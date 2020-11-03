DGAP-News FUCHS PETROLUB SE with recovery in third quarter of 2020 - First nine months of 2020 still with significant decline in sales revenues and earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic
DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
FUCHS PETROLUB SE with recovery in third quarter of 2020 - First nine months of 2020 still with significant decline in sales revenues and earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Our free cash flow before acquisitions developed positively. It was up significantly year-on-year at EUR 122 million with investments at a lower level than in the previous year despite a decline in earnings. This development confirms our decision to continue our investment program with a sense of proportion even under the current difficult conditions. By the end of September, we invested EUR 89 million in our future.
We are looking ahead to the remaining months with cautious optimism and have therefore also revised our forecast for the year. We currently anticipate a decline in earnings in the range of -15%. In July, we had expected a -25% decline," says Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
- Sales revenues in the first nine months down -11% year-on-year at EUR 1,740 million (1,952)
- Earnings (EBIT) down -17% at EUR 203 million (246)
- New outlook for the current financial year: Earnings decline in the range of -15% (previously: -25%)
FUCHS at a glance
|EUR million
|Q1-3 2020
|Q1-3 2019
|Change %
|Sales revenues (1)
|1,740
|1,952
|-11
|Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
|1,060
|1,201
|-12
|Asia-Pacific
|509
|535
|-5
|North and South America
|281
|320
|-12
|Consolidation
|-110
|-104
|-
|Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
|203
|246
|-17
|Earnings after tax
|142
|176
|-19
|Capital expenditure
|89
|103
|-14
|Free cash flow before acquisitions
|122
|94
|30
|Earnings per share in EUR
|Ordinary share
|1.02
|1.26
|-19
|Preference share
|1.02
|1.27
|-20
|Employees as at September 30
|5,751
|5,636
|2
(1) By company location.
