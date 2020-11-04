Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong Third Quarter Results and Three-For-Two Stock Split

“We had a strong quarter, as we executed on a broad range of transactions that highlight the unique strengths and differentiated value of our business,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “Our strategy going forward is unchanged. We remain focused on growing our business, while continuing to deliver on our target of 12-15% long-term returns to equity holders, by leveraging our scale and operational expertise to help governments and businesses around the world transition to a greener future."

Financial Results Millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Unaudited 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total generation (GWh) – Long-term average generation 13,446 12,332 43,124 40,077 – Actual generation 12,007 11,089 39,534 40,095 Brookfield Renewable Partner's share (GWh) – Long-term average generation 6,618 5,821 20,644 19,628 – Actual generation 5,753 5,213 19,469 20,061 Net (loss) income Attributable to Unitholders $ (162 )

$ (58 )

$ (184 ) $ (29 ) Per LP unit(1) (0.44 )

(0.18 )

(0.58 ) (0.17 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 157 133 606 590 Per Unit(2)(3) 0.38 0.34 1.52 1.52 Normalized Funds From Operations (FFO)(2)(4) 206 151 659 581 Per Unit(2)(3)(4) 0.50 0.39 1.65 1.49





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, weighted average LP units totaled 181.7 million and 179.9 million, respectively (2019: 178.9 million and 178.9 million, respectively). (2) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”. (3) Average Units outstanding, adjusted for the special distribution as if it had been completed prior to the periods presented, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 416.4 million and 398.3 million, respectively (2019: 389.1 million and 389.0 million, respectively), being inclusive of our LP units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, exchangeable shares and GP interest. The actual Units outstanding at September 30, 2020 were 430.3 million (2019: 311.2 million). (4) Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in all segments except the Brazil and Colombia hydroelectric segments and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $40 million and $34 million, respectively (2019: $18 million and $(9) million, respectively) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $9 million and $19 million, respectively.

Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $157 million ($0.38 per unit) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a 12% increase from prior year, and $206 million ($0.50 per unit) on a normalized basis, a 28% increase from the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, our net loss attributable to unitholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $162 million or $0.44 per LP unit.



Highlights

We agreed on transactions to invest ~$900 million (~$250 million net to BEP) of equity;

We completed the special distribution of Brookfield Renewable Corporation which has led to increased demand and enhanced liquidity for our securities; and

Our liquidity remains robust at $3.3 billion and our balance sheet remains in excellent shape – with no material debt maturities over the next five years and, so far this year, we generated $900 million of proceeds ($326 million net to BEP) from asset recycling initiatives.

Update on Growth Initiatives

Recently we executed on a broad range of transactions that highlight the unique strengths and differentiated value of our business. Our largest transaction was completing the merger of TerraForm Power on an all-stock basis. The transaction was immediately cash accretive, expands our wind and solar business in North America and Europe and further enhances our position as one of the largest, publicly traded pure-play renewable power businesses globally.

We also closed the acquisition of a 1,200 MW shovel-ready solar development project in Brazil, one of the largest solar projects globally. The project is over 75% contracted under long-term agreement and we intend to leverage our local power marketing expertise to contract the remaining generation and use our global scale to drive down equipment procurement and operating costs to deliver value over time.

This week, we announced our intention to launch an offer to privatize Polenergia, a scale renewable business in Europe, in partnership with the current majority shareholder. The investment represents an opportunity to invest in an attractive onshore wind platform and provides an attractive entry into the offshore wind sector in Europe through a 3,000-megawatt development pipeline, which we expect to construct over the next 5 to 7 years in partnership with an experienced offshore wind developer.

And we acquired a portfolio of loans from one of the largest non-bank financial companies in India for approximately $200 million. The investment, which is secured by approximately 2,500-megawatts of operating assets, is expected to earn returns in excess of 15%, and further expands our presence in the region.

Finally, we funded the final C$400 million tranche of the C$750 million convertible securities we agreed to invest in TransAlta Corporation at the beginning of 2019. The convertible securities provide us with the option to convert into an interest in TransAlta’s 813 megawatt portfolio of high-quality hydroelectric facilities in Alberta between 2025 and 2028 based on a multiple of 13 times the average annual EBITDA for the three years prior to conversion. The investment, which was the culmination of a multi-year dialogue, enhances our strategic relationship with the company to help advance its goal of transitioning to a low carbon energy future.

Results from Operations

During the third quarter, we generated FFO of $157 million or $0.38 per unit, a 12% increase from prior year as the business benefited from strong asset availability and contributions from organic growth and recent acquisitions. On a normalized basis, our results are up 28%.

During the quarter, our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $113 million. While generation for the quarter was below the long-term average level, driven by drier conditions across our fleet, year-to-date generation has been roughly in line with long term average. As we have consistently emphasized, we do not manage the business on under or overperformance of generation relative to the long-term average in any given period. Instead, we remain focused on diversifying the business from both a geographic and technology perspective, which mitigates short-term exposure to resource volatility, and regional or market disruptions.

Across our hydroelectric portfolio, we continue to focus on securing contracts that value the uniqueness of our fleet as a generator of dispatchable carbon free electricity and ancillary services. Subsequent to quarter-end, we agreed to supply 100% renewable energy to one of the first planned industrial-scale green hydrogen production plants in North America and over 90% of JPMorgan’s real estate operations in New York. These transactions demonstrate our ability to address diverse customer needs for renewable supply across both wholesale and retail energy markets. Additionally, in South America we signed 25 contracts in the quarter with high-quality, creditworthy counterparties for a total of almost 2,000 gigawatt-hours per year, substantially contracting our recently acquired development assets in the region.

Our wind and solar segments continue to generate stable revenues and benefit from the diversification of our fleet and highly contracted cash flows with long duration power purchase agreements. During the quarter, these segments generated a combined $126 million of FFO, representing a 70% increase over the prior year, as we benefited from contributions from acquisitions, including our increased ownership in TerraForm Power, and 33 megawatts of solar projects commissioned during the quarter.

Finally, we continued to advance our global development activities, including progressing almost 2,700 megawatts of construction diversified across distributed- and utility-scale solar, wind, storage, and hydro in 8 different countries. We are also progressing approximately 1,110 megawatts of advanced-stage projects through final permitting and contracting. In total, we expect these projects to contribute approximately $116 million in FFO on a run-rate basis.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our financial position continues to be in excellent shape. We have approximately $3.3 billion of total available liquidity, and our investment grade balance sheet has no material maturities over the next five years and approximately 90% of our financings are non-recourse to BEP.

During the quarter, we continued to take advantage of the low interest environment and executed on $900 million of investment grade financings, including a C$425 million, 30-year corporate green bond issuance, which brings our total green financings to date to over $4 billion and extends our average corporate debt duration to 14 years.

We continued to execute on our capital recycling program of monetizing mature, de-risked assets. During the quarter, we closed the sale of the final project in our South African portfolio. Since acquiring these assets as part of a broader global transaction in 2017, we have returned almost $200 million of capital (~$60 million net to BEP) representing over 2.5 times our investment. Following the quarter, we also executed the sale of a 40% equity interest in an 852-megawatt portfolio in the U.S. and 47 megawatts of operating wind assets in Ireland for total proceeds of over $400 million ($233 million net to BEP).

Stock Split

Brookfield Renewable announced today that the Board of Directors of BEP has approved a three-for-two unit split of BEP’s outstanding units. The split will be implemented by way of a subdivision whereby unitholders will receive an additional one-half of a unit for each unit held (i.e. one additional unit for every two units held).

In conjunction with BEP’s unit split, the Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC") has approved a concurrent three-for-two share split of BEPC’s outstanding shares. The BEPC split will also be implemented by way of a subdivision whereby shareholders will receive an additional one-half of a share for each share held.

On December 11, 2020, the additional units/shares required to give effect to the unit/share splits will be issued to holders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020. Any fractional units/shares to be issued to registered holders as a result of the unit/share splits will be rounded up to the nearest whole unit/share. Brookfield Renewable's preferred units will not be affected by the unit/share splits.

As a result of the three-for-two unit/share splits, BEP and BEPC will adjust their distribution/dividend following the effective date to reflect the additional number of units/shares that will be outstanding. The unit/share splits will not dilute holders’ equity and will not be taxable in Canada or the United States.

BEP’s units and BEPC’s shares will begin trading with “due bills” on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) at the opening of business on Friday, December 4, 2020 (one trading day before the record date) until Friday, December 11, 2020 (the payment date), inclusively. During such period, anyone who purchases units or shares on the TSX and/or NYSE will receive the entitlement to be issued additional units or shares pursuant to the stock splits. The units and shares will commence trading on an “ex-dividend” (post-split) basis on the TSX and NYSE at the opening of business on Monday, December 14, 2020, as of which date purchases of units and shares will no longer have an attaching entitlement to additional units and shares issued pursuant to the unit/share splits.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.434 per LP unit, is payable on December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2020. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.434 per share, also payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2020. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the BEP units and BEPC shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders who are residents in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders who are residents in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders who are residents in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders who are residents in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable Partners maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) which allows holders of BEP units who are residents in Canada to acquire additional LP units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip .

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable’s distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an over 18,000 megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and www.bep.brookfield.com/bepc . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Brookfield Renewable Corporation are the flagship listed renewable power issuers of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) September 30 December 31 2020 2019 Assets As adjusted(1) Cash and cash equivalents $ 482 $ 352 Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,725 1,541 Equity-accounted investments 916 937 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 38,939 41,055 Goodwill 871 949 Deferred income tax and other assets 1,190 1,362 Total Assets $ 44,123 $ 46,196 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,419 $ 2,100 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance 15,134 15,200 Accounts payable and other liabilities 4,277 3,561 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,474 4,855 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 8,758 $ 11,086 General partnership interest held by Brookfield 46 68 Participating non-controlling interests – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,245 3,317 Class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation 1,988 — Preferred equity 581 597 Preferred limited partners' equity 1,028 833 Limited partners' equity 3,173 17,819 4,579 20,480 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 44,123 $ 46,196

(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020.





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER UNIT INFORMATION) 2020

2019 2020

2019 As adjusted(1)

As adjusted(1)

Revenues $ 867 $ 897 $ 2,858 $ 3,006 Other income 12 38 51 77 Direct operating costs (281 ) (303 ) (917 ) (937 ) Management service costs (65 ) (36 ) (151 ) (91 ) Interest expense (233 ) (236 ) (733 ) (746 ) Share of (loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments (5 ) 7 (4 ) 21 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) 38 (24 ) 12 (75 ) Depreciation (369 ) (318 ) (1,030 ) (924 ) Other (110 ) (58 ) (125 ) (107 ) Income tax expense Current (13 ) (10 ) (29 ) (50 ) Deferred 40 25 28 (4 ) 27 15 (1 ) (54 ) Net income (loss) $ (119 ) $ (18 ) $ (40 ) $ 170 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 23 $ 22 $ 85 $ 147 General partnership interest held by Brookfield 15 11 46 36 Participating non-controlling interests – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (67 ) (30 ) (89 ) (28 ) Class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (18 ) — (18 ) — Preferred equity 6 6 19 19 Preferred limited partners' equity 14 12 40 33 Limited partners' equity (92 ) (39 ) (123 ) (37 ) $ (119 ) $ (18 ) $ (40 ) $ 170 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per LP unit $ (0.44 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.17 )





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020.





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (MILLIONS) 2020

2019 2020

2019 Operating activities As adjusted(1)

As adjusted(1)

Net income $ (119 ) $ (18 ) $ (40 ) $ 170 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 369 318 1,030 924 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (34 ) 22 (15 ) 73 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 5 (7 ) 4 (21 ) Deferred income tax expense (41 ) (25 ) (28 ) 4 Other non-cash items 85 40 140 141 Net change in working capital (81 ) 40 (74 ) 14 184 370 1,017 1,305 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings 16 449 266 449 Commercial paper and corporate credit facilities, net 239 12 80 (709 ) Non-recourse borrowings, net 8 544 1 647 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net 62 35 68 292 Issuance of preferred limited partnership units — — 195 126 Issuance of Units, net (21 ) — (21 ) — Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (86 ) (154 ) (426 ) (613 ) To preferred shareholders & limited partners' unitholders (21 ) (17 ) (57 ) (50 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (202 ) (171 ) (567 ) (513 ) Borrowings from related party, net — (322 ) — — (5 ) 376 (461 ) (371 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity — (787 ) (105 ) (813 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (113 ) (62 ) (257 ) (150 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net 21 77 35 68 Restricted cash and other (91 ) (43 ) (78 ) 4 (183 ) (815 ) (405 ) (891 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash — (9 ) (10 ) (9 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) (4 ) (78 ) 141 34 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (3 ) (2 ) (11 ) (9 ) Balance, beginning of period 489 526 352 421 Balance, end of period $ 482 $ 446 $ 482 $ 446





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020.

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30



The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended September 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 Hydroelectric North America 2,151 2,277 2,441 2,443 $ 160 $ 161 $ 101 $ 95 $ 66 $ 55 $ (17 ) $ 1 Brazil 663 734 1,011 1,009 36 50 32 53 24 46 4

22 Colombia 792 721 843 853 49 56 32 34 23 24 15

19 3,606 3,732 4,295 4,305 245 267 165 182 113 125 2

42 Wind North America 832 579 1,008 713 57 46 45 32 24 16 (23 ) (28 ) Europe 209 185 217 198 27 21 19 15 13 10 (20 ) (9 ) Brazil 199 201 208 215 10 11 9 9 7 7 5 (1 ) Asia 105 93 121 97 7 8 6 7 6 5 4 — 1,345 1,058 1,554 1,223 101 86 79 63 50 38 (34 ) (38 ) Solar 666 279 769 293 120 56 104 49 76 36 6 12 Storage & Other 136 144 — — 16 21 6 9 2 6 (4 ) (1 ) Corporate — — — — — — 17 (2 ) (84 ) (72 ) (132 ) (73 ) Total 5,753 5,213 6,618 5,821 $ 482 $ 430 $ 371 $ 301 $ 157 $ 133 $ (162 ) $ (58 )

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30



The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the nine months ended September 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 Hydroelectric North America 9,349 10,260 9,254 9,326 $ 642 $ 700 $ 472 $ 501 $ 367 $ 375 $ 68 $ 146 Brazil 2,814 2,347 2,997 2,520 136 173 114 144 94 119 37

55 Colombia 2,033 2,890 2,511 2,987 154 174 93 107 67 75 47

56 14,196 15,497 14,762 14,833 932 1,047 679 752 528 569 152

257 Wind North America 2,428 2,190 2,890 2,622 173 167 138 120 85 67 (40 ) (59 ) Europe 570 663 645 729 64 71 45 50 34 38 (40 ) (18 ) Brazil 409 454 502 475 21 27 18 20 13 14 1 3 Asia 305 184 339 186 20 13 17 10 13 8 5 2 3,712 3,491 4,376 4,012 278 278 218 200 145 127 (74 ) (72 ) Solar 1,282 765 1,506 783 230 145 199 123 133 83 2 11 Storage & Other 279 308 — — 53 66 26 30 17 20 (5 ) 2 Corporate — — — — — — 36 (9 ) (217 ) (209 ) (259 ) (227 ) Total 19,469 20,061 20,644 19,628 $ 1,493 $ 1,536 $ 1,158 $ 1,096 $ 606 $ 590 $ (184 ) $ (29 ) Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 34 (9 ) Normalized foreign exchange adjustment 19 — Normalized FFO $ 659 $ 581

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to Funds From Operations and reconciled to Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30:



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (MILLIONS) 2020

2019 2020

2019 Net income attributable to: As adjusted(1)

As adjusted(1)

Limited partners' equity $ (92 ) $ (39 ) $ (123 ) $ (37 ) General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 15 11 46 36 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (67 ) (30 ) (89 ) (28 ) Class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (18 ) — (18 ) — Net income attributable to Unitholders $ (162 ) $ (58 ) $ (184 ) $ (29 ) Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 210 160 540 477 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 33 9 68 44 Deferred income tax recovery (39 ) (25 ) (30 ) (7 ) Other 115 47 212 105 Funds From Operations $ 157 $ 133 $ 606 $ 590 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 14 12 40 33 Preferred equity 6 6 19 19 Current income taxes 6 6 14 26 Interest expense 129 113 347 350 Management service costs 59 31 132 78 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA 371 301 1,158 1,096 Attributable to non-controlling interests 240 348 887 1,101 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 611 $ 649 $ 2,045 $ 2,197





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020.

The following table reconciles the per unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Basic earnings per LP unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, for the three and nine months ended September 30:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2020

2019 2020

2019 As adjusted(1)

As adjusted(1)

Net income (loss) per LP unit(2) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.17 ) Depreciation 0.50 0.42 1.36 1.23 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss 0.08 0.02 0.17 0.11 Deferred income tax recovery (0.09 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) Other 0.33 0.14 0.65 0.37 Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 1.52 $ 1.52 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 0.10 0.05 0.08 (0.03 ) Normalized foreign exchange adjustment 0.02 — 0.05 — Normalized Funds From Operations per Unit $ 0.50 $ 0.39 $ 1.65 $ 1.49

(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020. (2) Average LP units outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 181.7 million and 179.9 million, respectively (2019: 178.9 million and 178.9 million). Net (loss) income per LP unit has been adjusted to reflect the dilutive impact of the special distribution. (3) Average units, adjusted for the special distribution as if it had been completed prior to the periods presented, for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 416.4 million and 178.9 million, respectively (2019: 389.1 million and 389.0 million), being inclusive of LP units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, GP interest, and exchangeable shares.





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION REPORTS

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.434 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2020. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's units.

The Shares of BEPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE, BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BEP's Limited Partnership units ("LP units") and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Results Millions (except, otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Unaudited 2020 2019 2020 2019 Proportionate Generation (GWh) 3,275 3,122 11,607 12,336 Net (loss) income attributable to Brookfield Renewable $ (1,295 ) $ 3 $ (1,222 ) $ 128 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 64 $ 84 $ 317 $ 383

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation reported FFO of $64 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $84 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation and remeasurement of the Shares, our net loss attributable to the company for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1,295 million.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) September 30 December 31 2020 2019 Assets As adjusted(1) Cash and cash equivalents $ 377 $ 304 Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,227 1,118 Equity-accounted investments 345 360 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 31,170 32,647 Goodwill 871 949 Deferred income tax and other assets 353 379 Total Assets $ 34,343 $ 35,757 Liabilities Exchangeable and class B shares $ 6,032 $ — Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance 12,012 11,958 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,296 2,335 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,287 3,590 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 8,212 $ 10,258 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield Renewable 209 268 Brookfield Renewable 1,295 9,716 7,348 17,874 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 34,343 $ 35,757





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of the combined United States, Colombian and Brazilian operations of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. contributed to our company on July 30, 2020 and TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020 from Brookfield.





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (MILLIONS) 2020

2019 2020

2019 As adjusted(1)

As adjusted(1)

Revenues $ 724 $ 736 $ 2,341 $ 2,445 Other income 5 32 29 56 Direct operating costs (238 ) (259 ) (781 ) (785 ) Management service costs (41 ) (28 ) (106 ) (72 ) Interest expense (230 ) (164 ) (587 ) (516 ) Share of (loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments (4 ) 3 (3 ) 9 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) 17 (13 ) 11 (22 ) Depreciation (293 ) (247 ) (806 ) (710 ) Other (79 ) (26 ) (64 ) (70 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (1,163 ) — (1,163 ) — Income tax expense Current (12 ) (12 ) (26 ) (48 ) Deferred 17 9 (32 ) (33 ) 5 (3 ) (58 ) (81 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,297 ) $ 31 $ (1,187 ) $ 254 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ — $ 27 $ 31 $ 118 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield Renewable (2 ) 1 4 8 Brookfield Renewable (1,295 ) 3 (1,222 ) 128 $ (1,297 ) $ 31 $ (1,187 ) $ 254





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of the combined United States, Colombian and Brazilian operations of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. contributed to our company on July 30, 2020 and TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020 from Brookfield.





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2020

2019 2020

2019 Operating activities As adjusted(1)

As adjusted(1)

Net income $ (1,297 ) $ 31 $ (1,187 ) $ 254 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 293 247 806 710 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) (19 ) 13 (14 ) 20 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 4 (3 ) 3 (9 ) Deferred income tax expense (17 ) (9 ) 32 33 Other non-cash items 61 10 48 32 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 1,163 — 1,163 — Net change in working capital (47 ) 7 20 107 141 296 871 1,147 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings, net 35 635 112 663 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 17 — 29 — Capital contributions from Brookfield Renewable 2 13 102 13 Issuance of exchangeable shares, net (21 ) — (21 ) — Distributions paid and return of capital: To participating non-controlling interests (79 ) (124 ) (365 ) (487 ) To Brookfield Renewable — (82 ) (236 ) (267 ) Borrowings from related party, net 77 47 19 (129 ) 31 489 (360 ) (207 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity — (732 ) (105 ) (732 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (91 ) (46 ) (198 ) (122 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net — — 11 — Restricted cash and other (117 ) (58 ) (143 ) (33 ) (208 ) (836 ) (435 ) (887 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 7 (6 ) (3 ) (6 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) (29 ) (57 ) 73 47 Balance, beginning of period 406 446 304 342 Balance, end of period $ 377 $ 389 $ 377 $ 389





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of the combined United States, Colombian and Brazilian operations of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. contributed to our company on July 30, 2020 and TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020 from Brookfield.





The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Renewable to Funds From Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (MILLIONS) 2020 2019 2020 2019 As adjusted(1) As adjusted(1) Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Renewable $ (1,295 ) $ 3 $ (1,222 ) $ 128 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 102 76 247 227 Other 28 5 63 28 Dividends on class A exchangeable shares 66 — 66 — Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 1,163 — 1,163 — Funds From Operations $ 64 $ 84 317 383





(1) As adjusted to reflect the historical financial statements of the combined United States, Colombian and Brazilian operations of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. contributed to our company on July 30, 2020 and TerraForm Power Inc. acquired on July 31, 2020 from Brookfield.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per Unit, which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per Unit used by other entities. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per Unit are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing the financial performance and the cash anticipated to be generated by our operating portfolio. None of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per Unit should be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see “- Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures” below and “PART 4 - Financial Performance Review on Proportionate Information - Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures” included in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in all segments except the Brazil and Colombia hydroelectric segments and uses 2019 foreign currency rates.

References to Brookfield Renewable are to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. together with its subsidiary and operating entities unless the context reflects otherwise.