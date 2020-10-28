Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate successfully markets antiviral and antibacterial Protective Film Spray for surfaces

PRESS RELEASE Bio-Gate successfully markets antiviral and antibacterial Protective Film Spray for surfaces - Protective Film Spray from Bio-Gate used for the first time in public transport in Nuremberg - Advanced negotiations with further potential customers - Successful commercialization for use in schools, public transport, banks and fitness studios



Nuremberg, 28. October 2020 - Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), one of the world's leading suppliers of innovative technologies and individual solutions for health and hygiene, has successfully launched the new antiviral and antibacterial MSGB-Tec Protective Film Spray. The spray is being used in the public transport system in Nuremberg to supplement the existing hygiene measures.

This was preceded by a successful field study in buses, in which the Protective Film Spray showed a high and lasting efficacy. Even more than a week after spraying, a germ reduction of around 90 percent was measured on the handrails, straps, handles and seats of the buses that were tested. This was achieved under the normal, daily use of the buses during passenger transport. In addition to its lasting effect, Bio-Gate's Protective Film Spray is skin-friendly and easy to apply. Besides the handrails and handles, the spray can also be applied to the seats and other textile surfaces. If the technology is applied e.g. directly after basic cleaning, the hygiene status can be maintained or extended for a longer period of time, as cleaning and disinfection measures usually do not last long.

VAG in Nuremberg is one of the first adopters of the MSBG-Tec impregnation spray in Germany, along with another domestic transport company and customers abroad. Follow-up orders are in preparation. The spray application is always verified by a certified test laboratory that checks the effectiveness of the treatment.