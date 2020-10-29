Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Wednesday 28 October 2020:

- excluding income, 857.1p

- including income, 859.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 844.3p

- including income, 846.7p

