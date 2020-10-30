 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents OSE-230 as a Novel Agonist Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation

The first presentation of new data characterizing the anti-ChemR23 antibody was at the FOCIS Virtual Annual Meeting held October 28-31, 2020

NANTES, France, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) presented preclinical efficacy data for novel agonist monoclonal antibody therapy, OSE-230, at the 2020 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Annual Meeting being held virtually on October 28-31, 2020. OSE-230 is an agonist antibody against ChemR23, also known as chemerin chemokine-like receptor 1 (CMKLR1), a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on myeloid immune cells known to modulate inflammation.

Persistent inflammation is a characteristic feature of all chronic inflammatory or autoimmune diseases and if not controlled or resolved, it can lead to further tissue damage and give rise to tissue fibrosis with eventual loss of organ function. Most anti-inflammatory agents act using a mechanism that blocks pro-inflammation pathways. In contrast, OSE Immunotherapeutics is developing OSE-230 as a first-in-class therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to complete the inflammation program and restore tissue integrity.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “OSE-230 represents a disruptive concept in the resolution of inflammation, a failed process in potentially all chronic inflammatory diseases. The data presented show that OSE-230 is the first monoclonal antibody triggering the activation of specialized receptors of resolution to restore tissue homeostasis, integrity and functions. Chronic inflammatory diseases are the most significant cause of death worldwide* and their incidence is growing, highlighting the patients’ need for disruptive innovations to manage such complex diseases. Our findings provide strong evidence for the therapeutic potential of OSE-230 to be developed in various chronic inflammation and autoimmune pathologies and reinforce OSE’s position in the immunotherapy field targeting myeloid cells in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases and in immuno-oncology.”

