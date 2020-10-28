 

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results. The call will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting November 5, 2020, through November 19, 2020. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13711946. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 119 communities that are home to more than 9,000 residents across 22 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:
media@capitalsenior.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1-972-770-5600


