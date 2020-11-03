 

Fluidigm Mass Cytometry Technologies, Including CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry and Maxpar Direct, Utilized in More than 100 National Clinical Trials

25 Trials Utilizing Mass Cytometry Initiated in 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that its mass cytometry technologies, including CyTOF , Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC), and Maxpar Direct, have been used in 113 National Clinical Trials listed in the clinicaltrials.gov database. This includes 94 ongoing and 19 completed clinical trials. Twenty-five trials were initiated in 2020, three of which utilize Imaging Mass Cytometry.

Fluidigm mass cytometry technologies have been deployed in multiple clinical trials related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including evaluation of immune response at different stages of the disease process and assessment of response to therapy at the cellular and molecular levels. These technologies are also being used in clinical trials for diverse indications and interventions in immuno-oncology, oncology, autoimmune diseases, vaccines, infections, surgery, blood and immune disorders, immunology, and allergy.

“The large and growing number of clinical trials utilizing our mass cytometry technologies is evidence of our progress in implementing our vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “We are gratified that our technologies are enabling cutting-edge discoveries that have the potential to transform clinical trial design and implementation, and we believe that ultimately they will help to advance clinical practice to achieve improved health outcomes.

“The rapid deployment of our technologies to support clinical research addressing the current global health crisis demonstrates the flexibility with which those technologies can be adapted to meet specific and urgent research objectives, including pandemic response.”

Examples of the diverse ways in which Fluidigm mass cytometry technologies are being incorporated into clinical trials as of September 30, 2020:

  • “Immunophenotyping Assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort (IMPACC)” (NCT04378777), “a prospective observational cohort surveillance study of up to 2,000 adult participants hospitalized with known or presumptive COVID-19,” explores how certain immunological measures correspond to, or may even predict, the clinical severity of disease. Ten leading U.S. medical institutions are engaged in the study, which is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and uses CyTOF and the Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling Assay.
