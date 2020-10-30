 

Absolute Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 00:43  |  81   |   |   

Absolute Software Corporation (“Absolute”) (Nasdaq: ABST; TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that the underwriters for its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) of 5,454,546 common shares (“Common Shares”) have fully exercised their option to purchase 818,181 additional Common Shares (the “Option Shares”), at a price of US$11.00 per Common Share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Closing of the Offering, including for the Option Shares, is expected to occur prior to the close of business on October 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Needham & Company and Canaccord Genuity acted as joint book-running managers and Raymond James acted as passive book-running manager for the Offering.

The Offering was made in Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to Absolute’s short form base shelf prospectus dated August 27, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) and in the United States pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, which went effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 28, 2020, containing the Supplement and Base Prospectus, and which was filed with the SEC in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Offering. The Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.absolute.com. Copies of the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus may also be obtained from Absolute, email to legalnotices@absolute.com, or you may request them from:

  • Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10177, by telephone at 800-903-3268;
  • Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at prospectus@cgf.com; or
  • Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863, by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

No regulatory authority or stock exchange has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Common Shares, in any province, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of any such province, state, or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Absolute Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day
At Home Group Inc. Announces Preliminary1 Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...