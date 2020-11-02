 

Huron Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates 2020 Guidance

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced financial results from continuing operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Our third-quarter performance was in line with our expectations. Growth in the Business Advisory segment reflected solid demand for our restructuring services and the acceleration of clients’ investments in technology to improve their operations, while the ongoing pandemic has continued to create disruption for our clients in the healthcare and education industries,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “The current crisis presents a classic set of challenges for our clients, including how to balance addressing immediate operational issues with strategically managing for the long-term. Huron is well positioned to help our clients in this environment as we work with them to solve an increasingly complex array of issues and position their organizations for a successful future.”

COVID-19 IMPACT

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has created significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption to the global economy. The company continues to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its clients, employees and business partners. In the first nine months of 2020, some clients reprioritized and delayed projects as a result of the pandemic. This negatively impacted demand for certain services, primarily in the company's Healthcare and Education segments. Conversely, the pandemic strengthened demand for cloud-based technology and analytics solutions and certain services provided to organizations in transition within the company's Business Advisory segment.

During the third quarter of 2020, the pandemic continued to negatively impact sales and elongate the sales cycle for new opportunities for certain services, particularly within the company's Healthcare and Education segments. Therefore, the company expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to have an unfavorable impact on its financial results in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same prior year period, which is contemplated in the updated full year 2020 guidance provided.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESTRUCTURING PLAN

On October 29, 2020, the company announced a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. The restructuring plan provides for a reduction in workforce and leased office space that is expected to result in annualized savings of approximately $23.0 million to $27.0 million. The company does not anticipate a material revenue impact related to the restructuring actions.

The reduction in workforce impacts approximately 145 employees across all segments and corporate operations. The company expects the reduction in workforce to be substantially complete by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and expects to incur an estimated restructuring charge in a range of approximately $3.5 million to $4.5 million related to cash payments for employee severance and benefits.

The reduction in leased office space is expected to result in estimated non-cash restructuring charges in a range of approximately $12.0 million to $15.0 million. The non-cash restructuring charges related to the reduction in leased office space are expected to be recorded primarily in the fourth quarter of 2020. Future cash expenditures related to the leased office space are expected to continue through 2029. The exact amount and timing of the office space reductions, and the associated payments and expenses, depend on a number of factors, including the company’s ability to terminate or modify existing lease contracts and/or enter into sublease agreements for the exited spaces to lower future cash expenditures.

Additional cost avoidance measures, including limiting annual salary increases, are expected to result in additional annualized savings.

In addition, the company announced its intent to divest its life sciences drug safety practice, a UK-based business that is part of the Life Sciences reporting unit within the Business Advisory segment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, this practice generated $1.9 million of revenue and is not significant to the company's consolidated financial statements. The company expects the divestiture to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company believes these measures will better align delivery capacity with anticipated demand and strengthen the company’s financial position amidst the ongoing disruption, creating a foundation from which it can grow.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenues were $205.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $219.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income from continuing operations was $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $13.7 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.50 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.61 for the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")(7) was $23.3 million compared to $28.6 million in the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Amortization of intangible assets

 

$

3,155

 

 

$

4,205

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

$

59

 

 

$

127

 

Litigation and other gains

 

$

 

 

$

(630

)

Non-cash interest on convertible notes

 

$

 

 

$

2,171

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

$

437

 

 

$

563

 

Tax effect of adjustments

 

$

(1,692

)

 

$

(1,673

)

Tax benefit related to "check-the-box" election

 

$

 

 

$

(736

)

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

 

$

(194

)

 

$

114

 

Adjusted EBITDA(7) was $23.6 million, or 11.5% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $28.8 million, or 13.1% of revenues, in the same prior year period. Adjusted net income from continuing operations(7) was $13.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the same prior year period.

The average number of full-time billable consultants(1) increased 4.7% to 2,592 in the third quarter of 2020 from 2,476 in the same quarter last year, primarily related to hiring that occurred prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full-time billable consultant utilization rate(2) was 70.4% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 76.3% during the same period last year. Average billing rate per hour for full-time billable consultants(3) was $206 for both the third quarter of 2020 and 2019. The average number of full-time equivalent professionals(5) was 360 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 288 for the same period in 2019.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenues slightly increased $1.3 million, or 0.2%, to $645.8 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $644.5 million for the same prior year period.

Net loss from continuing operations was $17.6 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to net income from continuing operations of $27.6 million for the same prior year period. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.81 for the first nine months of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.23 for the first nine months of 2019. Results for the first nine months of 2020 reflect non-cash pretax charges totaling $59.8 million to reduce the carrying value of goodwill in the company's Strategy and Innovation and Life Sciences reporting units within the Business Advisory segment. The impairment charges are non-cash in nature and do not affect the company's liquidity or debt covenants.

EBITDA(7) was $7.0 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to EBITDA of $72.8 million for the first nine months of 2019.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Amortization of intangible assets

 

$

9,558

 

 

$

13,036

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

$

2,626

 

 

$

2,156

 

Litigation and other gains

 

$

(150

)

 

$

(1,571

)

Goodwill impairment charges

 

$

59,816

 

 

$

 

Non-cash interest on convertible notes

 

$

 

 

$

6,436

 

Loss on sale of business

 

$

102

 

 

$

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

$

437

 

 

$

2,613

 

Tax effect of adjustments

 

$

(17,041

)

 

$

(5,909

)

Tax benefit related to "check-the-box" election

 

$

 

 

$

(736

)

Foreign currency transaction losses, net

 

$

245

 

 

$

36

 

Adjusted EBITDA(7) was $70.1 million, or 10.8% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $76.0 million, or 11.8% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted net income from continuing operations(7) was $37.7 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $43.7 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the same prior year period.

The average number of full-time billable consultants(1) increased 9.1% to 2,592 in the first nine months of 2020 from 2,376 in the first nine months of 2019, primarily related to hiring that occurred prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full-time billable consultant utilization rate(2) was 71.5% during the first nine months of 2020, compared to 76.5% during the same prior year period. Average billing rate per hour for full-time billable consultants(3) was $206 for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $207 for the first nine months of 2019. The average number of full-time equivalent professionals(5) was 362 in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 295 in the same prior year period.

OPERATING SEGMENTS

Huron’s results reflect a portfolio of service offerings focused on helping clients address complex business challenges.

The company’s year-to-date 2020 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (42%); Business Advisory (31%); and Education (27%). Financial results by segment are included in the attached schedules and in Huron's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

OUTLOOK FOR 2020

Based on currently available information, the company is updating guidance for full year 2020 revenues before reimbursable expenses in a range of $835 million to $855 million. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in a range of 10.0% to 10.5% and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.95 to $2.15.

Management will provide a more detailed discussion of its outlook during the company's earnings conference call webcast.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 WEBCAST

The company will host a webcast to discuss its financial results today, November 2, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time). The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed from Huron's website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(7)

In evaluating the company’s financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron’s current financial results with Huron’s past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company’s current expectations about its future results, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “provides,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “can,” “will,” “meets,” “could,” “likely,” “intends,” “might,” “predicts,” “seeks,” “would,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “continues,” “guidance,” or “outlook” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, our clients and client demand for our services, and our ability to sell and provide services, including the measures taken by governmental authorities and businesses in response to the pandemic, which may cause or contribute to other risks and uncertainties that we face; failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates and the number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Huron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Huron's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues and reimbursable expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

205,304

 

 

$

219,289

 

 

$

645,780

 

 

$

644,488

 

Reimbursable expenses

 

 

2,860

 

 

 

23,636

 

 

 

25,133

 

 

 

65,787

 

Total revenues and reimbursable expenses

 

 

208,164

 

 

 

242,925

 

 

 

670,913

 

 

 

710,275

 

Direct costs and reimbursable expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown in operating expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

 

145,459

 

 

 

143,034

 

 

 

451,221

 

 

 

422,442

 

Amortization of intangible assets and software development costs

 

 

1,370

 

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

4,005

 

 

 

3,450

 

Reimbursable expenses

 

 

2,840

 

 

 

23,571

 

 

 

25,095

 

 

 

65,897

 

Total direct costs and reimbursable expenses

 

 

149,669

 

 

 

167,767

 

 

 

480,321

 

 

 

491,789

 

Operating expenses and other losses (gains), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

38,561

 

 

 

48,123

 

 

 

126,864

 

 

 

151,409

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

59

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

1,777

 

 

 

2,156

 

Litigation and other gains

 

 

 

 

 

(630

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(1,571

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,176

 

 

 

6,962

 

 

 

18,483

 

 

 

21,285

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,816

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses and other losses (gains), net

 

 

44,796

 

 

 

54,582

 

 

 

206,790

 

 

 

173,279

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

13,699

 

 

 

20,576

 

 

 

(16,198

)

 

 

45,207

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

 

(2,259

)

 

 

(4,374

)

 

 

(7,516

)

 

 

(13,156

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

2,035

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

687

 

 

 

2,830

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(4,456

)

 

 

(6,829

)

 

 

(10,326

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

 

 

13,475

 

 

 

16,120

 

 

 

(23,027

)

 

 

34,881

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

2,388

 

 

 

2,414

 

 

 

(5,413

)

 

 

7,256

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

11,087

 

 

 

13,706

 

 

 

(17,614

)

 

 

27,625

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(195

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

11,058

 

 

$

13,654

 

 

$

(17,703

)

 

$

27,430

 

Net earnings (loss) per basic share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

1.26

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

1.25

 

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

1.23

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

1.22

 

Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

21,905

 

 

 

22,052

 

 

 

21,868

 

 

 

21,973

 

Diluted

 

 

22,175

 

 

 

22,561

 

 

 

21,868

 

 

 

22,425

 

Comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

11,058

 

 

$

13,654

 

 

$

(17,703

)

 

$

27,430

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

 

 

381

 

 

 

(630

)

 

 

(294

)

 

 

(673

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax

 

 

4,885

 

 

 

1,168

 

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

7,740

 

Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax

 

 

(243

)

 

 

(149

)

 

 

(3,633

)

 

 

(998

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

5,023

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

(4,978

)

 

 

6,069

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

16,081

 

 

$

14,043

 

 

$

(22,681

)

 

$

33,499

 

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

74,745

 

 

$

11,604

 

Receivables from clients, net

 

 

94,644

 

 

 

116,571

 

Unbilled services, net

 

 

78,346

 

 

 

79,937

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

244

 

 

 

2,376

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

11,853

 

 

 

14,248

 

Total current assets

 

 

259,832

 

 

 

224,736

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

34,879

 

 

 

38,413

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

11,425

 

 

 

1,145

 

Long-term investments

 

 

66,122

 

 

 

54,541

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

50,499

 

 

 

54,954

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

58,944

 

 

 

52,177

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

22,250

 

 

 

31,625

 

Goodwill

 

 

586,730

 

 

 

646,680

 

Total assets

 

$

1,090,681

 

 

$

1,104,271

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,838

 

 

$

7,944

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

23,646

 

 

 

18,554

 

Accrued payroll and related benefits

 

 

105,276

 

 

 

141,605

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

540

 

 

 

529

 

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

 

 

9,058

 

 

 

7,469

 

Deferred revenues

 

 

31,768

 

 

 

28,443

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

175,126

 

 

 

204,544

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Deferred compensation and other liabilities

 

 

44,699

 

 

 

28,635

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

250,917

 

 

 

208,324

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

64,318

 

 

 

69,233

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

555

 

 

 

8,070

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

360,489

 

 

 

314,262

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 25,444,128 and 25,144,764 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

247

 

 

 

247

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,571,266 and 2,425,430 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

(129,438

)

 

 

(128,348

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

454,153

 

 

 

460,781

 

Retained earnings

 

 

220,146

 

 

 

237,849

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

9,958

 

 

 

14,936

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

555,066

 

 

 

585,465

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,090,681

 

 

$

1,104,271

 

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(17,703

)

 

$

27,430

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

22,511

 

 

 

25,410

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

5,844

 

 

 

6,413

 

Lease impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

805

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

18,559

 

 

 

18,094

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

595

 

 

 

8,066

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

59,816

 

 

 

 

Allowances for doubtful accounts

 

 

539

 

 

 

191

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(16,125

)

 

 

(262

)

Loss on sale of business

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

(1,506

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestiture:

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net

 

 

23,493

 

 

 

(6,817

)

(Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

(30,163

)

(Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net

 

 

9,455

 

 

 

10,561

 

(Increase) decrease in other assets

 

 

(3,426

)

 

 

(4,160

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

(5,272

)

 

 

(3,565

)

Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits

 

 

(25,290

)

 

 

(1,850

)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

 

 

3,290

 

 

 

3,098

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

77,985

 

 

 

51,745

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

 

(5,731

)

 

 

(10,024

)

Purchases of investment securities

 

 

(13,000

)

 

 

 

Investment in life insurance policies

 

 

(2,026

)

 

 

(4,434

)

Purchases of businesses

 

 

(801

)

 

 

(2,500

)

Capitalization of internally developed software costs

 

 

(6,830

)

 

 

(7,462

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(28,388

)

 

 

(24,420

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

825

 

 

 

703

 

Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings

 

 

(7,797

)

 

 

(5,206

)

Share repurchases

 

 

(22,115

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from bank borrowings

 

 

283,000

 

 

 

105,500

 

Repayments of bank borrowings

 

 

(240,396

)

 

 

(105,885

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(1,498

)

Payments for contingent consideration liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

(4,674

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

13,517

 

 

 

(11,060

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

27

 

 

 

38

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

63,141

 

 

 

16,303

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

11,604

 

 

 

33,107

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

74,745

 

 

$

49,410

 

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Percent
Increase
(Decrease)

Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands):

 

2020

 

2019

 

Healthcare:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

87,406

 

 

$

100,000

 

 

(12.6

)%

Operating income

 

$

25,610

 

 

$

32,863

 

 

(22.1

)%

Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

32.9

%

 

 

Business Advisory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

66,048

 

 

$

62,519

 

 

5.6

%

Operating income

 

$

10,780

 

 

$

11,942

 

 

(9.7

)%

Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

 

Education:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

51,850

 

 

$

56,770

 

 

(8.7

)%

Operating income

 

$

12,548

 

 

$

14,413

 

 

(12.9

)%

Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues

 

 

24.2

%

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

Total Company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

205,304

 

 

$

219,289

 

 

(6.4

)%

Reimbursable expenses

 

 

2,860

 

 

 

23,636

 

 

(87.9

)%

Total revenues and reimbursable expenses

 

$

208,164

 

 

$

242,925

 

 

(14.3

)%

Statements of Operations reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

48,938

 

 

$

59,218

 

 

(17.4

)%

Items not allocated at the segment level:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

29,042

 

 

 

32,310

 

 

(10.1

)%

Litigation and other gains

 

 

 

 

 

(630

)

 

N/M

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,197

 

 

 

6,962

 

 

(11.0

)%

Total operating income (loss)

 

 

13,699

 

 

 

20,576

 

 

(33.4

)%

Other expense, net

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(4,456

)

 

(95.0

)%

Income from continuing operations before taxes

 

$

13,475

 

 

$

16,120

 

 

(16.4

)%

Other Operating Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of full-time billable consultants (at period end) (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

838

 

 

 

886

 

 

(5.4

)%

Business Advisory

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

954

 

 

4.9

%

Education

 

 

790

 

 

 

727

 

 

8.7

%

Total

 

 

2,629

 

 

 

2,567

 

 

2.4

%

Average number of full-time billable consultants (for the period) (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

844

 

 

 

858

 

 

 

Business Advisory

 

 

976

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

Education

 

 

772

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

Total

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

2,476

 

 

 

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Other Operating Data (continued):

 

2020

 

2019

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate (2):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

71.4

%

 

 

81.8

%

Business Advisory

 

 

72.6

%

 

 

72.0

%

Education

 

 

66.5

%

 

 

75.5

%

Total

 

 

70.4

%

 

 

76.3

%

Full-time billable consultant average billing rate per hour (3):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

252

 

 

$

226

 

Business Advisory (4)

 

$

186

 

 

$

193

 

Education

 

$

184

 

 

$

197

 

Total (4)

 

$

206

 

 

$

206

 

Revenue per full-time billable consultant (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

77

 

 

$

84

 

Business Advisory

 

$

64

 

 

$

65

 

Education

 

$

57

 

 

$

70

 

Total

 

$

66

 

 

$

73

 

Average number of full-time equivalents (for the period) (5):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

279

 

 

 

217

 

Business Advisory

 

 

35

 

 

 

19

 

Education

 

 

46

 

 

 

52

 

Total

 

 

360

 

 

 

288

 

Revenue per full-time equivalent (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

80

 

 

$

128

 

Business Advisory

 

$

106

 

 

$

126

 

Education

 

$

165

 

 

$

151

 

Total

 

$

93

 

 

$

132

 

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

Percent
Increase
(Decrease)

Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands):

 

2020

 

2019

 

Healthcare:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

268,340

 

 

$

295,621

 

 

(9.2

)%

Operating income

 

$

70,831

 

 

$

94,058

 

 

(24.7

)%

Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues

 

 

26.4

%

 

 

31.8

%

 

 

Business Advisory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

201,423

 

 

$

183,602

 

 

9.7

%

Operating income

 

$

37,306

 

 

$

32,997

 

 

13.1

%

Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

Education:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

176,017

 

 

$

165,265

 

 

6.5

%

Operating income

 

$

41,792

 

 

$

43,235

 

 

(3.3

)%

Segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenues

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

26.2

%

 

 

Total Company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

645,780

 

 

$

644,488

 

 

0.2

%

Reimbursable expenses

 

 

25,133

 

 

 

65,787

 

 

(61.8

)%

Total revenues and reimbursable expenses

 

$

670,913

 

 

$

710,275

 

 

(5.5

)%

Statements of Operations reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

149,929

 

 

$

170,290

 

 

(12.0

)%

Items not allocated at the segment level:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

87,826

 

 

 

105,369

 

 

(16.6

)%

Litigation and other gains

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(1,571

)

 

(90.5

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,635

 

 

 

21,285

 

 

(12.5

)%

Goodwill impairment charges (6)

 

 

59,816

 

 

 

 

 

N/M

 

Total operating income (loss)

 

 

(16,198

)

 

 

45,207

 

 

N/M

 

Other expense, net

 

 

(6,829

)

 

 

(10,326

)

 

(33.9

)%

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

 

$

(23,027

)

 

$

34,881

 

 

N/M

 

Other Operating Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of full-time billable consultants (at period end) (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

838

 

 

 

886

 

 

(5.4

)%

Business Advisory

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

954

 

 

4.9

%

Education

 

 

790

 

 

 

727

 

 

8.7

%

Total

 

 

2,629

 

 

 

2,567

 

 

2.4

%

Average number of full-time billable consultants (for the period) (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

873

 

 

 

835

 

 

 

Business Advisory

 

 

940

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

Education

 

 

779

 

 

 

665

 

 

 

Total

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Other Operating Data (continued):

 

2020

 

2019

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate (2):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

70.2

%

 

 

80.4

%

Business Advisory

 

 

72.6

%

 

 

72.7

%

Education

 

 

71.7

%

 

 

76.7

%

Total

 

 

71.5

%

 

 

76.5

%

Full-time billable consultant average billing rate per hour (3):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

233

 

 

$

225

 

Business Advisory (4)

 

$

197

 

 

$

195

 

Education

 

$

189

 

 

$

200

 

Total (4)

 

$

206

 

 

$

207

 

Revenue per full-time billable consultant (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

216

 

 

$

247

 

Business Advisory

 

$

204

 

 

$

202

 

Education

 

$

194

 

 

$

217

 

Total

 

$

205

 

 

$

222

 

Average number of full-time equivalents (for the period) (5):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

 

279

 

 

 

237

 

Business Advisory

 

 

27

 

 

 

14

 

Education

 

 

56

 

 

 

44

 

Total

 

 

362

 

 

 

295

 

Revenue per full-time equivalent (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Healthcare

 

$

285

 

 

$

375

 

Business Advisory

 

$

370

 

 

$

465

 

Education

 

$

453

 

 

$

480

 

Total

 

$

317

 

 

$

395

 

_______

(1)

Consists of full-time professionals who provide consulting services and generate revenues based on the number of hours worked.

(2)

Utilization rate for full-time billable consultants is calculated by dividing the number of hours full-time billable consultants worked on client assignments during a period by the total available working hours for these consultants during the same period, assuming a forty-hour work week, less paid holidays and vacation days.

(3)

Average billing rate per hour for full-time billable consultants is calculated by dividing revenues for a period by the number of hours worked on client assignments during the same period.

(4)

The Business Advisory segment includes operations of Huron Eurasia India. Absent the impact of Huron Eurasia India, the average billing rate per hour for the Business Advisory segment would have been $201 and $221 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively; and $217 and $220 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

Absent the impact of Huron Eurasia India, Huron's consolidated average billing rate per hour would have been $212 and $216 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively; and $213 and $216 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(5)

Consists of coaches and their support staff within the Culture and Organizational Excellence solution, consultants who work variable schedules as needed by clients, employees who provide managed services in our Healthcare segment, and full-time employees who provide software support and maintenance services to clients.

(6)

The non-cash goodwill impairment charges are not allocated at the segment level because the underlying goodwill asset is reflective of our corporate investment in the segments. We do not include the impact of goodwill impairment charges in our evaluation of segment performance.

N/M - Not Meaningful

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (7)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

$

205,304

 

 

$

219,289

 

 

$

645,780

 

 

$

644,488

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

11,087

 

 

$

13,706

 

 

$

(17,614

)

 

$

27,625

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

2,388

 

 

 

2,414

 

 

 

(5,413

)

 

 

7,256

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

4,374

 

 

 

7,516

 

 

 

13,156

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,546

 

 

 

8,124

 

 

 

22,488

 

 

 

24,735

 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (7)

 

 

23,280

 

 

 

28,618

 

 

 

6,977

 

 

 

72,772

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

59

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

2,156

 

Litigation and other gains

 

 

 

 

 

(630

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(1,571

)

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,816

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

 

437

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

2,613

 

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

 

 

(194

)

 

 

114

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

36

 

Adjusted EBITDA (7)

 

$

23,582

 

 

$

28,792

 

 

$

70,053

 

 

$

76,006

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (7)

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

11.8

%

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (7)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

11,087

 

 

$

13,706

 

 

$

(17,614

)

 

$

27,625

 

Weighted average shares - diluted

 

 

22,175

 

 

 

22,561

 

 

 

21,868

 

 

 

22,425

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

1.23

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,155

 

 

 

4,205

 

 

 

9,558

 

 

 

13,036

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

59

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

2,156

 

Litigation and other gains

 

 

 

 

 

(630

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(1,571

)

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,816

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest on convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

2,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,436

 

Loss on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

Transaction-related expenses

 

 

437

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

2,613

 

Tax effect of adjustments

 

 

(1,692

)

 

 

(1,673

)

 

 

(17,041

)

 

 

(5,909

)

Tax benefit related to "check-the-box" election

 

 

 

 

 

(736

)

 

 

 

 

 

(736

)

Total adjustments, net of tax

 

 

1,959

 

 

 

4,027

 

 

 

55,348

 

 

 

16,025

 

Adjusted net income from continuing operations (7)

 

$

13,046

 

 

$

17,733

 

 

$

37,734

 

 

$

43,650

 

Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted (8)

 

 

22,175

 

 

 

22,561

 

 

 

22,207

 

 

 

22,425

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (7)

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.95

 

(7)

In evaluating the company’s financial performance and outlook, management uses earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing the company's business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron’s current financial results with Huron’s past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

(8)

As the company reported a net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding equals the basic weighted average shares outstanding for that period. The non-GAAP adjustments described above resulted in adjusted net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020. Therefore, dilutive common stock equivalents have been included in the calculation of adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

 

