Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.11.2020, 01:55 | 5 | 0 |
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced
that it intends to redeem all of its $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term
Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) due December 8, 2025
(the "Notes"). The redemption will occur on December 8, 2020 (the "Redemption
Date"). The Notes are redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid
interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will
cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.
The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions. Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in
accordance with the terms outlined in the Notes prospectus.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified
financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.
With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and
highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial
banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more
than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups:
Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416)
867-3996;
For Investor Relations Inquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l
=en&o=2969305-1&h=2005517959&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,
Twitter: @BMOMedia
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4751808
OTS: BMO Financial Group
