 

FOX Nation to Host Second Annual Patriot Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 20th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 18:12  |  49   |   |   

FOX Nation will host its second annual Patriot Awards as the on demand subscription-based streaming service approaches its two year anniversary. The event will take place virtually on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 8PM/ET live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation on FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN).

The Patriot Awards, hosted by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth, will showcase and award America’s heroes, including military veterans and first responders, among other inspirational figures. FNC and FOX Nation’s top personalities will make virtual appearances and serve as presenters for the awards show, including: primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham; FOX & Friends co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade & Steve Doocy; Dana Perino’s Book Club’s Dana Perino; Moms’ Rachel Campos-Duffy; PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek; and The Pursuit’s John Rich, as well as FNC contributors Johnny Joey Jones, Dan Bongino, Tammy Bruce and Tomi Lahren.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories including: The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior. Additionally, musical acts including the presentation of the national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A” will be performed by country music stars Lee Greenwood, Jessie James Decker, Phil Vassar, Easton Corbin, Tyler Farr, Clint Black, Natalie Grant and duo Thompson Square, among more. On Sunday November 29th, both FNC and FBN will present a one-hour program dedicated to the special event at 10PM/ET and 11PM/ET, respectively.

FOX Nation will donate $5 dollars to Answer the Call for every new subscription order from November 13th through November 22nd. The foundation provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty. In November 2019, FOX Nation presented its inaugural Patriot Awards ceremony live from the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida where the sold-out event raised over $50,000 dollars for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes lifestyle/entertainment shows as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity & Cox Contour platforms.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
FOX News International Expands Distribution to 27 Countries Worldwide Ahead of the United States Presidential Election
27.10.20
FOX News Channel Earns Highest-Rated Primetime Monthly Average in the History of Cable Led by Tucker Carlson Tonight
21.10.20
FOX Business to Present America Votes Together Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Charles Payne on Tuesday, October 27th
21.10.20
FOX News Media Unveils Industry-Leading Election Technology Across Platforms
20.10.20
FOX News Media Signs John Roberts to New Multi-Year Deal
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
16.10.20
FOX News International Expands European Distribution
14.10.20
FOX News Digital Network Notches Highest-Rated Quarter of Multiplatform Views and Multiplatform Minutes in History
07.10.20
FOX News Media Signs Three Book Deal With HarperCollins to Launch New Publishing Platform FOX News Books
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20