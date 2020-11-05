3Q20 and 9M20 results Back to profitability and strategic orientations preparing the future Reported net income at +€39m in 3Q20 and +€152m excluding exceptional items 1 Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio 2 at 11.7%, +340bps above regulatory requirements

Underlying3 net revenues of the businesses excl. CVA/DVA at €1.8bn in 3Q20 (-14% vs 3Q19) and €5.2bn in 9M20 (- 15% vs. 9M19). Activity bouncing back from 1Q20 and 2Q20 levels

Cost of risk improving in 3Q20 vs. 2Q20

Underlying3 net income at +€152m in 3Q20 (+€39m on a reported basis) and +€75m in 9M20 (€(222)m on a reported basis)

Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio2 at 11,7% in September 30, 2020 (11.2% proforma). Ratio standing +340bps above regulatory requirements (+290bps proforma) and +150bps above current target of 10.2% (+100bps proforma)







STRATEGIC CHOICES TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION

LAYING OUT SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR THE 2021-2024 STRATEGIC PLAN

Sustainable development of our net revenues

AWM - Fostering growth relays

Closing of the Ostrum AM/LBP AM merger, creating a European leader in the management of fixed-income and insurance assets for large institutional clients with close to ~€430bn of assets under management as at end-September. Combined with the ~€630bn of AuM coming from its alpha-generating boutiques, Natixis IM reinforces its diversified positioning with close to €1,100bn of AuM. Besides, DNCA and Thematics see their positioning being reinforced through additional AuM being transferred from Ostrum AM

AWM - Evolution of the relationship between Natixis IM and H 2 O AM

Natixis IM and H2O AM are in discussions concerning the progressive and orderly unwinding of their partnership. Such discussions include (i) a possible progressive sale of Natixis IM’s stake in H2O AM and (ii) the orderly assumption by H2O AM of its distribution over a transition period until the end of 2021. Such evolution would be subject to consideration and approval by relevant regulatory authorities. H2O AM will no longer be considered a strategic asset of Natixis

CIB - Equity Derivatives repositioning under a lower risk appetite

Exit from most complex products and tightened exposure limits on low/medium risk products. These products will essentially be offered to Groupe BPCE retail networks and Natixis’ selected strategic clients, translating into a reduction in the number of clients served from >400 to ~50. Equity net revenues are expected to reach a new run-rate of ~€300m per annum and with an associated reduction in the cost base

Business transformation: €350m of cost savings by end-2024

Transformation and efficiency program allowing for ~€350m of recurring cost savings to be generated by 2024 (~€270m of related one-off investment expenses over 4Q20-2023) notably including the transformation of the CIB Equity business

Financing the energy transition and reducing the cost of risk

Active -20% reduction in the overall Oil & Gas exposure since the beginning of the year through a repositioning of the trade finance activity (-35%). Complete exit from shale oil and shale gas by 2022 with a -25% reduction in exposure already achieved over 2020. Besides an expected reduction in the through-the-cycle cost of risk, such an active management of the loan portfolio should help accelerate Natixis’ green transition to address clients’ needs and through the development of its Green Weighting Factor

Capital management: long-term growth and shareholder return capacity

With a Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio2 at 11.7% as at end-September and 11.2% proforma for the front-loading of all regulatory impacts expected by the end of 2021, Natixis has enough room for maneuver in order to ensure the development of its businesses and its dividend distribution capacity. Natixis intends to resume dividend distribution in the first semester of 2021 (subject to ECB recommendations) and actively manage its capital position with a ~200bps CET1 buffer above its regulatory requirements

Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See page 16 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view



“Natixis has taken a number of strategic and operational decisions in order to prepare the future. Our goal is to get Natixis back onto a path of sustainable value creation. Growth in our Asset Management division will be boosted by the operational merger between La Banque Postale AM and Ostrum AM, which has increased our assets under management to close to 1.1 trillion euros, and by the decision to evolve our relationship with H2O AM. Meanwhile, the results of our Corporate & Investment Banking business will become steadier through the adjustment of our Equity Derivatives positioning and through the reduction of our exposure to the Oil & Gas sector. These decisions mark an important step in Natixis’ development and growth and pave the way for the preparation of our 2024 strategic plan, to be published in early June 2021.

The past quarter also marked a return to positive earnings for Natixis with Insurance and Payments recording solid growth, Asset & Wealth Management holding up well, notably in terms of assets under management, and Corporate & Investment Banking revenues normalizing. In such an extraordinary health and economic context, I would like to pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of Natixis’ teams to serving our clients and supporting the financing of the economy as well as reaffirm the confidence I have in Natixis’ ability to fulfill its ambitions."

Nicolas Namias, Natixis Chief Executive Officer





3Q20 RESULTS

On November 5th, 2020, the Board of Directors examined Natixis’ third quarter 2020 results.

€m 3Q20

restated 3Q19

restated 3Q20

o/w underlying 3Q19

o/w underlying 3Q20 vs. 3Q19

restated 3Q20 vs. 3Q19 underlying Net revenues 1,762 2,102 1,806 2,056 (16)% (12)% o/w businesses excl. CVA/DVA 1,758 2,045 1,758 2,045 (14)% (14)% Expenses (1,383) (1,465) (1,360) (1,443) (6)% (6)% Gross operating income 379 637 446 613 (40)% (27)% Provision for credit losses (210) (70) (210) (70) Net operating income 169 567 236 543 (70)% (57)% Associates and other items (18) 12 4 12 Pre-tax profit 152 579 239 555 (74)% (57)% Income tax (56) (114) (75) (106) Minority interests (16) (66) (16) (66) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution 80 399 148 383 (80)% (61)% Coface net contribution (41) 16 4 17 Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution 39 415 152 400 (91)% (62)%

Underlying net revenue evolution highlights Natixis’ resilient business model, recovering from the impacts of the late 1Q20 market dislocation (mainly in Asset Management), 2Q20 lockdown measures (mainly in Payments) as well as 1H20 dividend cancellations and uncertainty regarding the shape of the economic recovery (mainly in CIB).

Underlying expenses are down -6% YoY in 3Q20 reflecting the cost flexibility embedded in the Asset management multiboutique model (-14% YoY) as well as ongoing cost discipline across the board. The underlying cost/income ratio1 stands at 78.3% in 3Q20 vs. 72.8% in 3Q19.

Underlying cost of risk has improved QoQ although reflecting higher impairments mainly across energy exposures as well as an increase in non-performing loans vs. 3Q19. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 123bps in 3Q20 (o/w ~90% of COVID-19 related impacts such as IFRS9, fraudulent credit files and airlines).

Coface net contribution based on a ~13% residual stake (vs. ~42% in 3Q19).

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €105m in 3Q20. Accounting for exceptional items (€(113)m net of tax in 3Q20) and IFRIC 21 impact (€47m in 3Q20) the reported net income (group share) in 3Q20 is at €39m.

Natixis’ underlying RoTE1 reached 2.4% in 3Q20 excl. IFRIC 21.

See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21

The sensitivity test that had been carried out for the 1Q20 et 2Q20 results has been updated with data as at end-September 2020. This would notably include the projection of a ~10% drop in the 2020 French GDP (~5% recovery in 2021) and severe assumptions across sectors of expertise incl. oil price ~$40/bbl. and significant haircuts to asset prices on real assets (e.g. ~45% for aircrafts and ~30% for real estate). In such a scenario, the cost of risk could continue to progressively improve below 100bps regarding the full-year 2021.

Natixis’ exposure to the Oil & Gas sector stood at ~€10.0bn of net EAD1 (Exposure at Default) as at 30/09/2020 (~60% Investment Grade) of which ~€0.8bn across US independent producers and service companies which have a more limited absorption capacity of lower oil price. As at 30/09/2020, the exposure to Aviation stood at ~€4.4bn of net EAD1, was well diversified across more than 30 countries (none of which exceeding 20% of the exposure), secured for ~75% and majority Investment Grade. The exposure to Tourism & Leisure stood at ~€1.9bn of net EAD as at 30/09/2020, with ~95% being in the EMEA region, geared towards industry leaders.

Outlook

Natixis’ future financial performances may be impacted by the latest developments linked to the COVID-19 context and the uncertainties it creates. For instance, they could be affected by the lockdown measures taken in various geographies and their potential implications on macroeconomic scenarios, the behavior of sectors/counterparts to which Natixis is exposed that could impact credit risk estimates and capital consumption, market levels impacting valuations and solvency through related CET1 items and RWA, goodwill depreciation or depreciation of associates’ value, or securities…

Main observable impacts from the COVID-19 context in 9M20 (excluding items classified as exceptional, see page 6)2

€m 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 9M20 Net revenues (290) (106) 59 (337) Seed money portfolio mark-downs AWM (34) (17) 18 (33) - Listed (33) 25 18 11 - Unlisted (2) (42) 0 (44) Dividend mark-downs on equity products CIB (130) (143) 1 (272) CVA/DVA impact CIB (55) 1 26 (28) FVA impact Corporate Center (71) 53 14 (4) Cost of risk CIB (115) (210) (190) (515) Total pre-tax profit impact (405) (316) (131) (852) CET1 capital (507) 342 104 (61) OCI (389) 299 70 (20) PVA (118) 43 34 (41) Risk-weighted assets (€bn) 3.2 6.7 (4.4) 5.4 Credit RWA 1.7 0.9 (0.6) 1.9 - RCF drawdowns & new money(3) 1.7 0.4 (0.4) 1.7 - State-guaranteed loans(3) 0.0 0.5 (0.2) 0.2 Market RWA 1.0 6.0 (3.4) 3.6 CVA RWA 0.5 (0.2) (0.4) (0.1) Total CET1 ratio impact (bps) (90)bps (40)bps 60bps (70)bps

P&L : ~€65m of 9M20 impacts recoverable upon market conditions (seed money, XvA)

Capital : ~50bps of 9M20 impacts recoverable upon market conditions and over time (OCI, PVA, Market RWA, state guaranteed loans)

Energy & Natural Resources + Real Assets perimeters

9M20 RESULTS

€m 9M20

restated 9M19

restated 9M20

o/w underlying 9M19

o/w underlying 9M20 vs. 9M19

restated 9M20 vs. 9M19 underlying Net revenues 5,076 6,159 5,134 6,109 (18)% (16)% o/w businesses excl. CVA/DVA 5,144 6,049 5,158 6,049 (15)% (15)% Expenses (4,257) (4,509) (4,217) (4,461) (6)% (5)% Gross operating income 819 1,650 917 1,648 (50)% (44)% Provision for credit losses (692) (210) (692) (210) Net operating income 126 1,440 224 1,438 (91)% (84)% Associates and other items (22) 699 14 16 Pre-tax profit 105 2,138 238 1,454 (95)% (84)% Income tax (74) (463) (103) (384) Minority interests (67) (199) (67) (166) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution (37) 1,476 68 905 (102)% (92)% Coface net contribution (186) 50 7 51 Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution (222) 1,526 75 955 (115)% (92)%

Underlying net revenues are down -16% YoY in 9M20. They are impacted by the following lumpy items, all directly or indirectly linked to the COVID-19 context for a total amount of ~€(337)m and with progressive normalization throughout the year:

AWM : €(33)m mark-down impact on the seed money portfolio (post overlay) including both listed and private assets;

: €(33)m mark-down impact on the seed money portfolio (post overlay) including both listed and private assets; CIB : €(28)m CVA/DVA (Credit/Debit Value Adjustment) impact due to spreads widening on the back of perceived counterparty credit risk deterioration as at September 30, 2020 vs. December 31, 2019. €(272)m impact from dividend mark-downs across Equity following corporates’ 2019 dividend cancellation and the related sharp moves of dividend future curves;

: €(28)m CVA/DVA (Credit/Debit Value Adjustment) impact due to spreads widening on the back of perceived counterparty credit risk deterioration as at September 30, 2020 vs. December 31, 2019. €(272)m impact from dividend mark-downs across Equity following corporates’ 2019 dividend cancellation and the related sharp moves of dividend future curves; Corporate Center: €(4)m FVA (Funding Value Adjustment) impact due to the 1Q20 increase in funding costs on the market, almost entirely reversed in 2Q20/3Q20;

Underlying expenses are down -5% YoY, demonstrating Natixis’ ability to adjust to its environment and with further efficiency gains to be realized up to ~€350m throughout 2021-2024 (~€120m to be realized over 2021, ~€250m over 2022, ~€310m over 2023 and ~€350m over 2024) with ~€270m of one-off investment costs classified as exceptional items (~€75m over 4Q20, ~€85m over 2021, ~€45m over 2022 and ~€60m over 2023). Natixis’ underlying cost income ratio1 reaches 81.1% in 9M20 (72.1% in 9M19).

Underlying cost of risk reflecting the COVID-19 context (~€515m related impacts) mainly through some IFRS 9 provisioning, cases of fraud (essentially across energy exposures) as well as increasing non-performing loans. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 139bps in 9M20 (o/w ~75% of COVID-19 related impacts such as IFRS9, fraudulent credit files and airlines).

Coface net contribution based on a ~13% residual stake (vs. ~42% in 9M19) reached €7m in 9M20.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €122m in 9M20. Accounting for exceptional items (€(298)m net of tax in 9M20 and IFRIC 21 impact (€(47)m in 9M20) the reported net income (group share) in 9M20 is at €(222)m.

Natixis’ underlying RoTE1 reached 0.2% in 9M20 excl. IFRIC 21.

See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21



3Q20 & 9M20 RESULTS

Exceptional items

€586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax minus €33m minority interests

€m 3Q20 3Q19 9M20 9M19 Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues) Corporate center (44) 46 (44) 50 Contribution to the Insurance solidarity fund (Net revenues) Insurance 0 0 (14) 0 Real estate management strategy (Expenses) Business lines & Corporate center (2) 0 (7) 0 Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses) Business lines & Corporate center (21) (22) (32) (48) Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance (Associates) Insurance 0 0 (14) 0 AM affiliate management (Gain or loss on other assets) AWM (22) 0 (22) 0 Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets) CIB 0 0 0 (15) Capital gain - Disposal retail banking (Gain or loss on other assets) Corporate center 0 0 0 697 Coface Fit to win (Coface net contribution)(1) Coface 0 (1) 0 (2) Coface capital loss (Coface net contribution)(1) Coface (34) 0 (146) 0 Coface residual stake impairment (Coface net contribution)(1) Coface (11) 0 (47) 0 Total impact on income tax 19 (8) 29 (78) Total impact on minority interests 0 0 0 (33) Total impact on net income (gs) (113) 15 (298) 571

1 For financial communication purposes, all impacts related to Coface are shown in a separate P&L line ‘Coface net contribution”. From an accounting standpoint the 9M20 Coface capital loss is classified in “Gain or loss on other assets” and the 3Q20 Coface residual stake impairment in “Associates”. See page 16 for the reconciliation with the accounting view. 3Q20 capital loss relating to the sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital Group at a revised price of €9.95 per share vs. €10.70 announced in the press release dated 25/02/2020





Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page.6)

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19

constant FX Net revenues 744 945 (21)% 2,222 2,651 (16)% (16)% o/w Asset Management1 704 908 (22)% 2,105 2,550 (17)% (17)% o/w excl. perf. fees 671 717 (6)% 2,002 2,188 (9)% (9)% o/w Wealth management 40 37 7% 117 100 17% 17% Expenses (559) (646) (13)% (1,669) (1,804) (8)% (7)% Gross operating income 185 299 (38)% 554 846 (35)% (34)% Provision for credit losses (10) (8) (20) (10) Associates and other items (1) 8 (6) 4 Pre-tax profit 174 298 (42)% 528 840 (37)% Cost/income ratio2 75.3% 68.5% 6.8pp 75.0% 68.0% 7.0pp RoE after tax2 9.6% 13.4% (3.7)pp 9.3% 13.5% (4.2)pp

Asset management net revenues excluding performance fees down by -6% YoY in 3Q20, combined with a strong cost flexibility and a drop in expenses of -14% YoY (-13% YoY in 3Q20 for AWM). Asset Management underlying revenues benefited from a €18m mark-ups on the seed money portfolio, reversing part of the €(51)m mark-downs taken in 1H20 (vs. an overall contribution of €12m in 3Q19).

Asset management overall fee rate excluding performance fees remained stable 3Q20 vs. 2Q20 and remained at ~28bps YTD. For European affiliates, it stood ~15bps (~26bps excl. Life Insurance General Accounts) and for North American affiliates it stood at ~35bps. Asset management performance fees reached €33m in 3Q20 vs. €192m in 3Q19 (o/w €125m from H2O).

Asset management AuM are up +3% QoQ at constant exchange rate to reach €910bn as at end-September 2020 (o/w ~€20bn for H2O AM). Besides the flow dynamics described below, 3Q20 AuM were impacted by a €24bn positive market effect and a negative €(20)bn FX effect.

Asset management net inflows reached ~€2bn, with continued good momentum for North American affiliates (~€2bn net inflows) essentially across fixed income and growth equity strategies. Across European affiliates, Mirova continues to attract positive net inflows on its equity strategies, allowing for some offset to net outflows on fixed income products at other affiliates. Added to that is the success for Private equity and notably Vauban (infrastructure) which also gathered positive net inflows in the quarter. Net outflows at H2O AM were <€1bn on previously suspended funds following their reopening (over October 13 - October 31.

Natixis IM is well positioned to capture growth coming from ESG (~€2bn net inflows across open-end funds with French SRI label in 3Q20) as well as from Asian clients (>€5bn net inflows YTD) and is fostering the development of DNCA and Thematics with respectively ~€7bn (equity and convertible bonds) and ~€1bn (equity) additional AuM coming from Ostrum AM following the merger project with LBP AM.

Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan





Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19

constant FX Net revenues 703 784 (10)% 1,910 2,438 (22)% (22)% Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other 669 794 (16)% 1,940 2,437 (20)% (20)% Expenses (508) (518) (2)% (1,542) (1,618) (5)% (5)% Gross operating income 195 265 (27)% 368 820 (55)% (55)% Provision for credit losses (199) (59) (667) (193) Associates and other items 2 2 7 8 Pre-tax profit (1) 209 (101)% (293) 635 (146)% Cost/income ratio1 73.6% 67.2% 6.4pp 80.3% 66.0% 14.3pp RoE after tax1 (0.5)% 8.6% (9.1)pp (4.0)% 9.2% (13.2)pp

Underlying net revenues are on a path to recovery and above both their 1Q20 and 2Q20 levels (despite seasonality) on the back of CVA/DVA impacts being partly reversed in 3Q20 as well as the 1H20 effect of dividend cancellations no longer impacting the top-line.

Global markets: FICT revenues are at €216m, down vs. 3Q19 due to a lower contribution from FX and a high base effect for Credit while activity on Rates remained fairly stable. Equity revenues turned back positive at €34m with EQD positioning to be adjusted.

Global finance: net revenues are stable QoQ (down YoY on a particularly strong 3Q19) with higher portfolio revenues allowing for some offset to lower syndication fees. Robust dynamics across Infrastructure offsetting lower contributions from Aviation, Real Estate and Energy.

Investment banking/M&A: net revenues are up +28% YoY (+19% YoY in 9M20) driven by DCM and a pick-up in M&A activity with strong contributions from PJ Solomon and Fenchurch. IB revenues are increasing in all main geographies with a particularly strong performance from the APAC platform.

Underlying expenses are down -2% YoY in 3Q20 despite a higher contribution from the M&A boutiques and down -5% YoY in 9M20.

Underlying cost of risk remains elevated although improving QoQ, back close to its 1Q20 levels.

Market RWA are normalizing following the 2Q20 technical spike linked to the VaR calculation (~€4bn down QoQ).

See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21





Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Insurance





€m 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 220 205 7% 683 630 8% Expenses (117) (110) 6% (367) (349) 5% Gross operating income 103 95 9% 316 281 12% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 Associates and other items (1) 1 1 6 Pre-tax profit 102 96 7% 317 287 10% Cost/income ratio1 55.4% 55.9% (0.5)pp 53.0% 54.7% (1.7)pp RoE after tax1 30.5% 26.9% 3.6pp 32.8% 29.2% 3.6pp

Underlying net revenues up +7% YoY in 3Q20 and +8% YoY in 9M20.

Underlying cost/income ratio1 at 55.4% in 3Q20 and 53.0% in 9M20, improving by 0.5pp and 1.7pp respectively vs. prior year periods. Positive jaw effect of +1pp in 3Q20 and +3pp in 9M20.

Underlying RoE1 at 30.5% in 3Q20 and 32.8% in 9M20, up from 26.9% in 3Q19 and 29.2% in 9M19.

From a commercial standpoint: €5.9bn gross inflows2 and €2.6bn net inflows2 for Life insurance in 9M20. Share of unit-linked products in the gross inflows2 increasing sharply to ~35% across the two Groupe BPCE networks vs. ~29% in 9M19. P&C premium growth of +6% YoY both in 3Q20 and 9M20.

New Dimension 2020 financial targets all expected to be delivered or exceeded.

Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Payments

€m 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 117 103 14% 316 311 1% Expenses (97) (91) 7% (284) (272) 4% Gross operating income 20 13 60% 32 39 (19)% Provision for credit losses (0) (1) 2 (2) Associates and other items 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 20 12 76% 34 38 (10)% Cost/income ratio1 82.9% 87.9% (5.0)pp 89.8% 87.3% 2.5pp RoE after tax1 13.7% 8.0% 5.7pp 8.0% 9.2% (1.2)pp

Underlying net revenues up +14% YoY in 3Q20 and also up YoY in 9M20, positively impacted by a rise in consumption during the summer months as well as the benefits from accelerated payment digitalization:

Payment Processing & Services : Number of card transactions processed growing again at +4% YoY in 3Q20 following a sharp decline in 2Q20 due to lockdown. Growth notably coming from the launch of new offers on processing activities;

: Number of card transactions processed growing again at +4% YoY in 3Q20 following a sharp decline in 2Q20 due to lockdown. Growth notably coming from the launch of new offers on processing activities; Merchant Solutions : PayPlug strongly benefited from its positioning across small and medium-sized merchants seeking to diversify their distribution channels towards online (business volumes x2.1 YoY in 3Q20 and x2.3 YoY in 9M20). Strong penetration within Groupe BPCE retail networks. Dalenys continued to exhibit good business volume growth at +13% YoY in both 3Q20 and 9M20 despite some sectors still exhibiting subdued volumes (e.g. travel);

: strongly benefited from its positioning across small and medium-sized merchants seeking to diversify their distribution channels towards online (business volumes x2.1 YoY in 3Q20 and x2.3 YoY in 9M20). Strong penetration within Groupe BPCE retail networks. continued to exhibit good business volume growth at +13% YoY in both 3Q20 and 9M20 despite some sectors still exhibiting subdued volumes (e.g. travel); Prepaid & Issuing Solutions: Meal voucher activity benefiting from eased conditions of use as well as a catch-up effect on reimbursement volumes following the reopening of ventures closed during lockdown such as restaurants.

Underlying cost/income ratio1 at 82.9% in 3Q20, improving by 5.0pp vs. 3Q19 and with a positive jaw effect of +7pp.

Underlying RoE1 at 13.7% in 3Q20, up from 8.0% in 3Q19.

See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21





Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Corporate Center

€m 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M20 9M19 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 21 19 3 80 Expenses (79) (77) 2% (356) (418) (15)% SRF (0) 0 (165) (170) (3)% Other (79) (77) 1% (190) (248) (23)% Gross operating income (57) (59) (2)% (353) (338) 4% Provision for credit losses (1) (2) (7) (6) Associates and other items 3 1 12 (2) Pre-tax profit (56) (60) (6)% (347) (346) 0%

Underlying net revenues are impacted by a positive €14m FVA impact in 3Q20 which is now close to nil YTD following the recovery already experienced in 2Q20 (€53m) from the €(71)m adjustment taken in 1Q20. As a reminder Funding Value Adjustments materialize through the P&L due to the change in the cost of funding above the risk-free rate for uncollateralized derivative transactions. Such adjustments can be quite volatile and tend to normalize over time.

Underlying expenses are largely flat YoY in 3Q20 and down more than -20% YoY in 9M20 (excl. SRF), notably reflecting cost saving efforts being carried out across the organization.





FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Basel 3 fully-loaded1

Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio worked out to 11.7% as at September 30, 2020.

Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 capital amounted to €11.8bn

amounted to €11.8bn Basel 3 fully-loaded RWA amounted to €100.6bn

Main 3Q20 CET1 capital impacts:

+€152m related to the underlying net income group share

€(113)m related to exceptional items

+€70m related to OCI evolution on securities

+€34m related to the Prudent Value (PVA) evolution

+€152m related to the IPC reintegration (Irrevocable Payment Commitments)

€(114)m related to other effects (e.g. foreign exchange impacts)

Main 3Q20 RWA impacts:

+€0.6bn from Credit RWA incl. €(0.4)bn from RCF drawdowns/new money (management data, gross) and €(0.2)bn from state-guaranteed loans

€(3.4)bn from Market RWA

€(0.4)bn from CVA RWA

+€0.4bn from other impacts (mainly related to franchise mechanisms)

As at September 30, 2020 Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded capital ratios stood at 13.4% for the Tier 1 and 15.6% for the Total capital.

Proforma for the estimated 4Q20-2021 regulatory impacts related to TRIM Corporates, TRIM Banks, SA-CCR and the prudential treatment of softwares (~60bps cumulative negative impact post mitigation) as well as the impacts coming from projects such as the Ostrum AM/LBP AM merger and Natixis’ sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface, Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio would stand at 11.2%.

Basel 3 phased-in incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends1

As at September 30, 2020, Natixis’ Basel 3 phased-in capital ratios incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends stood at 11.7% for the CET1, 13.8% for the Tier 1 and 16.0% for the Total capital.

Core Tier 1 capital stood at €11.8bn and Tier 1 capital at €13.9bn

Natixis’ RWA totaled €100.6bn, breakdown as follows: Credit risk: €63.9bn Counterparty risk: €6.9bn CVA risk: €1.3bn Market risk: €14.8bn Operational risk: €13.7bn



Book value per share

Equity capital (group share) totaled €18.9bn as at September 30, 2020, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids).

Natixis’ book value per share stood at €5.32 as at September 30, 2020 based on 3,149,952,017 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,155,951,502). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) is €4.09.

Leverage ratio1

The leverage ratio worked out to 4.7% as at September 30, 2020.

Overall capital adequacy ratio

As at September 30, 2020, the financial conglomerate’s excess capital was estimated at around €3.1bn.

See note on methodology



APPENDICES

Note on methodology:

The results at 30/09/2020 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 05/11/2020.

Figures at 30/09/2020 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date

Press release dated 20/04/2020 “Preparation of the 1Q20 Financial Communication” - amended below for subsequent developments

The 2019 quarterly series have been updated following the February 25, 2020 announcement regarding the sale by Natixis of a 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital Group. This announcement notably translates into the following:

Natixis losing exclusive control over Coface in the first quarter of 2020 and the recognition of a capital loss at the date of such a loss of control of €112m based on the 2020 original sale price of €10.70 per share. An additional €34m capital loss was recognized in 3Q20 to reflect the fact that the price of the transaction was revised down to €9.95 per share;



Application of the IAS 28 standard “Investments in associates and joint ventures” to the residual stake held by Natixis in Coface. For financial communication purposes, the contribution of Coface to Natixis' income statement is isolated on a line "Coface net contribution" (based on a ~42% ownership over 2019 and of ~13% as of the first quarter of 2020) and the Financial investments division no longer exists;



division no longer exists; In addition, the value of the retained stake (accounted for under the equity method) was impacted by a €47m impairment due to the drop in the value of Coface related to the context prevailing at September 30, 2020. For financial communication purposes, these two items – capital loss and residual stake impairment – are being classified as exceptional items since the first quarter of 2020 and both presented within the line "Coface net contribution” ( see page 16 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view );



); The prudential treatment applied to Natixis' stake in Coface resulted in a ~€2bn risk-weighted asset release in the first quarter 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, ~€1.4bn of additional risk-weighted assets should be released i.e. ~€3.5bn in total;



The remaining Financial investments, namely Natixis Algeria as well as the private equity activities managed in run-off, are no longer isolated and are reallocated to the Corporate center, which, as a reminder, gathers the holding and the centralized balance sheet management functions of Natixis.



The equity method value of Coface will be re-assessed every quarter depending, among other, on the evolution of the economic context and any change in such a value will be reflected in the P&L line “Coface net contribution”.

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).



Natixis’ RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends 1 , excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill



is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends , excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill Natixis’ RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends 1 , excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI)



Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends , excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI) RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis’ business lines is carried out on the basis of 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%

Note on Natixis’ RoE and RoTE calculation : Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q20 to reflect the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface. The €146m net capital loss is not annualized.

[1] In line with ECB recommendations, the 2019 dividend has been reintegrated into Natixis’ capital and no dividend accrual will be carried out throughout 2020 - see press release dated 31/03/2020

Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders’ equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors but not yet approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting1), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

€m 30/09/2020 Restatement for Coface minority interests 3,537 Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others (332) Restated goodwill 3,205





€m 30/09/2020 Intangible assets 651 Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others (8) Restated intangible assets 644

Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY16 closing

Phased-in capital and ratios incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1

Fully-loaded capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses’ income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 6. Figures and comments that are referred to as ‘underlying’ exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses’ income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 9M20 takes into account ¾ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact

Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19).

[1] In line with ECB recommendations, the 2019 dividend has been reintegrated into Natixis’ capital and no dividend accrual will be carried out throughout 2020 - see press release dated 31/03/2020

Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M19 9M20 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 1,957 2,100 2,102 2,326 1,750 1,564 1,762 (16)% 6,159 5,076 (18)% Expenses (1,597) (1,448) (1,465) (1,606) (1,582) (1,292) (1,383) (6)% (4,509) (4,257) (6)% Gross operating income 360 653 637 719 167 272 379 (40)% 1,650 819 (50)% Provision for credit losses (31) (109) (70) (119) (193) (289) (210) (210) (692) Associates 3 8 3 6 (8) 1 2 15 (5) Gain or loss on other assets 682 (7) 9 1 (0) 4 (20) 684 (16) Change in value of goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 1,015 545 579 607 (34) (13) 152 (74)% 2,138 105 (95)% Tax (201) (149) (114) (153) (13) (5) (56) (463) (74) Minority interests (65) (68) (66) (96) (39) (12) (16) (199) (67) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution 749 328 399 358 (87) (30) 80 (80)% 1,476 (37) (102)% Coface net contribution 15 18 16 12 (118) (27) (41) 50 (186) Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution 764 346 415 371 (204) (57) 39 (91)% 1,526 (222) (115)%

Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See below for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view





Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures

9M19

€m 9M19

underlying Exceptional items 9M19

restated Coface

restatement Residual contribution from perimeter sold

(ex SFS) 9M19

reported Net revenues 6,109 50 6,159 534 22 6,716 Expenses (4,461) (48) (4,509) (378) (22) (4,909) Gross operating income 1,648 2 1,650 156 (0) 1,806 Provision for credit losses (210) 0 (210) (2) 0 (213) Associates 15 0 15 0 0 15 Gain or loss on other assets 2 682 684 5 0 689 Pre-tax profit 1,454 684 2,138 160 (0) 2,298 Tax (384) (79) (463) (42) 0 (505) Minority interests (166) (33) (199) (67) 0 (267) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution 905 571 1,476 Coface net contribution 51 (1) 50 Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution 955 571 1,526 1,526

9M20

€m 9M20

underlying Exceptional items 9M20

restated Coface

restatement 9M20

reported Net revenues 5,134 (58) 5,076 0 5,076 Expenses (4,217) (40) (4,257) 0 (4,257) Gross operating income 917 (98) 819 0 819 Provision for credit losses (692) 0 (692) 0 (692) Associates 9 (14) (5) (40) (46) Gain or loss on other assets 5 (22) (16) (146) (162) Pre-tax profit 238 (134) 105 (186) (81) Tax (103) 29 (74) 0 (74) Minority interests (67) 0 (67) 0 (67) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution 68 (105) (37) Coface net contribution 7 (193) (186) Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution 75 (298) (222) (222)





Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet

Assets (€bn) 30/09/2020 30/06/2020 Cash and balances with central banks 27.2 20.9 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss1 207.4 212.0 Financial assets at fair value through Equity 12.7 13.0 Loans and receivables1 120.0 126.8 Debt instruments at amortized cost 1.8 1.6 Insurance assets 108.7 107.0 Non-current assets held for sale 0.4 0.5 Accruals and other assets 14.3 15.5 Investments in associates 0.9 0.9 Tangible and intangible assets 1.9 2.0 Goodwill 3.5 3.6 Total 499.0 503.8 Liabilities and equity (€bn) 30/09/2020 30/06/2020 Due to central banks 0.0 0.0 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1 206.0 206.4 Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions1 117.3 112.5 Debt securities 34.9 44.7 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale 0.0 0.0 Accruals and other liabilities 15.7 16.8 Insurance liabilities 101.0 99.1 Contingency reserves 1.5 1.5 Subordinated debt 3.6 3.6 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 18.9 19.1 Minority interests 0.2 0.2 Total 499.0 503.8

1 Including deposit and margin call





Natixis - 3Q20 P&L by business line

€m AWM CIB Insurance Payments Corporate Center 3Q20

restated Net revenues 744 703 220 117 (22) 1,762 Expenses (575) (510) (117) (98) (82) (1,383) Gross operating income 169 193 103 19 (105) 379 Provision for credit losses (10) (199) 0 (0) (1) (210) Net operating income 159 (6) 103 19 (106) 169 Associates and other items (22) 2 (1) 0 3 (18) Pre-tax profit 137 (4) 102 19 (103) 152 Tax (56) Minority interests (16) Net income (gs) excl. Coface net contribution 80 Coface net contribution (41) Net income (gs) incl. Coface net contribution 39

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M19 9M20 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 773 932 945 1,109 774 704 744 (21)% 2,651 2,222 (16)% Asset Management1 742 900 908 1,061 733 668 704 (22)% 2,550 2,105 (17)% Wealth management 31 32 37 48 41 36 40 7% 100 117 17% Expenses (558) (605) (648) (681) (579) (537) (575) (11)% (1,811) (1,691) (7)% Gross operating income 216 327 297 428 195 167 169 (43)% 840 531 (37)% Provision for credit losses 1 (2) (8) 2 1 (11) (10) (10) (20) Net operating income 216 325 289 430 195 156 159 (45)% 830 511 (38)% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Other items (2) (2) 8 1 (2) (3) (23) 3 (28) Pre-tax profit 214 323 297 432 194 153 137 (54)% 834 484 (42)% Cost/Income ratio 72.1% 64.9% 68.5% 61.4% 74.8% 76.3% 77.3% 68.3% 76.1% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 71.6% 65.1% 68.7% 61.5% 74.3% 76.4% 77.4% 68.3% 76.0% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 12.5 13.7 13.4 14.0 14.0 14.1 14.4 8% 13.4 14.4 8% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 4,364 4,407 4,555 4,581 4,604 4,623 4,602 1% 4,442 4,609 4% RoE after tax (Basel 3)2 11.5% 15.1% 13.3% 19.0% 9.0% 8.6% 6.9% 13.3% 8.1% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 212 11.8% 15.0% 13.3% 19.0% 9.2% 8.5% 6.8% 13.3% 8.2%

Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan

2 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Corporate & Investment Banking

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M19 9M20 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 807 847 784 899 688 519 703 (10)% 2,438 1,910 (22)% Global markets 366 419 344 381 279 106 276 (20)% 1,129 661 (41)% FIC-T 251 304 258 306 367 279 216 (16)% 812 861 6% Equity 125 117 94 81 (32) (174) 34 (64)% 336 (172) (151)% CVA/DVA desk (9) (3) (8) (6) (55) 1 26 (19) (28) Global finance1 337 333 369 369 302 326 325 (12)% 1,039 953 (8)% Investment banking2 87 90 73 145 104 100 94 28% 250 297 19% Other 16 6 (2) 5 2 (12) 8 20 (2) Expenses (582) (523) (527) (602) (557) (477) (510) (3)% (1,633) (1,544) (5)% Gross operating income 225 324 256 297 130 42 193 (25)% 805 365 (55)% Provision for credit losses (30) (104) (59) (118) (194) (275) (199) (193) (667) Net operating income 195 219 197 179 (64) (232) (6) (103)% 612 (302) (149)% Associates 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 8 7 Other items (15) 0 (0) (0) 0 0 0 (15) 0 Pre-tax profit 183 222 200 181 (61) (230) (4) (102)% 605 (295) (149)% Cost/Income ratio 72.2% 61.8% 67.3% 67.0% 81.1% 91.8% 72.6% 67.0% 80.9% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 69.1% 62.7% 68.3% 67.9% 76.9% 93.6% 73.9% 66.7% 80.4% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 62.0 61.1 62.3 62.2 65.4 69.2 65.4 5% 62.3 65.4 5% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 6,634 6,740 6,734 6,768 6,757 7,120 7,171 6% 6,703 7,016 5% RoE after tax (Basel 3)3 7.6% 9.6% 8.5% 7.8% (2.8)% (9.5)% (0.2)% 8.5% (4.2)% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 213 8.6% 9.2% 8.2% 7.5% (1.6)% (9.9)% (0.6)% 8.7% (4.1)%

Including Film industry financing

3 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Insurance

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M19 9M20 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 218 207 205 216 221 228 220 7% 630 669 6% Expenses (125) (116) (112) (125) (134) (117) (117) 4% (353) (367) 4% Gross operating income 93 92 93 90 87 112 103 11% 277 302 9% Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net operating income 93 92 93 90 87 112 103 11% 277 302 9% Associates 0 5 1 4 (11) (2) (1) 6 (13) Other items 0 (0) 0 0 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 Pre-tax profit 93 96 94 94 76 110 102 9% 284 289 2% Cost/Income ratio 57.5% 55.8% 54.6% 58.1% 60.6% 51.1% 53.1% 56.0% 54.9% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21 51.7% 57.8% 56.6% 60.1% 53.9% 53.2% 55.4% 55.3% 54.1% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 8.0 7.9 8.4 8.3 7.6 7.6 8.1 (4)% 8.4 8.1 (4)% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 858 942 926 978 965 896 893 (4)% 909 918 1% RoE after tax (Basel 3)1 29.4% 28.4% 27.7% 26.4% 20.7% 34.2% 32.1% 28.4% 28.8% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211 33.3% 27.2% 26.4% 25.2% 25.0% 32.7% 30.5% 28.9% 29.3%

1 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Payments

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M19 9M20 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 103 105 103 111 113 86 117 14% 311 316 1% Expenses (88) (94) (93) (96) (94) (96) (98) 6% (274) (289) 5% Gross operating income 16 11 10 15 18 (10) 19 84% 37 27 (26)% Provision for credit losses (0) (1) (1) (0) 2 0 (0) (2) 2 Net operating income 16 10 9 15 20 (10) 19 108% 35 29 (17)% Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items 0 0 0 (0) 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit 16 10 9 15 20 (10) 19 108% 35 29 (17)% Cost/Income ratio 84.8% 89.6% 90.1% 86.1% 83.8% 111.7% 83.9% 88.1% 91.4% Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21 84.1% 89.8% 90.3% 86.3% 83.2% 111.9% 84.1% 88.1% 91.3% RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 (3)% 1.1 1.1 (3)% Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 356 373 385 384 391 403 414 7% 372 403 8% RoE after tax (Basel 3)1 12.0% 7.3% 6.5% 10.9% 14.3% -6.6% 12.9% 8.5% 6.8% RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211 12.5% 7.1% 6.3% 10.7% 14.7% -6.7% 12.7% 8.6% 6.9%

Standalone EBITDA calculation

Figures excluding exceptional items2

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Net revenues 103 105 103 111 113 86 117 Expenses (88) (94) (91) (93) (94) (93) (97) Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items 16 11 13 18 19 (7) 20 Analytical adjustments to net revenues (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) Structure charge adjustments to expenses 6 5 5 5 6 6 6 Gross operating income - standalone view 20 15 17 22 24 (2) 25 Depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 EBITDA 24 19 20 26 28 2 30

EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges

Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles



Corporate Center

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 3Q20

vs. 3Q19 9M19 9M20 9M20

vs. 9M19 Net revenues 55 10 64 (10) (46) 27 (22) 129 (41) Expenses (244) (110) (84) (102) (217) (66) (82) (2)% (438) (366) (16)% SRF (170) 0 0 (0) (163) (2) (0) (170) (165) (3)% Other (74) (110) (84) (102) (54) (64) (82) (2)% (268) (201) (25)% Gross operating income (188) (100) (20) (112) (263) (39) (105) 423% (309) (407) Provision for credit losses (1) (3) (2) (2) (2) (4) (1) (6) (7) Net operating income (190) (103) (22) (114) (265) (43) (106) 383% (315) (414) Associates (0) 0 (0) (0) 0 (0) 0 0 0 Other items 699 (5) 1 (0) 2 7 3 695 12 Pre-tax profit 509 (108) (21) (114) (263) (36) (103) 396% 381 (402) RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 8.8 9.2 9.8 9.4 9.1 9.3 9.8 0% 9.8 9.8 0%

€697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19

€bn 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Coface RWA (Basel 3) 3.9 3.8 3.8 4.0 1.9 1.9 1.8





3Q20 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m 3Q20

underlying Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Real estate management strategy Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs AM affiliate management Coface

capital loss Coface residual stake impairment 3Q20

restated Net revenues 1,806 (44) 1,762 Expenses (1,360) (2) (21) (1,383) Gross operating income 446 (44) (2) (21) 0 0 0 379 Provision for credit losses (210) (210) Associates 2 2 Gain or loss on other assets 2 (22) (20) Pre-tax profit 239 (44) (2) (21) (22) 0 0 152 Tax (75) 13 1 6 (56) Minority interests (16) 0 (16) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution 148 (31) (2) (15) (22) 0 0 80 Coface net contribution 4 (34) (11) (41) Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution 152 (31) (2) (15) (22) (34) (11) 39

Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See page 16 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

9M20 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m 9M20

underlying Contribution to the Insurance solidarity fund Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies Real estate management strategy Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance AM affiliate management Coface

capital loss Coface residual stake impairment 9M20

restated Net revenues 5,134 (14) (44) 5,076 Expenses (4,217) (7) (32) (4,257) Gross operating income 917 (14) (44) (7) (32) 0 0 0 0 819 Provision for credit losses (692) (692) Associates 9 (14) (5) Gain or loss on other assets 5 (22) (16) Pre-tax profit 238 (14) (44) (7) (32) (14) (22) 0 0 105 Tax (103) 4 13 2 9 (74) Minority interests (67) 0 (67) Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution 68 (10) (31) (5) (23) (14) (22) 0 0 (37) Coface net contribution 7 (146) (47) (186) Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution 75 (10) (31) (5) (23) (14) (22) (146) (47) (222)







Natixis - 3Q20 capital & Basel 3 financial structure

See note on methodology

Fully-loaded

€bn 30/09/2020 Shareholder’s Equity 18.9 Hybrid securities (incl. capital gain on hybrids reclassification) (2.1) Goodwill & intangibles (3.7) Deferred tax assets (0.8) Dividend provision 0.0 Other deductions (0.5) CET1 capital 11.8 CET1 ratio 11.7% Additional Tier 1 capital 1.7 Tier 1 capital 13.5 Tier 1 ratio 13.4% Tier 2 capital 2.1 Total capital 15.6 Total capital ratio 15.6% Risk-weighted assets 100.6

Phased-in incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends

€bn 30/09/2020 CET1 capital 11.8 CET1 ratio 11.7% Additional Tier 1 capital 2.1 Tier 1 capital 13.9 Tier 1 ratio 13.8% Tier 2 capital 2.2 Total capital 16.1 Total capital ratio 16.0% Risk-weighted assets 100.6





IFRIC 21 effects by business line

Effect on expenses

€m 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 9M19 9M20 AWM (4) 1 1 1 (4) 1 1 (1) (1) CIB (24) 8 8 8 (28) 9 9 (8) (9) Insurance (13) 4 4 4 (15) 5 5 (4) (5) Payments (1) 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 (0) (0) Corporate center (119) 40 40 40 (113) 38 38 (40) (38) Total Natixis (161) 54 54 54 (161) 54 54 (54) (54)

Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 30/09/2020

€bn RWA

EoP % of

total Goodwill & intangibles

9M20 Capital allocation 9M20 RoE

after tax

9M20 AWM 14.4 16% 3.1 4.6 8.1% CIB 65.4 74% 0.2 7.0 (4.2)% Insurance 8.1 9% 0.1 0.9 28.8% Payments 1.1 1% 0.3 0.4 6.8% Total (excl. Corp. Center & Coface) 89.0 100% 3.7 12.9





RWA breakdown (€bn) 30/09/2020 Credit risk 63.9 Internal approach 53.3 Standard approach 10.6 Counterparty risk 6.9 Internal approach 6.1 Standard approach 0.8 Market risk 14.8 Internal approach 8.6 Standard approach 6.2 CVA 1.3 Operational risk - Standard approach 13.7 Total RWA 100.6





Fully-loaded leverage ratio1

According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

€bn 30/09/2020 Tier 1 capital1 13.9 Total prudential balance sheet 389.5 Adjustment on derivatives (54.6) Adjustment on repos2 (13.4) Other exposures to affiliates (60.9) Off balance sheet commitments 41.6 Regulatory adjustments (5.0) Total leverage exposure 297.2 Leverage ratio 4.7%

See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible

2 Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria

Net book value as at September 30, 2020

€bn 30/09/2020 Shareholders’ equity (group share) 18.9 Deduction of hybrid capital instruments (2.0) Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments (0.1) Distribution 0.0 Net book value 16.7 Restated intangible assets1 (0.6) Restated goodwill1 (3.2) Net tangible book value2 12.9 € Net book value per share 5.32 Net tangible book value per share 4.09

9M20 Earnings per share

€m 30/09/2020 Net income (gs) (222) DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment (92) Net income attributable to shareholders (315) Earnings per share (€) (0.10)

Number of shares as at September 30, 2020

30/09/2020 Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares 3,151,332,395 Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP 3,149,952,017 Number of treasury shares, EoP 5,999,485

Net income attributable to shareholders

€m 3Q20 9M20 Net income (gs) 39 (222) DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment (28) (92) RoE & RoTE numerator 10 (315)

See note on methodology

RoTE1

€m 30/09/2020 Shareholders’ equity (group share) 18,868 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision 0 Intangible assets (644) Goodwill (3,205) RoTE Equity end of period 12,897 Average RoTE equity (3Q20) 12,992 3Q20 RoTE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment 0.3% IFRIC 21 impact (47) 3Q20 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 (1.1)% Average RoTE equity (9M20) 13,327 9M20 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 (2.3)%

RoE1

€m 30/09/2020 Shareholders’ equity (group share) 18,868 DSN deduction (2,122) Dividend provision 0 Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI) (427) RoE Equity end of period 16,318 Average RoE equity (3Q20) 16,478 3Q20 RoE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment 0.3% IFRIC 21 impact (47) 3Q20 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 (0.9)% Average RoE equity (9M20) 16,970 9M20 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21 (1.8)%

Doubtful loans

€bn 30/06/2020 30/09/2020 Gross customer loans outstanding 73.0 71.6 - Stage 1+2 69.2 67.2 - Stage 3 3.7 4.4 Stock of provisions 1.7 1.8 % of Stage 3 loans 5.1% 6.1% Stock of provisions / Gross customer loans 2.3% 2.5%

See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q20 to reflect the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface. The €146m net capital loss is not annualized



