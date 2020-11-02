 

Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 11, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 18, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Our board remains inspired by the dedication and commitment of the Constellation employees who continue to adapt and find new ways to provide value and make a difference in support of each other and our customers by finding opportunities in the challenges created by COVID-19.

Q3 2020 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 15% (negative 1% organic growth, negative 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,003 million compared to $870 million in Q3 2019.  
  • Net income increased 50% to $122 million ($5.76 on a diluted per share basis) from $82 million ($3.85 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2019.
  • Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets was $3 million in Q3 2020 versus nil in Q3 2019.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $123 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $25 million resulting in total consideration of $148 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $234 million, an increase of 32%, or $57 million, compared to $177 million for the comparable period in 2019.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $47 million to $181 million compared to $134 million for the same period in 2019.
  • The Company determined that certain of its subsidiaries qualified for an estimated aggregate amount of $12 million of grants from various government authorities, and recognized such amounts as a reduction to expenses in the quarter.
  • On May 20, 2020 the Company entered into a binding agreement with IJssel B.V. to purchase 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V., a Netherlands-based diversified vertical market software provider. The transaction is currently expected to close in 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
  • Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $47 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $19 million resulting in total consideration of $66 million.

1.  See Non-IFRS measures. 

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1,003 million, an increase of 15%, or $133 million, compared to $870 million for the comparable period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020 total revenues were $2,878 million, an increase of 14%, or $343 million, compared to $2,534 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 1% and negative 4% respectively, and negative 3% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $122 million compared to net income of $82 million for the same period in 2019. On a per share basis, this translated into a net income per diluted share of $5.76 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $3.85 for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $288 million or $13.58 per diluted share compared to $241 million or $11.39 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, CFO increased $57 million to $234 million compared to $177 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 32%. For the first nine months of 2020, CFO increased $320 million to $831 million compared to $512 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 62%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, FCFA2S increased $47 million to $181 million compared to $134 million for the same period in 2019.   For the first nine months of 2020, FCFA2S increased $285 million to $682 million compared to $397 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 72%.

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disruptive effects in countries in which the Company operates and has adversely impacted many of its business units’ operations to date, including through the cancellation by certain customers of their ongoing software maintenance contracts and the suspension or cancellation of new software purchases. The pandemic may also have an adverse impact on many of the Company’s customers, including their ability to satisfy ongoing payment obligations to the Company, which could increase the Company’s bad debt exposure. The future impacts of the pandemic and any resulting economic impact are largely unknown and rapidly evolving. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures taken by the governments of countries affected and the resulting economic impact may continue to adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, cash flows and financial position as well as its customers in future periods, and this impact could be material.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended September 30,       Nine months ended September 30,  
      2020
 2019
       2020
 2019
  
    ($ in millions, except percentages)   ($ in millions, except percentages)
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities     234   177         831   512    
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations     (2 ) (2 )       (6 ) (5 )  
Interest paid on other facilities     (8 ) (8 )       (22 ) (23 )  
Credit facility transaction costs     (0 ) (0 )       (0 ) (0 )  
Payments of lease obligations     (17 ) (12 )       (47 ) (35 )  
TSS membership liability revaluation charge     (20 ) (12 )       (55 ) (30 )  
Property and equipment purchased     (5 ) (9 )       (19 ) (24 )  
Interest and dividends received     0   0         1   3    
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders     181   134         682   397    
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com 
www.csisoftware.com 

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

     
     
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited        
      September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
                       
Assets                    
                       
Current assets:                    
  Cash   $ 565   $ 316   $ 235  
  Accounts receivable     420     422     390  
  Unbilled revenue     102     110     106  
  Inventories     30     31     43  
  Other assets     217     184     182  
        1,333     1,062     956  
                       
Non-current assets:                    
  Property and equipment     80     78     70  
  Right of use assets     239     234     220  
  Deferred income taxes     50     45     38  
  Other assets     79     72     71  
  Intangible assets   2,097     1,997     1,882  
        2,546     2,425     2,281  
                       
Total assets   $ 3,879   $ 3,488   $ 3,237  
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
                       
Current liabilities:                    
  CSI facility   $ -   $ 63   $ 21  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.     4     57     99  
  TSS membership liability     104     86     84  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     535     529     454  
  Dividends payable     21     21     21  
  Deferred revenue     917     788     790  
  Provisions     11     13     14  
  Acquisition holdback payables     71     76     77  
  Lease obligations     68     62     57  
  Income taxes payable     90     36     30  
        1,821     1,732     1,646  
                       
Non-current liabilities:                    
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. (note 8)     169     153     115  
  TSS membership liability     184     136     110  
  Debentures     213     222     219  
  Deferred income taxes     253     246     241  
  Acquisition holdback payables     30     25     22  
  Lease obligations     191     187     179  
  Other liabilities     116     101     93  
        1,155     1,069     978  
                       
Total liabilities     2,976     2,800     2,624  
                       
                       
Shareholders' equity:                    
  Capital stock     99     99     99  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (49 )   (40 )   (44 )
  Retained earnings     852     628     558  
        902     687     613  
                       
                       
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,879   $ 3,488   $ 3,237  
                       


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income            
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019            
Unaudited                
    Three months ended September 30,     Nine months ended September 30,  
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                 
                                 
Revenue                                
License   $ 57     $ 51     $ 166     $ 165  
Professional services     187       164       534       485  
Hardware and other     45       45       122       122  
Maintenance and other recurring     713       609       2,056       1,762  
      1,003       870       2,878       2,534  
                                 
Expenses                                
Staff     504       434       1,493       1,316  
Hardware     25       25       70       68  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services     82       75       237       218  
Occupancy     9       9       26       26  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment     32       50       114       143  
Professional fees     15       12       41       34  
Other, net     5       18       10       53  
Depreciation     26       23       77       65  
Amortization of intangible assets     103       84       293       234  
      800       730       2,362       2,158  
                                 
                                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)     1       6       5       20  
TSS membership liability revaluation charge     20       12       55       30  
Finance and other expense (income)     (2 )     1       (4 )     (2 )
Bargain purchase gain     (0 )     (7 )     (0 )     (36 )
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets     3       -       11       -  
Finance costs     13       11       34       29  
      34       22       101       41  
                                 
Income before income taxes     168       117       414       335  
                                 
Current income tax expense (recovery)     62       44       177       121  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     (16 )     (8 )     (50 )     (28 )
Income tax expense (recovery)     46       36       127       94  
                                 
Net income     122       82       288       241  
                                 
Earnings per share                                
Basic and diluted   $ 5.76     $ 3.85     $ 13.58     $ 11.39  
                                 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income  
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
   
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019  
Unaudited  
    Three months ended September 30,     Nine months ended September 30,  
      2020     2019       2020       2019  
                               
Net income   $ 122   $ 82     $ 288     $ 241  
                               
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:                              
                               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations     8     (12 )     (9 )     (7 )
                               
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)     -     -       -       -  
                               
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax     8     (12 )     (9 )     (7 )
                               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   $ 130   $ 70     $ 279     $ 234  
                               


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited                            
Nine months ended September 30, 2020                            
    Capital
stock
 		  Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
 		    Retained earnings
 		  Total
 		 
          Cumulative translation account                
                             
Balance at January 1, 2020   $ 99   $ (40 )   $ 628   $ 687  
                             
Total comprehensive income for the period:                            
                             
Net income     -     -       288     288  
                             
Other comprehensive income (loss)                            
                             
Foreign currency translation differences from                            
foreign operations     -     (9 )     -     (9 )
                             
Total other comprehensive income (loss)                            
for the period     -     (9 )     -     (9 )
                             
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period     -     (9 )     288     279  
                             
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                            
Dividends to shareholders of the Company     -     -       (64 )   (64 )
                             
Balance at September 30, 2020   $ 99   $ (49 )   $ 852   $ 902  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                               
Unaudited                              
Nine months ended September 30, 2019                            
                               
    Capital
stock
 		  Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
 		    Retained earnings    Total
 		 
          Cumulative translation account                  
                               
Balance at January 1, 2019   $ 99   $ (37 )   $ 804     $ 866  
                               
Total comprehensive income for the period:                              
                               
Net income     -     -       241       241  
                               
Other comprehensive income (loss)                              
                               
Foreign currency translation differences from                              
foreign operations     -     (7 )     -       (7 )
                               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period     -     (7 )     -       (7 )
                               
Total comprehensive income for the period     -     (7 )     241       234  
                               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                              
Dividends to shareholders of the Company     -     -       (487 )     (487 )
                               
Balance at September 30, 2019   $ 99   $ (44 )   $ 558     $ 613  
                               


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                     
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019              
Unaudited                
        Three months ended September 30,     Nine months ended September 30,  
          2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                     
Cash flows from operating activities:                                
  Net income   $ 122     $ 82     $ 288     $ 241  
  Adjustments for:                                
    Depreciation     26       23       77       65  
    Amortization of intangible assets     103       84       293       234  
    TSS membership liability revaluation charge     20       12       55       30  
    Finance and other expense (income)     (2 )     1       (4 )     (2 )
    Bargain purchase (gain)     (0 )     (7 )     (0 )     (36 )
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets     3       -       11       -  
    Finance costs     13       11       34       29  
    Income tax expense (recovery)     46       36       127       94  
    Foreign exchange loss (gain)     1       6       5       20  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities                                
  exclusive of effects of business combinations     (32 )     (37 )     69       (44 )
  Income taxes paid     (66 )     (32 )     (123 )     (119 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities     234       177       831       512  
                                     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:                                
  Interest paid on lease obligations     (2 )     (2 )     (6 )     (5 )
  Interest paid on other facilities     (8 )     (8 )     (22 )     (23 )
  Increase (decrease) in CSI facility     (100 )     22       (65 )     22  
  Increase (decrease) in revolving credit under debt facilities without recourse to CSI     -       89       (55 )     49  
  Proceeds from issuance of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI     7       11       22       11  
  Repayments of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI     (1 )     (0 )     (5 )     (2 )
  Credit facility transaction costs     (0 )     (0 )     (0 )     (0 )
  Payments of lease obligations     (17 )     (12 )     (47 )     (35 )
  Distribution to TSS minority owners     -       -       -       (11 )
  Dividends paid     (21 )     (21 )     (64 )     (487 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities     (143 )     79       (242 )     (481 )
                                     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:                                
  Acquisition of businesses     (123 )     (278 )     (298 )     (408 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses     31       68       55       103  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts     (24 )     (8 )     (79 )     (45 )
  Purchases of other investments     -       (4 )     (2 )     (9 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received     1       2       2       5  
  Property and equipment purchased     (5 )     (9 )     (19 )     (24 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities     (120 )     (228 )     (340 )     (378 )
                                     
Effect of foreign currency on                                
  cash and cash equivalents     8       (7 )     (1 )     (6 )
                                     
Increase (decrease) in cash     (21 )     21       249       (354 )
                                     
Cash, beginning of period     585       214       316       589  
                                     
Cash, end of period   $ 565     $ 235       565       235  
                                     

