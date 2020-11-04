 

BioDelivery Sciences Announces Appointment of Jeff Bailey as Permanent CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Bailey as permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 4, 2020. Jeff had previously been appointed as interim CEO in May 2020 while continuing to serve on the Board of Directors.

“Jeff has been extremely effective in managing the Company during this challenging period and continuously driving growth, and we are very pleased he has agreed to accept the role of permanent CEO," stated Peter Greenleaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BDSI. “I am confident that Jeff has the strategic vision and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry to guide BDSI through its next phase. The Board and I are delighted to appoint Jeff as BDSI’s CEO."

Mr. Bailey has an accomplished record in leading both public and private healthcare companies where he has leveraged his diverse leadership experiences in various functional areas including commercial, supply chain and business development, as well as in-licensing and transactions. His experiences include a 20+ year career at Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals as well as a tenure as Operating Unit President at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chief Commercial Officer at King Pharmaceuticals, Chief Operating Officer at Fougera Pharmaceuticals, and Chairman and CEO of Neurovance. Mr. Bailey also served as President and CEO of Lantheus Medical Imaging, taking the company public in 2015. Most recently, he was the CEO of IlluminOss Medical, Inc., which was acquired in May 2020.

“Over the last six months, I have been able to see our very talented team at BDSI in action,” stated Jeff Bailey. “When you combine our exceptional people with high-quality differentiated products and our strong balance sheet, we are really poised to deliver strong results by executing on our corporate strategy and expanding our growth. I look forward to being part of the exciting future and driving long term shareholder value.”

ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

