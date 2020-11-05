 

Fnac Darty Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 18:24  |  34   |   |   

Ivry, November 5th, 2020

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock Market Euronext Paris

 
ISIN Code: FR0011476928


Date Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company Total number of gross voting rights  

Total number of net voting rights (*)
10/31/2020 26,608,571 26,608,571  

26,508,571

 

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

CONTACT
      

ANALYSTS /
INVESTORS  		Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

 

Attachment


Fnac Darty Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty Information on the total number of voting rights and shares Ivry, November 5th, 2020 Regulated information INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kinross declares quarterly dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Statement from Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty
23.10.20
ROUNDUP 2: Ceconomy startet gut ins Geschäftsjahr - Corona-Unsicherheit bleibt
21.10.20
Fnac Darty: Strong revenue growth of +7.3% in the third quarter of 2020
08.10.20
Fnac Darty: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.20
6
Aktie Fnac Darty (Paris)