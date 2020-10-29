West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend

“We are pleased with our strong financial performance in 2020,” commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The challenges of 2020 and COVID-19 have amplified the Company’s attention to monitoring the ongoing credit quality of the loan portfolio. Credit quality related to certain industry segments in our commercial real estate loan portfolio is being monitored closely as the economic recovery in those industries remains slow and uncertain. In spite of economic stress, we are encouraged by our customers’ abilities to resume contractual payments at the end of most payment deferral accommodation periods related to COVID-19. We believe our history of strong capital, earnings and credit quality and the strength of our customer relationships put us in a position to successfully navigate the ongoing challenges related to COVID-19.”

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that third quarter 2020 net income was $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2019 net income of $7.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share. For the first nine months of 2020, net income was $24.2 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share, compared to $21.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2019. On October 28, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, the same amount as in the previous six quarters. The dividend is payable on November 25, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 11, 2020.

In 2019, the Company implemented a growth strategy in three new Minnesota markets. As a result of that strategy and continued business development efforts in its existing markets, the Company’s average loan balances for the first nine months of 2020 have increased $208.1 million compared to the same period of 2019, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans. Dave Nelson commented, “Because of the success of our business development efforts in Minnesota, we have purchased land in Sartell, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Cloud, and plan to begin construction on a permanent full service office to serve all of the St. Cloud metropolitan area. We are excited to continue building the West Bank brand in Minnesota.”

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 49,445 $ 62,119 Federal funds sold 16,398 67,168 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 374,387 410,371 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 11,905 11,685 Loans 2,247,425 1,836,730 Allowance for loan losses (25,403 ) (17,042 ) Loans, net 2,222,022 1,819,688 Premises and equipment, net 28,099 30,057 Bank-owned life insurance 42,520 34,731 Other assets 31,107 21,417 Total assets $ 2,775,883 $ 2,457,236 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 619,346 $ 395,925 Interest-bearing: Demand 363,430 322,487 Savings 1,130,582 1,015,443 Time of $250 or more 54,241 71,669 Other time 129,181 219,283 Total deposits 2,296,780 2,024,807 Federal funds purchased 2,350 3,535 Other borrowings 217,661 197,387 Other liabilities 43,772 27,370 Stockholders’ equity 215,320 204,137 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,775,883 $ 2,457,236





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 22,489 $ 22,203 $ 67,132 $ 63,699 Investment securities 2,106 2,798 7,099 9,080 Other 15 611 256 819 Total interest income 24,610 25,612 74,487 73,598 Interest expense Deposits 1,946 6,771 9,343 19,405 Federal funds purchased 2 17 21 219 Other borrowings 1,530 1,708 4,780 4,931 Total interest expense 3,478 8,496 14,144 24,555 Net interest income 21,132 17,116 60,343 49,043 Provision for loan losses 4,000 300 8,000 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,132 16,816 52,343 48,743 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 609 630 1,743 1,841 Debit card usage fees 432 426 1,205 1,235 Trust services 553 572 1,477 1,536 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 133 168 427 482 Loan swap fees 983 — 1,572 — Realized investment securities gains (losses), net 156 1 81 (64 ) Other income 337 361 993 1,246 Total noninterest income 3,203 2,158 7,498 6,276 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,412 5,440 16,014 16,324 Occupancy 1,383 1,379 4,092 3,956 Data processing 614 695 1,882 2,091 FDIC insurance 351 — 880 404 Other expenses 2,299 2,022 6,271 6,055 Total noninterest expense 10,059 9,536 29,139 28,830 Income before income taxes 10,276 9,438 30,702 26,189 Income taxes 2,176 1,912 6,544 5,106 Net income $ 8,100 $ 7,526 $ 24,158 $ 21,083





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (continued) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1) Net Income Basic Diluted Dividends High Low 2020 3rd Quarter $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 17.99 $ 15.50 2nd Quarter 0.48 0.48 0.21 20.67 14.50 1st Quarter 0.49 0.49 0.21 25.68 13.74 2019 4th Quarter $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.21 $ 25.93 $ 21.01 3rd Quarter 0.46 0.46 0.21 22.47 19.63 2nd Quarter 0.41 0.41 0.21 22.32 20.14 1st Quarter 0.42 0.42 0.20 23.74 19.02

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 15.20 % 14.76 % 15.47 % 14.25 % Net interest margin (2) 3.21 % 2.94 % 3.19 % 2.95 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 41.35 % 49.03 % 42.68 % 51.74 % As of September 30, 2020 2019 Texas ratio(1) 7.38 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses ratio 1.13 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (2)(3) 1.26 % 0.93 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.76 % 8.31 %

(1) A lower ratio is more desirable

(2) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below

(3) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, loans, net of PPP loans and allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 21,132 $ 17,116 $ 60,343 $ 49,043 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 144 178 516 650 Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 21,276 17,294 60,859 49,693 Average interest-earning assets 2,639,532 2,334,365 2,544,429 2,249,520 Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.21 % 2.94 % 3.19 % 2.95 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 21,276 $ 17,294 $ 60,859 $ 49,693 Noninterest income 3,203 2,158 7,498 6,276 Adjustment for realized investment securities (gains) losses, net (156 ) (1 ) (81 ) 64 Adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of fixed assets 1 — 3 (307 ) Adjusted income 24,324 19,451 68,279 55,726 Noninterest expense 10,059 9,536 29,139 28,830 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 41.35 % 49.03 % 42.68

% 51.74 % As of September 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans: Loans outstanding (GAAP) $ 2,247,425 $ 1,836,730 Less: PPP loans (224,489 ) — Loans, net of PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,022,936 1,836,730 Allowance for loan losses 25,403 17,042 Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.26 % 0.93 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.



