Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.11.2020, 15:05 | 29 | 0 |
The company has received notifications about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
Attachments
INVL TECHNOL1/SHS 0.29 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_04 11 2020
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_05 11 2020
- INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_30 10 2020
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0