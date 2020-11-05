 

Hanwei Energy Services Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 00:26  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Update on COVID-19 Impact

Global commodity prices have declined significantly due to a collapse in demand attributed to COVID-19 in combination with an oversupply of oil due to disputes between major oil producing countries. The commodity price environment remains volatile due to COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company is not known at this time.

Financial and Operating Update

The Company has two reportable segments for its continuing operations: FRP pipe manufacturing and oil and gas production. The pipe segment produces and sells fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe for the oil and gas industry and other infrastructure applications. The oil and gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020:

  • Total revenues were $1.1 million as compared to $2.6 million for the same period of the prior year. The $1.5 million or 60% decrease in revenue was due to a $1.4 million decrease in FRP pipe sales in China and a $0.1 million decrease in the oil and gas business due to lower commodity prices.
  • FRP pipe sales totaled $0.7 million as compared to $2.1 million for the same period of the prior year. Sales in both periods were entirely contributed by the Company’s China market with no sales contributed from international markets.
    • For the Chinese market, sales were $0.7 million as compared to $2.1 million for the prior year. The decrease was due to the general downturn in the oil and gas industry with several orders deferred until the economic outlook improves and planned projects of a major customer being postponed due to flooding delaying pipe installations.
    • For the Canada market, sales were nil and equal to that in the same period of the prior year. The Canadian market has experienced a significant drop in activity in the oil and gas industry due to COVID-19 and the general fall in oil pricing that has significantly restricted capital programs in this market.
  • The Company produced approximately 93 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) with a netback of $6.47 per boe generating revenues net of royalties of $0.3 million as compared to production of approximately 93 boed with a netback of negative $7.89 per boe generating revenues net of royalties of $0.5 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower commodity prices with the increase in netback primarily due to lower well repair and maintenance costs, each as compared to the same period of last year. Production was from the Company’s Leduc Lands. The Company’s Nevis Lands are shut in as uneconomic to produce at current low commodity prices. The Company’s Entice Lands are also shut in as the Company pursues a solution for its gas handling at this field.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totalled negative $0.5 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the same period of the prior year. The $0.7 million reduction in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to decreased operating income as a result of decreased revenue in the FRP pipe business, partially offset by a decrease in operating loss in the oil and gas business.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Hanwei Energy Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hanwei Energy Services Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...