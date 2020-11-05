STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

- Sales in 9M/2020 rise year-on-year by 13.1% to € 179.1 million (9M/2019: € 158.3 million)

- Adjusted EBIT in 9M/2020 up 40.7% to € 28.1 million (9M/2019: € 20.0 million)

- Adjusted EBIT margin improves year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7%

- Well-filled development pipeline and key development milestones achieved

- Financial guidance for 2020: Sales and margin expected at upper end of forecast ranges

Birkenfeld, November 5, 2020

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2020.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s 9M/2020 9M/20192 Change 9M/2020 9M/20192 Change Sales 179,082 158,336 +13.1% 59,715 49,732 +20.1% Adj. EBITDA 35,821 26,776 +33.8% 12,284 9,451 +30.0% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 20.0 16.9 +310 bps 20.6 19.0 +160 bps Adj. EBIT 28,121 19,985 +40.7% 9,708 7,180 +35.2% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 15.7 12.6 +310 bps 16.3 14.4 +190 bps Adj. consolidated net income3 23,765 15,931 +49.2% 8,170 5,476 +49.2% Adj. earnings per share (€)3 1.97 1.33 +48.1% 0.67 0.46 +45.7% Earnings per share (€)3 1.55 0.72 +115.3% 0.54 0.24 +125.0%