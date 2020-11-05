Mowi ASA Board member purchase shares
Alf-Helge Aarskog, Board member in Mowi ASA, has on 5 November 2020 purchased 10,000 shares in Mowi ASA at a price of NOK 154.50 per share. Following the transaction Alf-Helge Aarskog owns 10,338 shares in Mowi ASA.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
