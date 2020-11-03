Fluidigm Mass Cytometry Technologies, Including CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry and Maxpar Direct, Utilized in More than 100 National Clinical Trials

25 Trials Utilizing Mass Cytometry Initiated in 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that its mass cytometry technologies, including CyTOF , Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC), and Maxpar Direct, have been used in 113 National Clinical Trials listed in the clinicaltrials.gov database. This includes 94 ongoing and 19 completed clinical trials. Twenty-five trials were initiated in 2020, three of which utilize Imaging Mass Cytometry.



Fluidigm mass cytometry technologies have been deployed in multiple clinical trials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including evaluation of immune response at different stages of the disease process and assessment of response to therapy at the cellular and molecular levels. These technologies are also being used in clinical trials for diverse indications and interventions in immuno-oncology, oncology, autoimmune diseases, vaccines, infections, surgery, blood and immune disorders, immunology, and allergy.