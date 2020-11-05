Hanwei Energy Services Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Global commodity prices have declined significantly due to a collapse in demand attributed to COVID-19 in combination with an oversupply of oil due to disputes between major oil producing countries. The commodity price environment remains volatile due to COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company is not known at this time.

Financial and Operating Update

The Company has two reportable segments for its continuing operations: FRP pipe manufacturing and oil and gas production. The pipe segment produces and sells fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe for the oil and gas industry and other infrastructure applications. The oil and gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020: