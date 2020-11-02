 

Vericel to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced presentations at the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9th at 2:45pm EST
  • The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16th at 2:40pm EST

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. 2020 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contacts:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com 
+1 646-378-2922


