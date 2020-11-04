 

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Initial Results from its Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of ALLO-715 in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology

  • ALLO-715, an Allogeneic BCMA CAR T Therapy Dosed with an ALLO-647 Based Lymphodepletion Regimen, Reported No Neurotoxicity or GvHD Across Three Cell Doses (40M, 120M, and 320M CAR+ cells) and Lower Dose (39mg) ALLO-647
  • Dose Dependent Activity Was Observed with 320M Cell Dose of ALLO-715 (DL3) Associated with a 60% Overall Response Rate (ORR)
    • All DL3 Patients with a VGPR or Greater Achieved MRD Negative Status
  • Results from Additional Patients, Including Patients Treated at Higher Doses of ALLO-715 and ALLO-647 Will Be Presented on December 5, 2020
  • Study Continues Enrollment to Optimize Dosing and Lymphodepletion
  • Preclinical Data Will Also be Presented on ALLO-605, a BCMA TurboCAR T Cell Therapy and ALLO-316 Targeting CD70 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present initial data from its Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial of ALLO-715, an anti-BCMA AlloCAR T therapy, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in an oral presentation at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), taking place virtually December 5 – 8, 2020. Preclinical findings from investigations of ALLO-316, an AlloCAR T targeting CD70 in acute myeloid leukemia and ALLO-605, a BCMA-directed TurboCAR TTM cell therapy in multiple myeloma, will also be presented in poster sessions.

“We’re looking forward to presenting initial clinical data for our first anti-BCMA AlloCAR T therapy, ALLO-715, which we believe will provide insights into how we might optimize lymphodepletion and cell dose to reach its potential for patients in need of readily available treatments options,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene. “These findings will help inform trial design for our BCMA platform as we look to advance ALLO-715, alone and in combination with a gamma secretase inhibitor, as well as ALLO-605, our first TurboCAR T clinical candidate.”

