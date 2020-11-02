Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced

that it intends to redeem all of its $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term

Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) due December 8, 2025

(the "Notes"). The redemption will occur on December 8, 2020 (the "Redemption

Date"). The Notes are redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid

interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will

cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.



The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of

Financial Institutions. Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in

accordance with the terms outlined in the Notes prospectus.









Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified

financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and

highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial

banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more

than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups:

Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.



For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)

867-3996;



For Investor Relations Inquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,

bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l

=en&o=2969305-1&h=2005517959&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,

Twitter: @BMOMedia



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4751808

OTS: BMO Financial Group

Bank of Montreal Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversifiedfinancial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse andhighly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercialbanking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to morethan 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups:Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)867-3996;For Investor Relations Inquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2969305-1&h=2005517959&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,Twitter: @BMOMediaAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4751808OTS: BMO Financial Group