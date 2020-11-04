Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Press release

Hørsholm, Denmark (November 4, 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that Jens Erik Knudsen, CPA, MBA, has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He brings to Allarity a unique combination of experience in senior financial roles, with roots in Scandinavia, while also bolstering the senior management presence in the U.S. His addition to the leadership team further strengthens the Company’s ability to access both European and U.S. financial markets. Mr. Knudsen will replace outgoing CFO Henrik Moltke.



With over 30 years leading financial organizations, Mr. Knudsen brings to Allarity extensive experience as a Vice President of Finance and Controller in numerous public and private companies, including in the life sciences sector. Most recently, he served as VP of Finance & Operations at Metabo Corporation. Prior to that, he served as Controller at multiple companies, including Eurand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Beijing Med-Pharm Corporation, and Eximias Pharmaceutical Corporation. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Based near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he received his Bachelor degree in Economic and Business from the Copenhagen Business School, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Master degree in Business Administration.

“As a Danish-born citizen, Jens brings the unique combination of financial experience in the Scandinavian markets as well as deep experience in U.S. financial markets to the Allarity team as our new CFO. I look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance toward commercialization of our lead programs,” said Steve R. Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics. “With the addition of Jens Knudsen to our Company, we will accelerate our vision and mission to bring the promise of personalized cancer care to patients through use of our best-in-class Drug Response Predictor (DRP) companion diagnostic platform. I also wish to thank our outgoing CFO, Henrik Moltke, for his efforts and contributions over the past 12 months and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”