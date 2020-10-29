Chemed Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE:CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), one of the nation’s largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, versus the comparable prior-year period, as follows:

Revenue increased 9.9% to $528 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $4.14, an increase of 16.3%

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.86, an increase of 40.5%

VITAS segment operating results:

Net Patient Revenue of $337 million, an increase of 4.8%

Average Daily Census (ADC) of 19,045, a decline of 0.2%

Admissions of 17,943 an increase of 4.7%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $55.1 million, an increase of 36.4%

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $68.2 million, an increase of 25.6%

Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 20.5%, an increase of 367-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 20.4%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $36.2 million, an increase of 25.5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million, an increase of 30.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1%, an increase of 205-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $337 million in the third quarter of 2020, which is an increase of 4.8%, when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase (including the suspension of sequestration on May 1, 2020) of approximately 5.7%, a 0.2% decline in days-of-care, and acuity mix shift which then reduced the blended average Medicare rate increase 242-basis points. In addition, a reduction in Medicare Cap liability increased revenue growth 162-basis points. The combination of Medicaid net room and board pass-through and other contra revenue activity increased revenue growth approximately 9-basis points in the quarter.

In the third quarter of 2020, VITAS reversed $4.1 million in Medicare Cap billing limitations recorded in earlier quarters. This compares favorably to the prior-year third quarter Medicare Cap billing limitation of $1.3 million.

The federal government’s Medicare Cap billing limitation fiscal year end is September 30. At September 30, 2020, VITAS had 30 Medicare provider numbers, four of which have an estimated fiscal 2020 Medicare Cap billing limitation liability of $8.7 million. This compares favorably to the full year fiscal 2019 Medicare Cap billing limitation liability of approximately $11.4 million.

Of VITAS’ 30 Medicare provider numbers, 22 provider numbers have a Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, one provider number has a cap cushion between 5% and 10%, three provider numbers have a cap cushion between 0% and 5%, and four provider numbers have a fiscal 2020 Medicare Cap billing limitation.

Average revenue per patient per day in the third quarter of 2020 was $194.10, which, including acuity mix shift, is 3.2% above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $166.51 and $971.71, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 3.4% of total days of care, 57-basis points less than the prior-year quarter. This 57-basis point mix shift in high acuity days-of-care reduced the increase in average revenue per patient per day from 5.7% to 3.2% in the quarter.

The third quarter 2020 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap and excluding $7 million of costs for personal protection equipment (PPE), disinfecting facilities and other incremental expenses directly related to the pandemic, was 28.0%, which is a 465-basis point margin improvement when compared to the third quarter of 2019. This increase in gross margin is attributed to a 2% increase in reimbursement from the temporary suspension of sequestration, a level-of-care mix shift to higher margin, lower reimbursement routine home care and efficiencies from utilizing telehealth when appropriate.

Selling, general and administrative expense was $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, which is a favorable decrease of 0.8% compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $68.2 million in the quarter, an increase of 25.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 20.5% in the quarter, which is a 367-basis point improvement when compared to the prior-year period.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $191 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $32.3 million, or 20.4%, over the prior-year quarter. On a unit-for-unit basis, which excludes the Oakland and HSW acquisitions completed in July 2019 and September 2019, respectively, Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $173 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.4% over the prior-year quarter.

Total commercial revenue, excluding acquisitions, decreased 11.6%. This aggregate unit-for-unit commercial revenue decline consisted of drain cleaning revenue declining 13.0%, commercial plumbing and excavation declining 11.2%, and commercial water restoration declining 1.6%.

Total residential revenue, excluding acquisitions, increased 24.6%. This aggregate residential revenue growth consisted of residential drain cleaning increasing 22.0%, plumbing and excavation expanding 31.2%, and residential water restoration increasing 16.1%.

Roto-Rooter started the second quarter of 2020 with weak commercial and residential demand when compared to the prior year. Fortunately, service demand began to improve in the later part of April and continued to strengthen throughout the second quarter. This positive trend continued throughout the third quarter with unit-for-unit commercial revenue declining 15.7%, 8.5% and 10.7% in July, August and September 2020, respectively. Unit-for-unit residential revenue sales increased 22.8% in July, increased 24.1% in August, and increased 26.6% in September 2020.

Roto-Rooter’s gross margin in the quarter was 51.6%, a 232-basis point increase when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $51.8 million, an increase of 30.2%. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 27.1% which is a 205-basis point increase when compared to the prior year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin is attributed to strong residential revenue growth which contribute slightly higher margin than commercial revenue, as well as excellent expense management on costs related to managing Roto-Rooter branch infrastructure.

Chemed Consolidated

As of September 30, 2020, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $113 million and no long-term debt.

In June 2018, Chemed entered into a five-year Amended and Restated Credit Agreement that consists of a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this facility has a floating rate that is currently LIBOR plus 100-basis points. At September 30, 2020, the Company had $38 million in outstanding letters of credit resulting in approximately $412 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under this credit agreement.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares of Chemed stock for $25.0 million which equates to a cost per share of $499.48. As of September 30, 2020, there was approximately $207 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under this plan.

Chemed restarted its share repurchase program in 2007. Since that time Chemed has repurchased approximately 14.5 million shares, aggregating approximately $1.4 billion at an average share cost of $94.17. Including dividends over this period, Chemed has returned approximately $1.6 billion to shareholders.

Guidance for 2020

Historically, Chemed earnings guidance has been developed using previous years’ key operating metrics which are then modeled and projected out for the calendar year. Critical within these projections is the understanding of traditional patterned correlations among key operating metrics. Once we complete this phase of our projected operating results, we would then modify the projections for the timing of price increases, changes in commission structure, wages, marketing programs and a variety of continuous improvement initiatives that our business segments plan on executing over the coming year. This modeling exercise also takes into consideration anticipated industry and macro-economic issues outside of management’s control but are somewhat predictable in terms of timing and impact on our business segments’ operating results.

The 2020 pandemic has made accurate modeling and providing meaningful earnings guidance for Chemed exceptionally challenging. Federal, state and local government authorities are forced to make swift decisions within our healthcare system, labor pools and general economy. These governmental decisions have the potential for an immediate and material impact on VITAS and Roto-Rooter operating results.

Over the past seven months, Chemed has been able to successfully navigate within this rapidly changing environment and produce operating results that we believe provide us with the ability to issue guidance for the remainder of the calendar year. However, this guidance should be taken with the recognition the pandemic will continue to materially disrupt all aspects of our healthcare system and general economy to such an extent that future rules, regulations and government mandates could materially impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

Revenue growth for VITAS in 2020, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to be 4%. Average Daily Census in 2020 is estimated to expand approximately 1.3%. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to be 21%. We are currently estimating $8.7 million for Medicare Cap billing limitations for calendar year 2020. We also anticipate the $80.2 million of CARES Act funds formulaically calculated by the federal government based upon our 2019 Medicare fee-for-service revenue will be adequate to cover increased costs specifically related to operating our healthcare unit during the pandemic as well as any incremental Medicare Cap billing limitations triggered from declines in Medicare admissions. Chemed’s full year adjusted earnings per share guidance eliminates any financial benefit from the CARES Act funds that relate to lost revenue. We anticipate returning any unused CARES Act funds to the federal government at the end of the pandemic measurement period.

Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2020 revenue growth of 12.5% to 13.0%. Roto-Rooter’s Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020 is estimated to be 26.1%.

Based upon the above, full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation, and other discrete items, is estimated to be in the range of $18.00 to $18.15 and compares to Chemed’s previous 2020 guidance of $16.20 to $16.40. This 2020 guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate of 25.8%. Chemed’s 2019 reported adjusted earnings per diluted share was $13.95.

This press release contains information about Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed’s financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company’s operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed’s management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed’s management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed’s future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA Margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed’s net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release and the accompanying tables are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "plan" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Chemed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Chemed's actual results to differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties arise from, among other things, possible changes in regulations governing the hospice care or plumbing and drain cleaning industries; periodic changes in reimbursement levels and procedures under Medicare and Medicaid programs; difficulties predicting patient length of stay and estimating potential Medicare reimbursement obligations; challenges inherent in Chemed's growth strategy; the current shortage of qualified nurses, other healthcare professionals and licensed plumbing and drain cleaning technicians; Chemed’s dependence on patient referral sources; and other factors detailed under the caption "Description of Business by Segment" or "Risk Factors" in Chemed’s most recent report on form 10-Q or 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and there are no assurances that the matters contained in such statements will be achieved.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenues and sales $ 528,297 $ 480,613 $ 1,546,294 $ 1,416,231 Cost of services provided and goods sold 339,240 328,183 1,043,148 973,771 Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa) 88,317 76,836 243,413 222,421 Depreciation 11,714 10,147 34,761 29,744 Amortization 2,511 441 7,476 1,366 Other operating (income)/expenses 12,207 78 (28,935 ) 9,001 Total costs and expenses 453,989 415,685 1,299,863 1,236,303 Income from operations 74,308 64,928 246,431 179,928 Interest expense (379 ) (1,041 ) (2,005 ) (3,402 ) Other income--net (bb) 7,675 3,036 5,723 5,488 Income before income taxes 81,604 66,923 250,149 182,014 Income taxes (13,882 ) (7,976 ) (44,435 ) (27,671 ) Net income $ 67,722 $ 58,947 $ 205,714 $ 154,343 Earnings Per Share Net income $ 4.25 $ 3.69 $ 12.90 $ 9.68 Average number of shares outstanding 15,940 15,970 15,948 15,952 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 4.14 $ 3.56 $ 12.53 $ 9.35 Average number of shares outstanding 16,373 16,555 16,419 16,514 (aa) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation and the impact of market value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans $ 79,287 $ 72,273 $ 232,797 $ 212,775 Market value adjustments related to deferred compensation trusts 7,256 2,886 5,093 5,094 Long-term incentive compensation 1,774 1,677 5,523 4,552 Total SG&A expenses $ 88,317 $ 76,836 $ 243,413 $ 222,421 (bb) Other income--net comprises (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Market value adjustments related to deferred compensation trusts $ 7,256 $ 2,886 $ 5,093 $ 5,094 Interest income 423 173 647 387 Other (4 ) (23 ) (17 ) 7 Total other income--net $ 7,675 $ 3,036 $ 5,723 $ 5,488

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) September 30, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,765 $ 9,066 Accounts receivable less allowances 110,839 114,480 Inventories 7,546 7,354 Prepaid income taxes 14,224 10,745 Prepaid expenses 25,222 26,150 Total current assets 270,596 167,795 Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust 86,865 73,714 Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 181,386 172,932 Lease right of use asset 120,382 103,286 Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization 120,401 129,276 Goodwill 578,519 576,600 Other assets 8,805 8,982 Total Assets $ 1,366,954 $ 1,232,585 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 39,268 $ 44,027 Accrued insurance 50,727 47,726 Accrued compensation 101,868 75,208 Accrued legal 9,561 7,283 Short-term lease liability 33,311 33,761 Unutilized CARES Act grant 48,041 - Other current liabilities 46,387 43,496 Total current liabilities 329,163 251,501 Deferred income taxes 19,222 15,512 Long-term debt - 130,000 Deferred compensation liabilities 86,875 73,335 Long-term lease liability 99,241 82,012 Other liabilities 31,045 7,845 Total Liabilities 565,546 560,205 Stockholders' Equity Capital stock 36,137 35,738 Paid-in capital 925,271 841,837 Retained earnings 1,615,465 1,365,303 Treasury stock, at cost (1,777,809 ) (1,572,844 ) Deferred compensation payable in Company stock 2,344 2,346 Total Stockholders' Equity 801,408 672,380 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,366,954 $ 1,232,585

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)(unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 205,714 $ 154,343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Unutilized CARES Act grant 48,041 - Depreciation and amortization 42,237 31,110 Deferred payroll taxes 22,941 - Stock option expense 13,296 10,729 Noncash long-term incentive compensation 5,301 4,184 Litigation settlement 2,684 6,000 Noncash directors' compensation 1,171 767 Deferred tax provision/(benefit) 831 (6,085 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 229 229 Asset impairment loss - 2,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding amounts acquired in business combinations: Decrease in accounts receivable 27,993 10,558 Increase in inventories (84 ) (1,649 ) Increase in prepaid expenses (2,072 ) (6,836 ) Increase in accounts payable and other current liabilities 34,526 28,622 Change in current income taxes (4,366 ) (81 ) Net change in lease assets and liabilities 1,583 1,311 Increase in other assets (9,646 ) (8,145 ) Increase in other liabilities 10,735 9,045 Other sources 1,298 1,277 Net cash provided by operating activities 402,412 237,645 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (42,670 ) (39,753 ) Business combinations (3,600 ) (138,010 ) Other sources 672 101 Net cash used by investing activities (45,598 ) (177,662 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on revolving line of credit (264,900 ) (359,900 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 174,900 400,700 Purchases of treasury stock (147,123 ) (71,926 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 31,498 23,383 Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation (18,707 ) (26,108 ) Dividends paid (15,639 ) (14,657 ) Change in cash overdrafts payable (9,849 ) (7,535 ) Other (uses)/sources (387 ) 295 Net cash used by financing activities (250,207 ) (55,748 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 106,607 4,235 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,158 4,831 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 112,765 $ 9,066

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 (a) Service revenues and sales $ 337,097 $ 191,200 $ - $ 528,297 Cost of services provided and goods sold 246,636 92,604 - 339,240 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,799 48,074 18,444 88,317 Depreciation 5,592 6,089 33 11,714 Amortization 18 2,493 - 2,511 Other operating expense 9,052 3,155 - 12,207 Total costs and expenses 283,097 152,415 18,477 453,989 Income/(loss) from operations 54,000 38,785 (18,477 ) 74,308 Interest expense (47 ) (80 ) (252 ) (379 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 5,337 1,651 (6,988 ) - Other income—net 381 38 7,256 7,675 Income/(loss) before income taxes 59,671 40,394 (18,461 ) 81,604 Income taxes (13,934 ) (9,218 ) 9,270 (13,882 ) Net income/(loss) $ 45,737 $ 31,176 $ (9,191 ) $ 67,722 2019 (b) Service revenues and sales $ 321,748 $ 158,865 $ - $ 480,613 Cost of services provided and goods sold 247,551 80,632 - 328,183 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,965 41,758 13,113 76,836 Depreciation 5,105 5,003 39 10,147 Amortization 18 423 - 441 Other operating expense/(income) 97 (19 ) - 78 Total costs and expenses 274,736 127,797 13,152 415,685 Income/(loss) from operations 47,012 31,068 (13,152 ) 64,928 Interest expense (48 ) (80 ) (913 ) (1,041 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 4,618 2,234 (6,852 ) - Other income—net 121 31 2,884 3,036 Income/(loss) before income taxes 51,703 33,253 (18,033 ) 66,923 Income taxes (11,930 ) (7,113 ) 11,067 (7,976 ) Net income/(loss) $ 39,773 $ 26,140 $ (6,966 ) $ 58,947 The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 (a) Service revenues and sales $ 1,002,477 $ 543,817 $ - $ 1,546,294 Cost of services provided and goods sold 772,880 270,268 - 1,043,148 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,141 138,587 39,685 243,413 Depreciation 16,622 18,035 104 34,761 Amortization 53 7,423 - 7,476 Other operating (income)/expense (31,661 ) 2,725 1 (28,935 ) Total costs and expenses 823,035 437,038 39,790 1,299,863 Income/(loss) from operations 179,442 106,779 (39,790 ) 246,431 Interest expense (137 ) (272 ) (1,596 ) (2,005 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 14,463 4,422 (18,885 ) - Other income—net 549 68 5,106 5,723 Income/(loss) before income taxes 194,317 110,997 (55,165 ) 250,149 Income taxes (47,055 ) (26,031 ) 28,651 (44,435 ) Net income/(loss) $ 147,262 $ 84,966 $ (26,514 ) $ 205,714 2019 (b) Service revenues and sales $ 941,279 $ 474,952 $ - $ 1,416,231 Cost of services provided and goods sold 728,397 245,374 - 973,771 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,182 120,736 36,503 222,421 Depreciation 14,644 14,983 117 29,744 Amortization 53 1,313 - 1,366 Other operating expense 6,521 214 2,266 9,001 Total costs and expenses 814,797 382,620 38,886 1,236,303 Income/(loss) from operations 126,482 92,332 (38,886 ) 179,928 Interest expense (150 ) (273 ) (2,979 ) (3,402 ) Intercompany interest income/(expense) 13,395 6,609 (20,004 ) - Other income—net 309 86 5,093 5,488 Income/(loss) before income taxes 140,036 98,754 (56,776 ) 182,014 Income taxes (33,636 ) (22,452 ) 28,417 (27,671 ) Net income/(loss) $ 106,400 $ 76,302 $ (28,359 ) $ 154,343 The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 45,737 $ 31,176 $ (9,191 ) $ 67,722 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 47 80 252 379 Income taxes 13,934 9,218 (9,270 ) 13,882 Depreciation 5,592 6,089 33 11,714 Amortization 18 2,493 - 2,511 EBITDA 65,328 49,056 (18,176 ) 96,208 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (5,337 ) (1,651 ) 6,988 - Interest income (385 ) (38 ) - (423 ) CARES Act grant 8,805 - - 8,805 Direct costs related to COVID-19 6,945 1,321 - 8,266 Stock option expense - - 3,182 3,182 Litigation settlement - 3,095 - 3,095 COVID-19 related Medicare cap (2,250 ) - - (2,250 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - 1,774 1,774 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (852 ) - - (852 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,254 $ 51,783 $ (6,232 ) $ 117,805 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 39,773 $ 26,140 $ (6,966 ) $ 58,947 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 48 80 913 1,041 Income taxes 11,930 7,113 (11,067 ) 7,976 Depreciation 5,105 5,003 39 10,147 Amortization 18 423 - 441 EBITDA 56,874 38,759 (17,081 ) 78,552 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (4,618 ) (2,234 ) 6,852 - Interest income (139 ) (34 ) - (173 ) Acquisition expense - 3,281 - 3,281 Stock option expense - - 2,711 2,711 Long-term incentive compensation - - 1,677 1,677 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 859 - - 859 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,976 $ 39,772 $ (5,841 ) $ 86,907 The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands)(unaudited) Chemed VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 147,262 $ 84,966 $ (26,514 ) $ 205,714 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 137 272 1,596 2,005 Income taxes 47,055 26,031 (28,651 ) 44,435 Depreciation 16,622 18,035 104 34,761 Amortization 53 7,423 - 7,476 EBITDA 211,129 136,727 (53,465 ) 294,391 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (14,463 ) (4,422 ) 18,885 - Interest income (566 ) (68 ) (13 ) (647 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 32,184 3,299 - 35,483 CARES Act grant (32,184 ) - - (32,184 ) Stock option expense - - 13,296 13,296 Long-term incentive compensation - - 5,523 5,523 Litigation settlement costs - 3,095 - 3,095 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 619 - - 619 Adjusted EBITDA $ 196,719 $ 138,631 $ (15,774 ) $ 319,576 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 106,400 $ 76,302 $ (28,359 ) $ 154,343 Add/(deduct): Interest expense 150 273 2,979 3,402 Income taxes 33,636 22,452 (28,417 ) 27,671 Depreciation 14,644 14,983 117 29,744 Amortization 53 1,313 - 1,366 EBITDA 154,883 115,323 (53,680 ) 216,526 Add/(deduct): Intercompany interest expense/(income) (13,395 ) (6,609 ) 20,004 - Interest (income)/expense (296 ) (91 ) - (387 ) Stock option expense - - 10,729 10,729 Litigation settlement costs 6,000 - - 6,000 Long-term incentive compensation - - 4,552 4,552 Acquisition expense - 3,377 120 3,497 Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 3,063 - - 3,063 Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - 2,266 2,266 Non cash ASC 842 expenses/(benefit) 656 55 (163 ) 548 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,911 $ 112,055 $ (16,172 ) $ 246,794 The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income as reported $ 67,722 $ 58,947 $ 205,714 $ 154,343 Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of: Direct costs related to COVID-19 8,266 - 35,483 - CARES Act grant 8,805 - (32,184 ) - Stock option expense 3,182 2,711 13,296 10,729 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements 2,352 331 7,056 1,103 Long-term incentive compensation 1,774 1,677 5,523 4,552 Litigation settlement 3,095 - 3,095 6,000 Medicare cap sequestration adjustments (852 ) 859 619 3,063 COVID-19 Medicare cap (2,250 ) - - - Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - - 2,266 Acquisition expense - 3,281 - 3,497 Non cash ASC 842 expenses - - - 548 Add/(deduct) tax impacts: Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1) (5,351 ) (1,801 ) (6,165 ) (6,761 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation (7,187 ) (8,792 ) (19,943 ) (18,737 ) Adjusted net income $ 79,556 $ 57,213 $ 212,494 $ 160,603 Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported Net income $ 4.14 $ 3.56 $ 12.53 $ 9.35 Average number of shares outstanding 16,373 16,555 16,419 16,514 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted net income $ 4.86 $ 3.46 $ 12.94 $ 9.73 Average number of shares outstanding 16,373 16,555 16,419 16,514 (1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated. The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, OPERATING STATISTICS 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue ($000) (c) Homecare $ 278,856 $ 274,746 $ 826,954 $ 800,059 Inpatient 27,633 23,599 85,983 69,063 Continuous care 30,699 29,446 105,836 92,476 Other 2,910 2,356 8,175 6,598 Subtotal $ 340,098 $ 330,147 $ 1,026,948 $ 968,196 Room and board, net (3,289 ) (2,846 ) (9,317 ) (8,098 ) Contractual allowances (3,784 ) (4,236 ) (10,976 ) (10,904 ) Medicare cap allowance 4,072 (1,317 ) (4,178 ) (7,915 ) Net Revenue $ 337,097 $ 321,748 $ 1,002,477 $ 941,279 Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance Homecare 82.0 % 83.2 % 80.5 % 82.6 % Inpatient 8.1 7.1 8.4 7.1 Continuous care 9.0 8.9 10.3 9.6 Other 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.7 Subtotal 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Room and board, net (1.0 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (0.8 ) Contractual allowances (1.1 ) (1.3 ) (1.1 ) (1.2 ) Medicare cap allowance 1.2 (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.8 ) Net Revenue 99.1 % 97.4 % 97.6 % 97.2 % Days of care Homecare 1,426,191 1,361,508 4,192,681 3,961,261 Nursing home 261,396 315,566 844,232 909,318 Respite 4,566 8,582 15,416 21,552 Subtotal routine homecare and respite 1,692,153 1,685,656 5,052,329 4,892,131 Inpatient 27,017 30,553 84,907 89,366 Continuous care 33,013 39,670 110,200 125,397 Total 1,752,183 1,755,879 5,247,436 5,106,894 Number of days in relevant time period 92 92 274 273 Average daily census ("ADC") (days) Homecare 15,502 14,799 15,302 14,510 Nursing home 2,841 3,430 3,081 3,331 Respite 50 93 56 79 Subtotal routine homecare and respite 18,393 18,322 18,439 17,920 Inpatient 294 332 310 327 Continuous care 358 432 402 460 Total 19,045 19,086 19,151 18,707 Total Admissions 17,943 17,131 53,368 52,380 Total Discharges 18,205 16,915 51,281 51,274 Average length of stay (days) 97.1 92.6 92.9 91.6 Median length of stay (days) 14.0 17.0 14.0 16.0 ADC by major diagnosis Cerebro 35.1 % 35.7 % 35.7 % 35.9 % Neurological 22.1 20.7 21.7 20.4 Cancer 12.5 12.9 12.6 12.9 Cardio 16.1 16.6 15.9 16.7 Respiratory 8.0 8.1 8.2 8.1 Other 6.2 6.0 5.9 6.0 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Admissions by major diagnosis Cerebro 21.4 % 21.1 % 21.2 % 20.8 % Neurological 13.2 12.7 13.0 12.6 Cancer 27.4 30.5 27.8 29.2 Cardio 13.6 14.8 14.5 15.7 Respiratory 9.9 10.2 10.6 11.3 Other 14.5 10.7 12.9 10.4 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 1.1 % 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.1 % Accounts receivable -- Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments 33.4 32.7 n.a. n.a. Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments 22.1 21.0 n.a. n.a. The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.

CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (unaudited) (a) Included in the results of operations for 2020 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated CARES Act grant $ (8,805 ) $ - $ - $ (8,805 ) Direct costs related to COVID-19 (6,945 ) (1,321 ) - (8,266 ) Stock option expense - - (3,182 ) (3,182 ) Litigation settlement - (3,095 ) - (3,095 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,352 ) - (2,352 ) COVID-19 Medicare cap 2,250 - - 2,250 Long-term incentive compensation - - (1,774 ) (1,774 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment 852 - - 852 Pretax impact on earnings (12,648 ) (6,768 ) (4,956 ) (24,372 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 7,187 7,187 Income tax benefit on the above 3,253 1,794 304 5,351 After-tax impact on earnings $ (9,395 ) $ (4,974 ) $ 2,535 $ (11,834 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Direct costs related to COVID-19 $ (32,184 ) $ (3,299 ) $ - $ (35,483 ) CARES Act grant 32,184 - - 32,184 Stock option expense - - (13,296 ) (13,296 ) Amortization of acquired and cancelled franchise agreements - (7,056 ) - (7,056 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (5,523 ) (5,523 ) Litigation settlement - (3,095 ) - (3,095 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (619 ) - - (619 ) Pretax impact on earnings (619 ) (13,450 ) (18,819 ) (32,888 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 19,943 19,943 Income tax benefit on the above 157 3,564 2,444 6,165 After-tax impact on earnings $ (462 ) $ (9,886 ) $ 3,568 $ (6,780 ) (b) Included in the results of operations for 2019 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Acquisition expense $ - $ (3,281 ) $ - $ (3,281 ) Stock option expense - - (2,711 ) (2,711 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (1,677 ) (1,677 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (859 ) - - (859 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (331 ) - (331 ) Pretax impact on earnings (859 ) (3,612 ) (4,388 ) (8,859 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 8,792 8,792 Income tax benefit on the above 220 957 624 1,801 After-tax impact on earnings $ (639 ) $ (2,655 ) $ 5,028 $ 1,734 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (10,729 ) $ (10,729 ) Litigation settlement (6,000 ) - - (6,000 ) Long-term incentive compensation - - (4,552 ) (4,552 ) Acquisition expense - (3,377 ) (120 ) (3,497 ) Medicare cap sequestration adjustment (3,063 ) - - (3,063 ) Impairment loss on transportation equipment - - (2,266 ) (2,266 ) Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (1,103 ) - (1,103 ) Non cash ASC 842 (expenses)/benefit (656 ) (55 ) 163 (548 ) Pretax impact on earnings (9,719 ) (4,535 ) (17,504 ) (31,758 ) Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 18,737 18,737 Income tax benefit on the above 2,474 1,202 3,085 6,761 After-tax impact on earnings $ (7,245 ) $ (3,333 ) $ 4,318 $ (6,260 ) (c) VITAS has 11 large (greater than 450 ADC), 21 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 17 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 30 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 22 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of 10% or greater, one provider numbers have a cap cushion between 5% and 10%, three provider numbers have a cap cushion between 0% and 5%, and four provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.

