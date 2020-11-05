 

Notification on transactions in the Issuer's securities

The company has received notifications about transactions in the Issuer's securities.


 

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

