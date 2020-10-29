Yandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Yandex also announced two reappointments to its Board of Directors. Arkady Volozh was re-appointed as executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term, and Mikhail Parakhin was reappointed as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced that all resolutions proposed at Yandex's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, have been approved.

The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 316,675,755, with a total of 316,675,755 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares was 35,708,674, with a total of 357,086,740 voting rights. Each Class A share carries one vote; each Class B share carries ten votes. The Class A shares and Class B shares voted together as a single class on all matters at the AGM.

Proposal One — Approval of 2020 statutory accounts

The below are the results regarding the proposal to approve the 2020 statutory accounts of Yandex:

Number of Votes For Number of Votes Against Number of Votes Abstained 586 699 774 37 232 1 247 629

Proposal Two — Discharge of directors

The below are the results regarding the proposal to grant discharge to the directors for their management during the past financial year:

Number of Votes For Number of Votes Against Number of Votes Abstained 574 631 439 11 014 804 2 338 392

Proposal Three — Re-appointment of Arkady Volozh

The below are the results regarding the proposal to re-appoint Arkady Volozh to serve as a member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term:

Number of Votes For Number of Votes Against Number of Votes Abstained 585 146 520 2 033 369 804 746

Proposal Four — Re-appointment of Mikhail Parakhin