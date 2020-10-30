 

A. H. Belo Corporation Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 22:00  |  54   |   |   

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) announced that today it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is not in compliance with the exchange’s continued listing standard for total market capitalization and shareholders’ equity. NYSE continued listing standards require the Company to maintain an average market capitalization of more than $50 million over a 30 trading-day period if, at the same time, its stockholders’ equity is less than $50 million.

The Company is below the criteria for continued listing because as of October 28, 2020, its average market capitalization was less than $50 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and stockholders’ equity in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was $49.8 million.

In accordance with NYSE procedures, the Company has 45 days to submit a plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to comply with the NYSE’s continued listing standards within 18 months of receipt of the notice. The Company intends to bring the Company in compliance with the listing standards within the required timeframe.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

Statements in this communication concerning A. H. Belo Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements of the Company’s expectations relating to its plans to regain NYSE compliance, are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869


A.H. Belo (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
BioFlorida Names AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels as Entrepreneur of the Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Novan Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.10.20
A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call