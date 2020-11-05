 

DGAP-News STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 06:55  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

05.11.2020 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

- Sales in 9M/2020 rise year-on-year by 13.1% to € 179.1 million (9M/2019: € 158.3 million)
- Adjusted EBIT in 9M/2020 up 40.7% to € 28.1 million (9M/2019: € 20.0 million)
- Adjusted EBIT margin improves year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7%
- Well-filled development pipeline and key development milestones achieved
- Financial guidance for 2020: Sales and margin expected at upper end of forecast ranges

Birkenfeld, November 5, 2020

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2020.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s 9M/2020 9M/20192 Change 9M/2020 9M/20192 Change
Sales 179,082 158,336 +13.1% 59,715 49,732 +20.1%
Adj. EBITDA 35,821 26,776 +33.8% 12,284 9,451 +30.0%
Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 20.0 16.9 +310 bps 20.6 19.0 +160 bps
Adj. EBIT 28,121 19,985 +40.7% 9,708 7,180 +35.2%
Adj. EBIT margin (%) 15.7 12.6 +310 bps 16.3 14.4 +190 bps
Adj. consolidated net income3 23,765 15,931 +49.2% 8,170 5,476 +49.2%
Adj. earnings per share (€)3 1.97 1.33 +48.1% 0.67 0.46 +45.7%
Earnings per share (€)3 1.55 0.72 +115.3% 0.54 0.24 +125.0%
Seite 1 von 5
STRATEC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020 DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020 05.11.2020 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Anstieg der Behandlungszahlen in Q3-2020 um nahezu 20 %. Umfassendes Hygienekonzept ...
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab at the ASH Virtual Annual Meeting and Exposition
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:16 Uhr
Geschäfte bei Stratec brummen wegen Corona - Prognosen präzisiert
06:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: STRATEC MIT ZWEISTELLIGEN WACHSTUMSRATEN BEI UMSATZ UND ERGEBNIS IN DEN ERSTEN NEUN MONATEN 2020 (deutsch)
06:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: STRATEC MIT ZWEISTELLIGEN WACHSTUMSRATEN BEI UMSATZ UND ERGEBNIS IN DEN ERSTEN NEUN MONATEN 2020
02.11.20
BERENBERG belässt STRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG auf 'Buy'
26.10.20
Nebenwerte: Technologieaktien im Höhenflug
09.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Corona-Krise treibt Zalando und GFG auf Rekordhochs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
3.222
stratec bio- 3stelliges Umsatzwachstum und hochprofitabel