Tradeweb Reports October Total Trading Volume of $19.4 Trillion

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for October of $19.4 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month of October was $910.8 billion (bn), up 28.8 percent (%) year over year (YoY) and Tradeweb’s second-highest month ever.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky commented on October trading volumes: “Tradeweb’s strategic focus on growing our credit trading platform continued to show stellar results in the U.S. and Europe, including both higher trading volumes and stronger adoption across a wide array of trading tools and protocols. Our solid performance also extended beyond credit, as U.S. Treasuries, European Govies and Mortgages benefitted from higher issuance and Repos saw a boost thanks to new dealers and participants trading on our platform.”