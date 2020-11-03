Telia announces strategic partnership with Ericsson in Lithuania

"The partnership between the two of Swedish wireless pioneers - Telia and Ericsson - will allow us to provide our customers with the state-of-the-art mobile connectivity and will drive faster development of sustainable digital society. Updated 4G networks and the upcoming 5G technology will deliver both people and businesses with a qualitative leap in several areas – from education, healthcare to transport and leisure" says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia in Lithuania and the Head of LED.

Telia in Lithuania has entered into a strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernize its mobile network and rollout of 5G across the country. The five-year partnership agreement with Ericsson will deliver better digital experiences to customers and society and pave the way for more sustainable and efficient network operations.

Ericsson will be the sole partner to deliver radio access network technology (RAN) in Lithuania. Over the next three years, Telia plans to upgrade around 2,000 sites in Lithuania, phasing out equipment from Huawei starting next year. This will further improve the current quality of 4G networks and ensure a fast upgrade to 5G, which will eventually be available throughout Lithuania. Telia aims to start offering commercial 5G mobile services in Lithuania as soon as possible, pending a coming spectrum auction to be announced by the Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT).

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Telia, to power enhanced 4G and next-generation 5G to their customers in Lithuania. 5G is a catalyst for digital innovation, transforming business and industry and giving the Lithuanian economy the boost it needs during uncertain times. Driving a more resilient, smarter and sustainable society, we are working with Telia to bring 5G to the Baltics and Nordics alike.”

The Telia 5G network, built in partnership with Ericsson, will be up to five times more energy efficient than previous generations, and will be powered by 100 percent renewable electricity, which is of particular importance considering the constant growth of data and Telia's goal to achieve zero CO2 in its operations by 2030.

Telia Company introduced its first public 5G network in Finland in 2019, followed by launches in Norway and Sweden. Last month, Telia Company also announced a strategic partnership with Ericsson in Sweden and Estonia to modernize its 4G networks and upgrade them to 5G.