

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.10.2020 / 17:12

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI

5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares stemming from the exercise of a stock option that was granted to a manager as part of its remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.319475 EUR 410765.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.319475 EUR 410765.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

