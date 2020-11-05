 

First 1,000 Patients Treated with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, a Heart Pump Designed for Surgeons

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces 1,000 patients have been treated with the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump in the first year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist its highest level of approval for safety and efficacy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005280/en/

The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump helped Keith Brown, 64, recover from a heart attack. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump helped Keith Brown, 64, recover from a heart attack. (Photo: Business Wire)

In October 2019, the first U.S. patients were successfully treated by cardiac surgeons at Cleveland Clinic, Hackensack Meridian Health and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Since then, more than 120 hospitals in the U.S. and Europe have implanted the temporary heart pump.

The first 1,000 patients were treated primarily for cardiomyopathy, AMI cardiogenic shock, and post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, with an average duration of support of 14 days. (see figure 1) Uses of Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist include:

  • Escalating a patient’s care to a higher level of cardiac support
  • Providing bi-ventricular support, when used in combination with Impella RP
  • Unloading the left ventricle of patients on ECMO, a combination therapy known as ECpella

In July, a study published in the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) Journal found 84% survival to explant for Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist patients in cardiogenic shock and other challenging cardiac conditions. 76% of those patients achieved native heart recovery.

In August, the FDA granted Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, and other left-side Impella heart pumps, an emergency use authorization (EUA) to treat certain patients with COVID-19 related complications who are undergoing ECMO treatment.

In October, the 2020 expert consensus from EACTS, ELSO, STS and AATS named Impella as a Class IIb recommendation as the primary or concomitant treatment option for post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock with severe isolated left ventricular dysfunction. Impella is now recommended in 10 society clinical guidelines and consensus statements.

“We, as heart failure cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, are understanding the effectiveness of Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist as an unprecedented new option for cardiogenic shock patients as a bridge to recovery or bridge to next therapy,” said Shelley Hall, MD, chief, transplant cardiology, MCS and heart failure at Baylor Scott and White Dallas. “This fully unloading device allows us to treat hemodynamically challenged patients faster and easier with improved outcomes. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is contributing to saving lives and giving these critically ill patients a chance at survival.”

Seite 1 von 4
Abiomed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First 1,000 Patients Treated with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, a Heart Pump Designed for Surgeons Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces 1,000 patients have been treated with the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump in the first year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist its highest level of approval …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Alphabet und Facebook wachsen in der Krise – Jetzt günstig einsteigen?
29.10.20
Abiomed Announces Q2 FY 2021 Revenue of $210 Million, Up 27% Over Q1 FY 2021 and Up 2% Over Q2 FY 2020 With 29.2% Operating Margin
29.10.20
Erste Patienten mit 9Fr Impella ECP, der kleinsten Herzpumpe der Welt, behandelt
28.10.20
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
27.10.20
FDA erteilt 510(k)-Genehmigung für innovatives kardiopulmonales Unterstützungssystem von Abiomed
26.10.20
FDA Grants 510(k) Clearance for Abiomed’s Innovative Cardiopulmonary Support Technology
20.10.20
Abiomed: Entwicklung und Zukunftsaussichten des Monopolisten
19.10.20
Restore EF-Studie zeigt Verbesserung der linksventrikulären Ejektionsfraktion durch Impella gestützte Hochrisiko-PCI
19.10.20
Daten, die bei TCT Connect vorgestellt worden sind, zeigen, dass ein Prä-PCI-Einsatz von Impella bei akutem Myokardinfarkt mit kardiogenem Schock zu einer höheren Überlebensrate führt – insbesondere bei Frauen
17.10.20
Auf TCT vorgestellte Studien bringen höhere Überlebensrate mit früher Erkennung von Rechtsherzinsuffizienz und frühem Einsatz von Impella RP in Verbindung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.07.20
37
Value und Wachstum in einem Wert gleichzeitig