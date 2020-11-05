DGAP-News STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020
STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020
- Sales in 9M/2020 rise year-on-year by 13.1% to € 179.1 million (9M/2019: € 158.3 million)
- Adjusted EBIT in 9M/2020 up 40.7% to € 28.1 million (9M/2019: € 20.0 million)
- Adjusted EBIT margin improves year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7%
- Well-filled development pipeline and key development milestones achieved
- Financial guidance for 2020: Sales and margin expected at upper end of forecast ranges
Birkenfeld, November 5, 2020
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2020.
KEY FIGURES 1
|€ 000s
|9M/2020
|9M/20192
|Change
|9M/2020
|9M/20192
|Change
|Sales
|179,082
|158,336
|+13.1%
|59,715
|49,732
|+20.1%
|Adj. EBITDA
|35,821
|26,776
|+33.8%
|12,284
|9,451
|+30.0%
|Adj. EBITDA margin (%)
|20.0
|16.9
|+310 bps
|20.6
|19.0
|+160 bps
|Adj. EBIT
|28,121
|19,985
|+40.7%
|9,708
|7,180
|+35.2%
|Adj. EBIT margin (%)
|15.7
|12.6
|+310 bps
|16.3
|14.4
|+190 bps
|Adj. consolidated net income3
|23,765
|15,931
|+49.2%
|8,170
|5,476
|+49.2%
|Adj. earnings per share (€)3
|1.97
|1.33
|+48.1%
|0.67
|0.46
|+45.7%
|Earnings per share (€)3
|1.55
|0.72
|+115.3%
|0.54
|0.24
|+125.0%
