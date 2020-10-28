 

DGAP-DD PVA TePla AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Abel
Position: Person with management tasks within the meaning of Article 3(1), 25b MAR

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.86 EUR 6044.18 EUR
9.87 EUR 9445.59 EUR
9.88 EUR 10798.84 EUR
9.89 EUR 2492.28 EUR
9.90 EUR 841.5 EUR
9.89 EUR 4658.19 EUR
9.90 EUR 3960 EUR
9.96 EUR 986.04 EUR
9.97 EUR 3170.46 EUR
9.98 EUR 10808.34 EUR
9.98 EUR 4071.84 EUR
9.98 EUR 3013.96 EUR
10.00 EUR 480 EUR
9.94 EUR 2425.36 EUR
10.00 EUR 380 EUR
10.00 EUR 2950 EUR
10.00 EUR 600 EUR
10.00 EUR 1390 EUR
10.00 EUR 1710 EUR
10.00 EUR 1470 EUR
9.96 EUR 2599.56 EUR
10.26 EUR 2390.58 EUR
10.36 EUR 559.44 EUR
10.38 EUR 3539.58 EUR
10.40 EUR 4160 EUR
10.40 EUR 249.6 EUR
10.40 EUR 1092 EUR
10.40 EUR 977.6 EUR
10.40 EUR 10400 EUR
10.40 EUR 1851.2 EUR
10.40 EUR 904.8 EUR
