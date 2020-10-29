NoHo Partners Plc's Q3/2020 Interim Report briefing on 10 November 2020 at 10 a.m. at restaurant Teatteri

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Interim Report for January 1 – September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 approximately at 8:15 a.m. Finnish time. A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at restaurant Teatteri, Pohjoisesplanadi 2, 00130 Helsinki.

The presentation about NoHo Partners Plc's Q3/2020 financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the market outlook will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO Aku Vikström.

There will be a breakfast served starting from 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi .

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2020-q3-tulosinfo . The briefing will be held in Finnish.

The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day. Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2020 is available on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 approximately at 8:15 a.m. at www.noho.fi .

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en