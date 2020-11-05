 

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Gross premiums written

$

365,819

 

 

$

317,184

 

 

15.3

%

 

$

1,140,653

 

 

$

1,085,505

 

 

5.1

%

Gross premiums earned

$

353,991

 

 

$

344,683

 

 

2.7

%

 

$

1,042,749

 

 

$

986,521

 

 

5.7

%

Net premiums earned

$

188,741

 

 

$

192,920

 

 

(2.2)

%

 

$

565,819

 

 

$

564,046

 

 

0.3

%

Total revenues

$

212,733

 

 

$

207,598

 

 

2.5

%

 

$

605,434

 

 

$

614,695

 

 

(1.5)

%

Loss before income tax

$

(100,553)

 

 

$

(36,074)

 

 

NM

 

$

(86,875)

 

 

$

(27,346)

 

 

NM

Loss attributable to UIHC

$

(74,072)

 

 

$

(28,280)

 

 

NM

 

$

(62,521)

 

 

$

(21,714)

 

 

NM

Net loss available to UIHC common stockholders per diluted share

$

(1.73)

 

 

$

(0.66)

 

 

NM

 

$

(1.46)

 

 

$

(0.51)

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net loss to core loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

$

1,043

 

 

$

1,326

 

 

(21.3)

%

 

$

3,224

 

 

$

4,030

 

 

(20.0)

%

Less: Net realized gains on investment portfolio

$

24,968

 

 

$

18

 

 

NM

 

$

24,959

 

 

$

186

 

 

NM

Less: Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

$

(11,552)

 

 

$

2,609

 

 

NM

 

$

(17,456)

 

 

$

15,519

 

 

NM

Less: Net tax impact(1)

$

(2,598)

 

 

$

(359)

 

 

NM

 

$

(898)

 

 

$

(3,220)

 

 

72.1

%

Core loss (2)

$

(83,847)

 

 

$

(29,222)

 

 

NM

 

$

(65,902)

 

 

$

(30,169)

 

 

NM

Core loss per diluted share(2)

$

(1.95)

 

 

$

(0.68)

 

 

NM

 

$

(1.54)

 

 

$

(0.71)

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

10.54

 

 

$

11.93

 

 

(11.7)

%

NM = Not Meaningful

(1) In order to reconcile net loss to the core loss measure, we included the tax impact of all adjustments using the 21% corporate federal tax rate.

(2) Core loss and core loss per diluted share, measures that are not based on GAAP, are reconciled above to net loss and net loss per diluted share, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

“First, our thoughts are with all of the victims of the record-setting catastrophes this year, and our thanks to the many employees and partners that continue to serve our insureds," said Dan Peed, CEO of UPC Insurance.

"Year-to-date we have seen a record number of named storms in our geographic footprint. As an insurer that focuses on providing homeowners' insurance in hurricane-prone coastal areas, we experienced our largest ever quarterly losses due to these unprecedented storms.

Unfortunately, the losses attributable to the named storms masked numerous successes in the third quarter, including continued improvement in our core ex-hurricane earnings, increased rate earning through our portfolio, a decreased expense ratio, and accelerated rate increases on both the commercial and personal lines of our business.

As we conclude 2020 and move into the new year, we believe the tightening market conditions will not adversely affect our planned rate increases in both our commercial specialty and personal lines of our business. We remain optimistic that we will be well-positioned to reduce volatility through increased reinsurance cessions, while still achieving positive returns."

Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

The calculations of the Company's return on equity and core return on equity are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss attributable to UIHC

$

(74,072)

 

 

$

(28,280)

 

 

$

(62,521)

 

 

$

(21,714)

 

Return on equity based on GAAP net loss attributable to UIHC (1)

(58.6)

%

 

(21.3)

%

 

(16.5)

%

 

(5.5)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core loss

$

(83,847)

 

 

$

(29,222)

 

 

$

(65,902)

 

 

$

(30,169)

 

Core return on equity (1)(2)

(66.3)

%

 

(22.0)

%

 

(17.4)

%

 

(7.6)

%

(1) Return on equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing the net loss or core net loss for the period by the average stockholders' equity for the trailing twelve months.

(2) Core return on equity, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is calculated based on core loss, which is reconciled on the first page of this press release to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Combined Ratio and Underlying Ratio

The calculations of the Company's combined ratio and underlying combined ratio are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Loss ratio, net(1)

115.8

%

 

76.8

%

 

39.0

pts

 

74.8

%

 

65.4

%

 

9.4

pts

Expense ratio, net(2)

49.0

%

 

48.3

%

 

0.7

pts

 

46.3

%

 

47.1

%

 

(0.8)

pts

Combined ratio (CR)(3)

164.8

%

 

125.1

%

 

39.7

pts

 

121.1

%

 

112.5

%

 

8.6

pts

Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR

74.2

%

 

26.0

%

 

48.2

pts

 

33.0

%

 

13.8

%

 

19.2

pts

Effect of prior year unfavorable (favorable) development on CR

(2.2)

%

 

6.3

%

 

(8.5)

pts

 

(1.1)

%

 

5.9

%

 

(7.0)

pts

Underlying combined ratio(4)

92.8

%

 

92.8

%

 

pts

 

89.2

%

 

92.8

%

 

(3.6)

pts

(1) Loss ratio, net is calculated as losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE), net of losses ceded to reinsurers, relative to net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio, net is calculated as the sum of all operating expenses less interest expense relative to net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio, net and expense ratio, net.

(4) Underlying combined ratio, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is reconciled above to the combined ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Financial Status and Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans and restrictions, self-imposed quarantine periods, state and local shelter-in-place orders, business and government shutdowns and social distancing, have caused and continue to cause material disruption to businesses and economies globally. In addition, global equity markets have experienced and continue to experience significant volatility and weakness.

The Company is committed to its employees, agents, customers and stockholders in its resolve to maintain a stable and secure business. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company was able to resume hiring activities, despite the limits on in-person interviews and on-boarding procedures resulting from COVID-related protocols. In addition, the Company has converted to virtual sales processes to enable our agents to continue their activities. The Company believes these activities, collectively, help ensure the health and safety of its employees through adherence to CDC, state and local government work guidelines.

The scope, severity and longevity of any potential business shutdowns or disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak is highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, as new information may continue to emerge concerning the actions governments may take to contain or mitigate the spread of the virus or address its impact on individuals, businesses and the economy. The Company did not incur material claims or significant disruptions to the business for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company has not incurred any significant impact to its results of operations, financial position, liquidity or its ability to service its policyholders as of the date of this press release, with the exceptions of fluctuations in our investment portfolios due to the volatility of the equity securities markets. The Company reduced the size of its equity securities portfolio during the third quarter of 2020, which has reduced the impact of fluctuations in the market on the Company's financial condition. At this time, it is not possible to reasonably estimate the extent of the impact of the economic uncertainties on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods, but the Company will continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and take reasonable measures to make sure customers continue to be served without interruption.

Quarterly Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $74.1 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $28.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in the Company's loss and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) due to a higher frequency of catastrophe activity during the third quarter of 2020. The Company also experienced a decrease in unrealized gain on equity securities during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company sold equity securities that were in an unrealized gain position during the third quarter of 2020, which resulted in realized gains of $24.0 million, but reduced the unrealized gain balance at quarter end.

The Company's total gross written premium increased by $48.6 million, or 15.3%, to $365.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, from $317.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, driven by rate increases in Florida and organic policy growth in new and renewal business generated in the Gulf and Southeast regions. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by region and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change $

 

Change %

Direct Written and Assumed Premium by Region (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Florida

 

$

191,858

 

 

$

157,278

 

 

$

34,580

 

 

22.0

%

Gulf

 

73,804

 

 

62,970

 

 

10,834

 

 

17.2

 

Northeast

 

55,871

 

 

55,665

 

 

206

 

 

0.4

 

Southeast

 

36,496

 

 

32,047

 

 

4,449

 

 

13.9

 

Total direct written premium by region

 

358,029

 

 

307,960

 

 

50,069

 

 

16.3

 

Assumed premium (2)

 

7,790

 

 

9,224

 

 

(1,434)

 

 

(15.5)

 

Total gross written premium by region

 

$

365,819

 

 

$

317,184

 

 

$

48,635

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Written Premium by Line of Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personal property

 

$

302,078

 

 

$

259,187

 

 

$

42,891

 

 

16.5

%

Commercial property

 

63,741

 

 

57,997

 

 

5,744

 

 

9.9

 

Total gross written premium by line of business

 

$

365,819

 

 

$

317,184

 

 

$

48,635

 

 

15.3

%

(1) "Gulf" is comprised of Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas; "Northeast" is comprised of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island; and "Southeast" is comprised of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2) Assumed premium written for 2020 and 2019 primarily included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers.

Loss and LAE increased by $70.6 million, or 47.7%, to $218.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, from $148.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 39.0 points to 115.8% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 76.8% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the third quarter of 2020 would have been 23.4%, a decrease of 1.5 points from 24.9% during the third quarter of 2019.

Policy acquisition costs decreased by $3.1 million, or 5.0%, to $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, from $61.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a decrease in assumed ceding commission expense, as a result of the decline in the Company's assumed line of business during the third quarter of 2020 which is offset by an increase in managing general agent commissions related to commercial premiums .

Operating and underwriting expenses increased by $2.3 million, or 18.9%, to $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, from $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased investments in technology, as well as increased agent-related expenses incurred during the quarter, which are based on our agent incentive program.

General and administrative expenses remained relatively flat, increasing by $0.1 million, or 0.5%, to $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, from $19.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Combined Ratio Analysis

The calculations of the Company's loss ratios and underlying loss ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Loss and LAE

$

218,652

 

 

$

148,125

 

 

$

70,527

 

 

$

423,182

 

 

$

368,924

 

 

$

54,258

 

% of Gross earned premiums

61.8

%

 

43.0

%

 

18.8

pts

 

40.6

%

 

37.4

%

 

3.2

pts

% of Net earned premiums

115.8

%

 

76.8

%

 

39.0

pts

 

74.8

%

 

65.4

%

 

9.4

pts

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year catastrophe losses

$

140,002

 

 

$

50,168

 

 

$

89,834

 

 

$

186,919

 

 

$

77,627

 

 

$

109,292

 

Prior year reserve unfavorable (favorable) development

(4,213)

 

 

12,249

 

 

(16,462)

 

 

(6,165)

 

 

33,216

 

 

(39,381)

 

Underlying loss and LAE (1)

$

82,863

 

 

$

85,708

 

 

$

(2,845)

 

 

$

242,428

 

 

$

258,081

 

 

$

(15,653)

 

% of Gross earned premiums

23.4

%

 

24.9

%

 

(1.5)

pts

 

23.2

%

 

26.2

%

 

(3.0)

pts

% of Net earned premiums

43.9

%

 

44.4

%

 

(0.5)

pts

 

42.8

%

 

45.8

%

 

(3.0)

pts

(1) Underlying loss and LAE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to loss and LAE, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

The calculations of the Company's expense ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Policy acquisition costs

$

58,735

 

 

$

61,849

 

 

$

(3,114)

 

 

$

170,183

 

 

$

178,717

 

 

$

(8,534)

 

Operating and underwriting

14,483

 

 

12,167

 

 

2,316

 

 

38,164

 

 

33,577

 

 

4,587

 

General and administrative

19,224

 

 

19,105

 

 

119

 

 

53,646

 

 

53,488

 

 

158

 

Total Operating Expenses

$

92,442

 

 

$

93,121

 

 

$

(679)

 

 

$

261,993

 

 

$

265,782

 

 

$

(3,789)

 

% of Gross earned premiums

26.1

%

 

27.0

%

 

(0.9)

pts

 

25.1

%

 

26.9

%

 

(1.8)

pts

% of Net earned premiums

49.0

%

 

48.3

%

 

0.7

pts

 

46.3

%

 

47.1

%

 

(0.8)

pts

Reinsurance Costs as a Percentage of Gross Earned Premium

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

 

2020

 

2019

Non-at-Risk

(2.2)

%

 

(2.3)

%

Quota Share

(13.6)

%

 

(12.2)

%

All Other

(30.9)

%

 

(29.5)

%

Total Ceding Ratio

(46.7)

%

 

(44.0)

%

The increase in this ratio was driven by the terms of the Company's 2020-2021 catastrophe excess of loss agreement. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company's subsidiary, UPC Re, assumed losses causing the Company to reach the exhaustion point of the intercompany catastrophe excess of loss agreement. This resulted in an acceleration of recorded ceded unearned premium which did not occur in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the Company experienced an increase in costs related to the quota share agreement due to increased gross premium written by the participating insurance subsidiaries in 2020.

Investment Portfolio Highlights

The Company's cash, restricted cash and investment holdings increased to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020 from $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company's cash and investment holdings consist of investments in U.S. government and agency securities, corporate debt and 100% investment grade money market instruments. Fixed maturities represented approximately 93.2% of total investments at September 30, 2020, compared to 87.5% at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020 our fixed maturity investments had a modified duration of 3.9 years, compared to 3.4 years at December 31, 2019. The Company's equity security investment holdings has decreased 68.7% from December 31, 2019, due to the sale of equity securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per common share decreased 9.8% from $11.69 at December 31, 2019, to $10.54 at September 30, 2020. Underlying book value per common share decreased 14.3% from $11.43 at December 31, 2019 to $9.80 at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the Company's book value per common share was due to a decrease in the Company's retained earnings as the result of net loss in the first nine months of 2020. As shown in the table below, removing the effect of AOCI further decreases the Company's book value per common share, as the Company experienced favorable market conditions for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

 

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Book Value per Share

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Common stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC

 

$

453,941

 

 

$

503,138

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

43,080,410

 

 

43,028,074

 

Book Value Per Common Share

 

$

10.54

 

 

$

11.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value per Share, Excluding the Impact of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI)

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Common stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC

 

$

453,941

 

 

$

503,138

 

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

31,732

 

 

11,319

 

Stockholders' Equity, excluding AOCI

 

$

422,209

 

 

$

491,819

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

43,080,410

 

 

43,028,074

 

Underlying Book Value Per Common Share(1)

 

$

9.80

 

 

$

11.43

 

(1) Underlying book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company believes that investors' understanding of UPC Insurance's performance is enhanced by the Company's disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. The Company's methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Net income excluding the effects of amortization of intangible assets, realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net of tax (core income (loss)) is a non-GAAP measure which is computed by adding amortization, net of tax, to net income and subtracting realized gains (losses) on the Company's investment portfolio, net of tax, and unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity securities, net of tax, from net income. Amortization expense is related to the amortization of intangible assets acquired through mergers and therefore the expense does not arise through normal operations. Investment portfolio gains (losses) and unrealized equity security gains (losses) vary independent of the Company's operations. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. The core income measure should not be considered a substitute for net income and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Core return on equity is a non-GAAP ratio calculated using non-GAAP measures. It is calculated by dividing the core income for the period by the average stockholders’ equity for the trailing twelve months (or one quarter of such average, in the case of quarterly periods). Core income is an after-tax non-GAAP measure that is calculated by excluding from net income the effect of non-cash amortization of intangible assets, unrealized gains or losses on the Company's equity security investments and net realized gains or losses on the Company's investment portfolio. In the opinion of the Company’s management, core income, core income per share and core return on equity are meaningful indicators to investors of the Company's underwriting and operating results, since the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Internally, the Company’s management uses core income, core income per share and core return on equity to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets on a consolidated basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on equity. The core return on equity measure should not be considered a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Combined ratio excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying combined ratio) is a non-GAAP measure, which is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year development from the combined ratio. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to highlight the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development. Current year catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year development is caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered as a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Net loss and LAE excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying loss and LAE) is a non-GAAP measure which is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development from net loss and LAE. The Company uses underlying loss and LAE figures to analyze the Company's loss trends that may be impacted by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development on the Company's reserves. As discussed previously, these two items can have a significant impact on the Company's loss trends in a given period. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss and LAE. The underlying loss and LAE measure should not be considered a substitute for net loss and LAE and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (underlying book value per common share), is a non-GAAP measure which is computed by dividing common stockholders' equity after excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. The Company uses the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth attributable to management efforts between periods. The Company believes the non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of interest rates that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic and financial factors which are not influenced by management. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share, and does not reflect the recorded net worth of the Company's business.

Conference Call Details

 

 

 

Date and Time:

November 5, 2020 - 5:30 P.M. ET

 

 

Participant Dial-In:

(United States): 877-407-8829

 

(International): 201-493-6724

 

 

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: UIHC Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Webcast.

 

 

 

An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time thereafter.

 

 

Presentation:

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with an investor presentation that is available on our website at investors.upcinsurance.com/Presentations.

 

 

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, or on the conference call identified above, and otherwise, that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans and are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

In thousands, except share and per share amounts

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

365,819

 

 

$

317,184

 

 

$

1,140,653

 

 

$

1,085,505

 

Change in gross unearned premiums

 

(11,828)

 

 

27,499

 

 

(97,904)

 

 

(98,984)

 

Gross premiums earned

 

353,991

 

 

344,683

 

 

1,042,749

 

 

986,521

 

Ceded premiums earned

 

(165,250)

 

 

(151,763)

 

 

(476,930)

 

 

(422,475)

 

Net premiums earned

 

188,741

 

 

192,920

 

 

565,819

 

 

564,046

 

Net investment income

 

6,010

 

 

7,803

 

 

18,834

 

 

22,668

 

Net realized investment gains

 

24,968

 

 

18

 

 

24,959

 

 

186

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

 

(11,552)

 

 

2,609

 

 

(17,456)

 

 

15,519

 

Other revenue

 

4,566

 

 

4,248

 

 

13,278

 

 

12,276

 

Total revenues

 

$

212,733

 

 

$

207,598

 

 

$

605,434

 

 

$

614,695

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

218,652

 

 

148,125

 

 

423,182

 

 

368,924

 

Policy acquisition costs

 

58,735

 

 

61,849

 

 

170,183

 

 

178,717

 

Operating expenses

 

14,483

 

 

12,167

 

 

38,164

 

 

33,577

 

General and administrative expenses

 

19,224

 

 

19,105

 

 

53,646

 

 

53,488

 

Interest expense

 

2,210

 

 

2,443

 

 

7,194

 

 

7,379

 

Total expenses

 

313,304

 

 

243,689

 

 

692,369

 

 

642,085

 

Loss before other income

 

(100,571)

 

 

(36,091)

 

 

(86,935)

 

 

(27,390)

 

Other income

 

18

 

 

17

 

 

60

 

 

44

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(100,553)

 

 

(36,074)

 

 

(86,875)

 

 

(27,346)

 

Benefit for income taxes

 

(26,685)

 

 

(7,859)

 

 

(24,933)

 

 

(5,912)

 

Net Loss

 

$

(73,868)

 

 

$

(28,215)

 

 

$

(61,942)

 

 

$

(21,434)

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

204

 

 

65

 

 

579

 

 

280

 

Net loss attributable to UIHC

 

$

(74,072)

 

 

$

(28,280)

 

 

$

(62,521)

 

 

$

(21,714)

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in net unrealized gains on investments

 

27,884

 

 

5,606

 

 

52,106

 

 

30,561

 

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains

 

(24,968)

 

 

(18)

 

 

(24,959)

 

 

(186)

 

Income tax expense related to items of other comprehensive income

 

(707)

 

 

(1,486)

 

 

(6,582)

 

 

(7,374)

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(71,659)

 

 

$

(24,113)

 

 

$

(41,377)

 

 

$

1,567

 

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

208

 

 

101

 

 

731

 

 

537

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to UIHC

 

$

(71,867)

 

 

$

(24,214)

 

 

$

(42,108)

 

 

$

1,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

42,893,205

 

 

42,795,414

 

 

42,853,364

 

 

42,750,710

 

Diluted

 

42,893,205

 

 

42,795,414

 

 

42,853,364

 

 

42,750,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings available to UIHC common stockholders per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.73)

 

 

$

(0.66)

 

 

$

(1.46)

 

 

$

(0.51)

 

Diluted

 

$

(1.73)

 

 

$

(0.66)

 

 

$

(1.46)

 

 

$

(0.51)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.18

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share amounts

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Investments, at fair value:

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturities, available-for-sale

 

$

1,026,438

 

 

$

884,861

 

Equity securities

 

36,470

 

 

116,610

 

Other investments

 

38,371

 

 

10,252

 

Total investments

 

$

1,101,279

 

 

$

1,011,723

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

323,314

 

 

215,469

 

Restricted cash

 

53,234

 

 

71,588

 

Accrued investment income

 

5,691

 

 

5,901

 

Property and equipment, net

 

34,880

 

 

32,728

 

Premiums receivable, net

 

98,948

 

 

86,568

 

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses

 

780,298

 

 

550,136

 

Ceded unearned premiums

 

402,804

 

 

270,034

 

Goodwill

 

73,045

 

 

73,045

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

119,089

 

 

104,572

 

Intangible assets, net

 

22,855

 

 

26,079

 

Other assets

 

49,350

 

 

19,375

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,064,787

 

 

$

2,467,218

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

1,082,126

 

 

$

760,357

 

Unearned premiums

 

771,959

 

 

674,055

 

Reinsurance payable on premiums

 

347,711

 

 

166,131

 

Payments outstanding

 

68,505

 

 

57,555

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

89,657

 

 

78,592

 

Operating lease liability

 

2,242

 

 

324

 

Other liabilities

 

69,146

 

 

47,407

 

Notes payable, net

 

158,043

 

 

158,932

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

2,589,389

 

 

$

1,943,353

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 43,255,798 and 43,056,310 issued, respectively; 43,080,410 and 43,028,074 outstanding, respectively

 

4

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

392,754

 

 

391,852

 

Treasury shares, at cost; 212,083 shares

 

(431)

 

 

(431)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

31,732

 

 

11,319

 

Retained earnings

 

29,881

 

 

100,394

 

Total stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC stockholders

 

$

453,940

 

 

$

503,138

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

21,458

 

 

20,727

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

$

475,398

 

 

$

523,865

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

3,064,787

 

 

$

2,467,218

 

 

