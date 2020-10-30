Absolute Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering of Common Shares

Absolute Software Corporation (“Absolute”) (Nasdaq: ABST; TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that the underwriters for its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) of 5,454,546 common shares (“Common Shares”) have fully exercised their option to purchase 818,181 additional Common Shares (the “Option Shares”), at a price of US$11.00 per Common Share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Closing of the Offering, including for the Option Shares, is expected to occur prior to the close of business on October 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering was made in Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to Absolute’s short form base shelf prospectus dated August 27, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) and in the United States pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, which went effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 28, 2020, containing the Supplement and Base Prospectus, and which was filed with the SEC in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Offering. The Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.absolute.com. Copies of the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus may also be obtained from Absolute, email to legalnotices@absolute.com, or you may request them from:

Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10 th Floor, New York, NY 10177, by telephone at 800-903-3268;

Floor, New York, NY 10177, by telephone at 800-903-3268; Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12 th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at prospectus@cgf.com; or

Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at prospectus@cgf.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863, by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

No regulatory authority or stock exchange has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Common Shares, in any province, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of any such province, state, or jurisdiction.