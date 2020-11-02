 

Corvus Pharmaceuticals COVID-19 Abstract Selected for “Hot Topic” Oral Session at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Company to host R&D Symposium webcast on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am ET to highlight COVID-19 program and provide updates on its cancer programs

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its abstract covering updated data from its Phase 1 study investigating the potential for CPI-006 to provide a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19 has been selected to be an oral presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place November 9-14, 2020.

The abstract, which is also being presented as a poster at the SITC meeting, will be included in the “Hot Topic Symposium: COVID-19 and Cancer” session, which is taking place on Friday, November 13 from 10:05 am - 12:40 pm ET. The oral presentation, entitled “Immunotherapy with B cell activating antibody CPI-006 in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 stimulates anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response, memory B cells, and memory/effector T cells,” will be delivered at 12:15 pm ET by Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Temple University Hospital, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study. The SITC poster presentation will be available on the SITC meeting website from 8:00 am ET on November 9, 2020 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

R&D Symposium Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Slides
Corvus will host an R&D Symposium on November 12, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm ET (8:00 - 10:00 am PT), to highlight the COVID-19 program data and provide updates on its cancer programs. The R&D Symposium will be hosted by Corvus president and CEO, Richard A. Miller, M.D. and other members of the Corvus team. The agenda includes the following guest speakers:

  • Tullia C. Bruno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. Bruno will provide an overview of B cell biology and antibodies.
  • Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Chair and Professor, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study, and Chair and Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Criner will provide an overview of current COVID-19 therapies and results from the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study.

Members of the Corvus team will provide an overview of the preclinical biology and data on CPI-006, plans for the CPI-006 pivotal study for patients with COVID-19, and a general pipeline update covering the Company’s cancer programs. The speakers will be available for questions and answers during the program.

