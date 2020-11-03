 

CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 12:15  |  38   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 65 cents. Revenues for the period were $136 million. Earnings per share for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.11 and revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $266 million.

While global economic uncertainty remains, CorVel’s business fundamentals are sound and performed well during the quarter. In conjunction with robust year-to-date sales of new business, adjustments made to operational parameters in response to the pandemic contributed to strong cash flows.

The pandemic has accelerated adoption of new technology and driven the Company’s digital strategy forward. CorVel was the first third-party administrator (TPA) to introduce a patient advocacy model coupled with telehealth more than five years ago. Over these last six months, CorVel has seen an exponential increase in telehealth usage, with a corresponding improvement in results achieved.

The broader healthcare market continues to be important to CorVel’s overall results and future plans. While the healthcare market has experienced consolidation and a move towards internalizing payment integrity functions, CERiS has forged several additional long-term partnerships covering one-third of the covered lives in the U.S. These strategic alliances improve healthcare payment operations through innovative technology and generate cost savings by identifying and reducing inappropriate spending.

About CorVel  

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s telehealth services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s strategic alliances within the healthcare market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and September 30, 2019 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
Revenues   $ 136,028,000     $ 146,970,000  
Cost of revenues     105,525,000       114,127,000  
Gross profit     30,503,000       32,843,000  
General and administrative     15,560,000       16,593,000  
Income from operations     14,943,000       16,250,000  
Income tax provision     3,078,000       3,379,000  
Net income   $ 11,865,000     $ 12,871,000  
Earnings Per Share:                
Basic   $ 0.66     $ 0.70  
Diluted   $ 0.65     $ 0.69  
Weighted Shares                
Basic     17,937,000       18,452,000  
Diluted     18,174,000       18,771,000  


Six Months Ended   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
Revenues   $ 265,628,000     $ 297,109,000  
Cost of revenues     208,616,000       231,132,000  
Gross profit     57,012,000       65,977,000  
General and administrative     31,145,000       32,345,000  
Income from operations     25,867,000       33,632,000  
Income tax provision     5,700,000       7,354,000  
Net income   $ 20,167,000     $ 26,278,000  
Earnings Per Share:                
Basic   $ 1.12     $ 1.42  
Diluted   $ 1.11     $ 1.40  
Weighted Shares                
Basic     17,960,000       18,488,000  
Diluted     18,144,000       18,779,000  

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and March 31, 2020 (audited)

    September 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
Cash   $ 106,082,000     $ 83,223,000  
Customer deposits     52,570,000       48,991,000  
Accounts receivable, net     73,095,000       65,767,000  
Prepaid taxes and expenses     10,561,000       11,010,000  
Property, net     71,980,000       75,900,000  
Goodwill and other assets     39,792,000       40,703,000  
Right-of-use asset, net     87,500,000       90,666,000  
Total   $ 441,580,000     $ 416,260,000  
Accounts and taxes payable   $ 13,309,000     $ 16,363,000  
Accrued liabilities     135,768,000       117,326,000  
Deferred tax liability     7,205,000       7,764,000  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     82,898,000       85,096,000  
Paid-in capital     175,900,000       168,938,000  
Treasury stock     (546,204,000 )     (531,764,000 )
Retained earnings     572,704,000       552,537,000  
Total   $ 441,580,000     $ 416,260,000  

 


Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com

CorVel Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings   IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 65 cents. Revenues for the period …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
CorVel’s Vasantha Prammagnanam Wins Business Insurance 2020 Women to Watch Award
20.10.20
CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast