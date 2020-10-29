 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2020 / 13:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a stock option that was granted to a manager as part of its remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.19 EUR 95700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.19 EUR 95700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63328  29.10.2020 

