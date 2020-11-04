 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 15:10  |  233   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

04.11.2020 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

Further to the announcements of 27 July 2020 (the "July Announcement") and 9 October 2020 (the "October Announcement") by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff"), in relation to the proposal to settle various legacy litigation and claims against Steinhoff (the "Proposed Settlement"), and the launch of a consent request to obtain the formal support of Steinhoff's financial creditors to the terms of the Proposed Settlement (the "Consent Request"), Steinhoff is pleased to announce that it has received overwhelming support from its financial creditors in respect of the Proposed Settlement.

There were very high levels of voting participation in response to the Consent Request and all creditors who voted gave their approvals, with the exception of only one institution.

Steinhoff notes that the sole dissenting institution is affiliated with an entity that is currently engaged in a dispute with Steinhoff in relation to the terms of the Proposed Settlement.

Following the application of 'snooze' mechanics applicable to non-responding lenders, Steinhoff achieved unanimous support from lenders across the "Hemisphere" and "SEAG" facilities, other than the "SEAG Facility A2 Creditors", where Steinhoff obtained the support of 93% by value. For the "SFH" facilities, Steinhoff obtained the support of between 94% and 96% by value.

The final votes in respect of the Consent Request are as follows:

Lender groupings Approval Levels Rejection Levels Approval Levels after "Snooze"
SFH 21/22 88.21% Total Commitments
Seite 1 von 5
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Steinhoff International
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST 04.11.2020 / 15:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: mic AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag zum vollständigen Erwerb der Pyramid Computer GmbH zur ...
DGAP-News: mic AG richtet sich neu aus und übernimmt die Pyramid Computer GmbH, einen der weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
Aspire CCS tech analysts rate SMASHDOC's collaborative word processing as unique in the world
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Steinhoff Aktie: Nächster Schritt "Normalität" - VEB einigt sich auch mit Deloitte - mehr Geld für Anleger
26.10.20
Steinhoff International: Wieder einmal wird ein Termin nicht erfüllt
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
20.10.20
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal(4) 
20.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
15.10.20
Steinhoff Aktie: Pepkor's Gewinnwarnung überrascht nicht. Vergleichsverhandlungen gestört?
15.10.20
Steinhoff International: Pepkors Gewinne fallen
15.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE
09.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:37 Uhr
60.569
Steinhoff International
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal
02.10.20
155
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
25.05.20
10
Sondersituation für Steinhoff Aktionäre: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
08.01.20
10
(Eilmeldung) Jetzt passiert es: Steinhoff Anleger müssen sich jetzt gut festhalten!