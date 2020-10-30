 

SmartCentres Receives Approval for City of Cambridge Minister’s Zoning Order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 23:42  |  96   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “REIT”) (TSX;SRU.UN), one the largest real estate companies in Canada, is pleased to announce that, with the support of the City of Cambridge, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has issued a Minister’s Zoning Order (“MZO”) for the REIT’s property at 22 Pinebush Road in the City of Cambridge, Ontario.

As a result of the MZO, SmartCentres’ 73-acre Cambridge property, currently zoned only for retail uses and operating as a retail shopping centre, now permits various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional, and commercial land uses to create a complete vibrant urban community. Today’s announcement adds to SmartCentres’ exciting development program to redevelop and intensify existing properties owned by the REIT.

This large urban redevelopment, adjacent to Highway 401, will begin immediately and is anticipated to continue build-out over the next 10 - 20 years. Upon completion, the community created by this MZO will include up to 10,000 new residential units across a variety of housing types, including rental apartments, condominiums, townhouses and seniors housing. With this MZO legislation now in place, SmartCentres will commence the process of transitioning the 22-year old retail shopping centre into a world-class mixed-use development comprising over 11 million square feet.

“We are very pleased that, with the support of City of Cambridge elected officials and senior staff, Minister Steve Clark has agreed to issuing the MZO,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman of SmartCentres. “Both the Minister and Mayor Kathryn McGarry recognize the significant economic benefits of accelerating our redevelopment plans including the tens of thousands of jobs that will be created and sustained over the 20-year period.”

“We believe this significant new community will help address demand for housing located strategically around the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area,” said Mr. Goldhar. “Working with staff, our goal is to begin Phase 1 in 2021. SmartCentres will continue to proactively change it’s property uses to align with ever-evolving communities and marketplaces across Canada.”

“Our government is committed to connecting people to places and to build healthier, safer communities to give our economy a boost on the road to recovery,” said Minister Clark. “With the support of the City of Cambridge, we are proud to accelerate the creation of jobs and more than 10,000 much needed homes in Cambridge.”

Seite 1 von 3
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
BioFlorida Names AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels as Entrepreneur of the Year
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
SmartCentres Declares Distribution for October 2020