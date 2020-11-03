 

Telia announces strategic partnership with Ericsson in Lithuania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 09:00  |  49   |   |   

Telia in Lithuania has entered into a strategic partnership with Ericsson to modernize its mobile network and rollout of 5G across the country. The five-year partnership agreement with Ericsson will deliver better digital experiences to customers and society and pave the way for more sustainable and efficient network operations.

"The partnership between the two of Swedish wireless pioneers - Telia and Ericsson - will allow us to provide our customers with the state-of-the-art mobile connectivity and will drive faster development of sustainable digital society. Updated 4G networks and the upcoming 5G technology will deliver both people and businesses with a qualitative leap in several areas – from education, healthcare to transport and leisure" says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia in Lithuania and the Head of LED.

Ericsson will be the sole partner to deliver radio access network technology (RAN) in Lithuania. Over the next three years, Telia plans to upgrade around 2,000 sites in Lithuania, phasing out equipment from Huawei starting next year. This will further improve the current quality of 4G networks and ensure a fast upgrade to 5G, which will eventually be available throughout Lithuania. Telia aims to start offering commercial 5G mobile services in Lithuania as soon as possible, pending a coming spectrum auction to be announced by the Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT).

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Telia, to power enhanced 4G and next-generation 5G to their customers in Lithuania. 5G is a catalyst for digital innovation, transforming business and industry and giving the Lithuanian economy the boost it needs during uncertain times. Driving a more resilient, smarter and sustainable society, we are working with Telia to bring 5G to the Baltics and Nordics alike.”

The Telia 5G network, built in partnership with Ericsson, will be up to five times more energy efficient than previous generations, and will be powered by 100 percent renewable electricity, which is of particular importance considering the constant growth of data and Telia's goal to achieve zero CO2  in its operations by 2030.

Telia Company introduced its first public 5G network in Finland in 2019, followed by launches in Norway and Sweden. Last month, Telia Company also announced a strategic partnership with Ericsson in Sweden and Estonia to modernize its 4G networks and upgrade them to 5G.



Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


Telia Lietuva Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 23 November 2020
21.10.20
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 23 November 2020
21.10.20
Telia Lietuva results for the nine months of 2020
07.10.20
Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, Emil Nilsson, resigns from the Board