low-power, high-definition haptic solution will fuel intuitive interactive experiences in automotive applications, encouraging safer driving

London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2020- Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial IoT solutions, today announced automotive qualification for its DA7280 high-definition haptic driver. As a result, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and vehicle on-board information equipment, has chosen the DA7280 to be used in conjunction with the Alps Alpine Heavy, the latest in the company's family of HAPTIC(TM) Reactor Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs). The DA7280's automotive qualification and new implementation with the Alps Alpine Heavy LRA will together bring more innovative haptic experiences to automotive applications, delivering where other competitive solutions have fallen short.

The DA7280 provides the lowest idle power consumption while fueling the most robust LRAs on the market, balancing stability with immersive, high-definition haptic user experiences. In fact, the combination with the Alps Alpine Heavy generates up to 15Gs of vibrational force into a 100g mass, about 10 times what most smartphones generate.

The implementation of the Dialog technology along with Alps Alpine's line of LRAs meets the needs of an accelerating trend in the automotive industry: dynamic display control panels in the cabin (built as multiple flat screens or a single giant flat screen) that utilize haptics to provide immediate feedback to the driver. This doubles as both a user-friendly aesthetic choice and more importantly a safety precaution.

It is estimated that over 1.3 million¹ people globally are killed in road accidents every year, separate studies cite driver behavior and distracted driving as major contributors to this phenomenon. Dialog haptic devices, used in conjunction with the Alps Alpine Heavy LRAs, help reduce risks for drivers by providing an array of high-definition haptics that make it easier and more intuitive to navigate a vehicle's user interface without having to shift attention away from driving.

