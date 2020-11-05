 

Hallmark Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

  Third Quarter   Year-to-Date
  2020 2019
 		  2020 2019
$ in millions: (unaudited)
 		        (unaudited)
 		     
Net Income $ (28.0 ) $ 5.3     $ (85.6 ) $ 33.3  
Operating (Loss) Earnings (1) $ (10.4 ) $ 6.3     $ (0.7 ) $ 19.6  
           
$ per diluted share:          
Net Income $ (1.54 ) $ 0.29     $ (4.72 ) $ 1.82  
Operating (Loss) Earnings (1) $ (0.57 ) $ 0.35     $ (0.04 ) $ 1.07  

(1)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Highlights:

  • Net loss of $28.0 million in the third quarter was driven by the cost of a loss portfolio transfer ($21.7 million pre-tax) and adverse prior year reserve development ($13.9 million pre-tax). The adverse prior year reserve development was driven by $11.5 million from our Specialty Commercial Segment which was comprised mostly of $8.3 million from our Commercial Auto business unit.

  • The loss portfolio transfer completed in the third quarter resulted in a net pre-tax charge of $21.7 million. This charge negatively impacted the net combined ratio by 18.2 points in the quarter, and 5.9 points year-to-date.

  • Hallmark Financial continued to achieve substantial rate increases, particularly in the Specialty Commercial Segment, with increases for this business averaging 20% for the quarter and 19% year-to-date.

  • Gross premiums written decreased 12% compared to the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 8% on a comparative year-to-date basis. Excluding premiums from the exited binding primary commercial auto business, gross premiums written would have decreased 1% in the quarter and increased 3% year-to-date, relative to the same prior year periods.

  • There were $9.6 million of net catastrophe losses in the third quarter, or 8.1 points of the net combined ratio, and $22.2 million year-to-date, or 6.0 points of the net combined ratio. The year-to-date amount includes net loss and LAE reserves of $5.0 million related to novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic claims.

“With the completion of the loss portfolio transfer transaction in the third quarter, and the affirmation of our rating by A.M. Best, Hallmark Financial is beginning to emerge from what has been a difficult year for the Company,” explained Naveen Anand, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the loss portfolio transfer impacted our results this quarter, it provides substantial reinsurance coverage for the binding primary commercial automobile business we exited earlier this year.”

“The quarter also witnessed an above average number of catastrophe events for the industry,” continued Mr. Anand. “There have been 28 named storms in the Atlantic this year, with 11 of those making landfall, which is a record number in recent history. Also, this year, there have been numerous wildfires in California, the Pacific Northwest, and Colorado which have had a small but still measurable impact on our results. Net catastrophe losses have added six points to our combined ratio, which is above our historical average of between two and four points per year. These losses tend to be driven by a higher than normal frequency of smaller events, rather than from larger events. The Company has property catastrophe reinsurance in place, which provides coverage in excess of $5 million per event.”

“Hallmark Financial undertook a journey many years ago to transition from a regional auto insurer to an E&S focused specialty insurance company.  While change is never easy and has required us to make tough decisions along the way, I am encouraged and proud of the efforts and dedication of our employees in working tirelessly to effect this change.  The current market environment has provided the opportunity for improved pricing through rates, better deployment of limits to mitigate the impact of claims severity, and removal of underpriced risks through policy terms and conditions.  While we have recalibrated our top line growth this year to be more in line with our capital base, incorporating the rates we have been achieving over the past six to eight quarters, it is clear that our premium relative to exposure is increasing at a favorable rate,” concluded Mr. Anand. 

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Review

               
  Third Quarter   Year-to-Date
  2020 2019 % Change   2020 2019 % Change
($ in thousands, unaudited)              
Gross premiums written   196,464     224,178   -12 %     581,697     629,730   -8 %
Net premiums written   116,111     127,773   -9 %     351,603     369,019   -5 %
Net premiums earned   119,560     112,499   6 %     369,089     318,028   16 %
Investment income, net of expenses   2,660     5,050   -47 %     10,314     15,573   -34 %
Investment gains (losses), net (1)   (627 )   (1,342 ) 53 %     (27,899 )   17,412   -260 %
Other-than-temporary impairment (1)   (1,692 )   -   nm       (1,692 )   -   nm  
Net income (loss)   (28,004 )   5,287   -630 %     (85,613 )   33,341   -357 %
Operating earnings (loss)(2)   (10,366 )   6,347   -263 %     (707 )   19,586   -104 %
Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (1.54 ) $ 0.29   -631 %   $ (4.72 ) $ 1.84   -357 %
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.54 ) $ 0.29   -631 %   $ (4.72 ) $ 1.82   -359 %
Operating earnings (loss) per share - diluted (2) $ (0.57 ) $ 0.35   -263 %   $ (0.04 ) $ 1.07   -104 %

(1)   Other-than-temporary impairment is included in investment gains (losses), net
(2)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Gross Premiums Written
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Hallmark Financial’s gross premiums written were $196.5 million and $581.7 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 12% and 8%, respectively, from the $224.2 million and $629.7 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2019.

Net Premiums Written
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Hallmark Financial’s net premiums written were $116.1 million and $351.6 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 9% and 5%, respectively, from the $127.8 million and $369.0 million in net premiums written for the same periods of 2019.  

Net Premiums Earned
Hallmark Financial’s net premiums earned were $119.6 million and $369.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, representing a 6% and 16% increase, respectively, from the $112.5 million and $318.0 million in net premiums earned for the same periods in 2019.  

Investments
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, net investment income was $2.7 million and $10.3 million, respectively, as compared to $5.1 million and $15.6 million during the same periods in 2019. The declines in net investment income were primarily due to lower interest rates in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year and an increase in the proportion of short-term investments held relative to longer maturity investments.

Net investment losses were $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net investment losses of $1.3 million for the same period the prior year. Net investment losses were $27.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net investment gains of $17.4 million for the same period the prior year. Net investment losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $1.7 million of other-than-temporary impairments reported during the quarter.   The net investment losses in the first nine months of 2020 were primarily due to an overall reduction of investment in equity securities in the first quarter of 2020 during the historic market declines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

At September 30, 2020 fixed-income securities were $417.6 million, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.7% compared to 3.5% as of September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, the fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 0.9 years and 95% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of September 30, 2020, 5% of the investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.

At September 30, 2020, total investments were $441.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $204.3 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $645.3 million or $35.57 per share.

Pre-Tax Income
Hallmark Financial had a pre-tax loss of $37.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to pre-tax income of $6.7 million reported during the same period in 2019. Hallmark Financial had a pre-tax loss of $101.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to pre-tax income of $42.1 million reported during the same period in 2019.  

The decline in pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was predominately driven by the $21.7 million charge for the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract that closed during the quarter, unfavorable prior year net loss reserve development of $13.9 million as compared to $6.4 million for the same period the prior year, as well as net catastrophe losses of $9.6 million as compared to $0.6 million for the same period the prior year.

The decline in pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was predominately driven by the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets of $46.0 million, net investment losses of $27.9 million as compared to net investment gains of $17.4 million reported during the same period in 2019, the $21.7 million charge for the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract that closed during the third quarter of 2020, unfavorable prior year net loss reserve development of $33.3 million as compared to $7.8 million reported for the same period the prior year and net catastrophe losses of $22.2 million as compared to $4.6 million for the same period the prior year.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios

Hallmark Financial reported a net combined ratio of 108.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 95.6% for the first nine months of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company announced its decision to exit the binding primary auto business. The year-to-date combined ratio was negatively impacted by 11.1 points from this discontinued line of business, which included the $21.7 million cost of the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement reported as losses and LAE.

Losses and LAE for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $45.7 million and $90.7 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods due primarily to the $21.7 million charge for a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract, increased net premiums earned, increased unfavorable net prior year reserve development and increased net catastrophe losses. Hallmark Financial reported $13.9 million and $33.3 million, respectively, of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $6.4 million and $7.8 million, respectively, during the same periods the prior year. Hallmark Financial also reported $9.6 million and $22.2 million, respectively, of net catastrophe losses during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $0.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, during the same periods the prior year.

Hallmark Financial had a net loss ratio of 103.9% and 84.7%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 69.8% reported during both the same periods in 2019. The charge for the loss portfolio reinsurance contract contributed 18.2 points and 5.9 points, respectively, to the net loss ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Catastrophe losses contributed 8.1 points and 6.0 points, respectively, to the net loss ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.5 points and 1.5 points, respectively, for the same periods of the prior year.   Included in the 2020 net catastrophe losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are $5.0 million of net reserves for COVID-19 claims that contributed 1.4 points to the total net loss ratio. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development contributed 11.6 points and 9.0 points, respectively, to the net loss ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 5.7 points and 2.4 points, respectively, for the same periods of the prior year.

The expense ratio was 27.6% and 24.2%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 26.0% and 25.8%, respectively, reported during the same periods in 2019. The Company reported a net combined ratio of 131.5% and 108.9%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 95.8% and 95.6%, respectively, during the same periods in 2019.

Goodwill & Intangibles

In connection with its normal process for evaluating impairment triggering events during the first quarter of 2020, the Company determined that a significant decline in its market capitalization below its stockholders’ equity indicated the impairment of the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets included in its balance sheet. As a result, the Company took a $44.7 million charge to goodwill and a $1.3 million charge to indefinite-lived assets as of March 31, 2020.

Net Income
Hallmark Financial reported a net loss of $28.0 million and $85.6 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net income of $5.3 million and $33.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

On a diluted basis per share, the Company reported a net loss of $1.54 per share and $4.72 per share, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net income of $0.29 per share and $1.82 per share, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Book Value Per Share

Hallmark Financial reported book value of $9.71 per share as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $16.36 per share as of September 30, 2019 and $14.53 per share as of December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (“Impairments”) and the cost of the loss portfolio transfer transaction (“LPT”) entered into during the third quarter of 2020 from GAAP net income. The Impairments and LPT are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

             
        Weighted
 		 
  Income (Loss) Less Tax Net Average
 		Diluted
($ in thousands) Before Tax Effect After Tax Shares Diluted
 		Per Share
Third Quarter 2020            
Reported GAAP measures $ (37,306 ) $ (9,302 ) $ (28,004 ) 18,142   $ (1.54 )
Excluded loss portfolio transfer cost            
included in Losses and LAE $ 21,700   $ 4,557   $ 17,143   18,142   $ 0.94  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 627   $ 132   $ 495   18,142   $ 0.03  
Operating earnings $ (14,979 ) $ (4,613 ) $ (10,366 ) 18,142   $ (0.57 )
             
Third Quarter 2019            
Reported GAAP measures $ 6,660   $ 1,373   $ 5,287   18,295   $ 0.29  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 1,342   $ 282   $ 1,060   18,295   $ 0.06  
Operating earnings $ 8,002   $ 1,655   $ 6,347   18,295   $ 0.35  
             
Year-to-Date 2020            
Reported GAAP measures $ (101,309 ) $ (15,696 ) $ (85,613 ) 18,136   $ (4.72 )
Excluded impairment of goodwill            
and other intangible assets $ 45,996   $ 273   $ 45,723   18,136   $ 2.52  
Excluded loss portfolio transfer cost            
included in Losses and LAE $ 21,700   $ 4,557   $ 17,143   18,136   $ 0.95  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 27,899   $ 5,859   $ 22,040   18,136   $ 1.21  
Operating earnings $ (5,714 ) $ (5,007 ) $ (707 ) 18,136   $ (0.04 )
             
Year-to-Date 2019            
Reported GAAP measures $ 42,062   $ 8,721   $ 33,341   18,283   $ 1.82  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (17,412 ) $ (3,657 ) $ (13,755 ) 18,283   $ (0.75 )
Operating earnings $ 24,650   $ 5,064   $ 19,586   18,283   $ 1.07  
             

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

David Webb
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets        
($ in thousands, except par value) Sept. 30
 		Dec. 31
ASSETS 2020 2019
Investments:   (unaudited)  
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $414,197 in 2020 and $569,498 in 2019) $ 417,569   $ 574,279  
Equity securities (cost: $25,735 in 2020 and $71,895 in 2019)   23,372     99,215  
Other investment (cost: $3,763 in 2020 and $3,763 in 2019)   34     2,169  
Total investments   440,975     675,663  
Cash and cash equivalents   186,683     53,336  
Restricted cash   17,671     1,612  
Ceded unearned premiums   144,075     164,221  
Premiums receivable   112,367     148,288  
Accounts receivable   5,194     4,286  
Receivable for securities   1,568     12,581  
Reinsurance recoverable   504,472     315,466  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   22,365     22,994  
Goodwill   -     44,695  
Intangible assets, net   1,938     5,087  
Federal income tax recoverable   19,748     8,995  
Deferred federal income taxes, net   8,012     2,185  
Prepaid expenses   3,634     2,603  
Other assets   28,805     33,262  
Total Assets $ 1,497,507   $ 1,495,274  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $868 in 2020 and $942 in 2019) $ 49,132   $ 49,058  
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $808 in 2020 and $846 in 2019)   55,894     55,856  
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   755,891     620,355  
Unearned premiums   351,294     388,926  
Reinsurance balances payable   67,346     59,274  
Pension liability   1,141     1,388  
Payable for securities   507     1,648  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   40,123     55,487  
Total Liabilities   1,321,328     1,231,992  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders equity:        
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2020 and 2019 3,757     3,757  
Additional paid-in capital   122,877     123,468  
Retained earnings   74,957     160,570  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (386 )   688  
Treasury stock (2,730,673 shares in 2020 and 2,749,738 shares in 2019), at cost   (25,026 )   (25,201 )
Total Stockholders Equity   176,179     263,282  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,497,507   $ 1,495,274  
 


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) September 30,   September 30,
  2020
 2019
   2020
 2019
Gross premiums written $ 196,464   $ 224,178     $ 581,697   $ 629,730  
Ceded premiums written   (80,353 )   (96,405 )     (230,094 )   (260,711 )
Net premiums written   116,111     127,773       351,603     369,019  
Change in unearned premiums   3,449     (15,274 )     17,486     (50,991 )
Net premiums earned   119,560     112,499       369,089     318,028  
                   
Investment income, net of expenses   2,660     5,050       10,314     15,573  
Investment (losses) gains, net   (627 )   (1,342 )     (27,899 )   17,412  
Finance charges   1,316     1,778       4,488     5,309  
Commission and fees   209     287       793     944  
Other income   15     13       48     43  
Total revenues   123,133     118,285       356,833     357,309  
                   
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   124,253     78,548       312,531     221,861  
Operating expenses   34,296     31,074       93,703     87,656  
Interest expense   1,273     1,386       4,061     3,879  
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets   -     -       45,996     -  
Amortization of intangible assets   617     617       1,851     1,851  
Total expenses   160,439     111,625       458,142     315,247  
                   
(Loss) income before tax   (37,306 )   6,660       (101,309 )   42,062  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (9,302 )   1,373       (15,696 )   8,721  
Net (loss) income $ (28,004 ) $ 5,287     $ (85,613 ) $ 33,341  
                   
Net (loss) income per share:                  
Basic $ (1.54 ) $ 0.29     $ (4.72 ) $ 1.84  
Diluted $ (1.54 ) $ 0.29     $ (4.72 ) $ 1.82  
           


                     
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data
Three Months Ended Sept. 30
  Specialty Commercial Segment Standard Commercial Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019
Gross premiums written $ 150,016   $ 174,695   $ 24,726   $ 23,563   $ 21,722   $ 25,920   $ -   $ -   $ 196,464   $ 224,178  
Ceded premiums written   (69,922 )   (84,369 )   (7,270 )   (7,814 )   (3,161 )   (4,222 )   -     -     (80,353 )   (96,405 )
Net premiums written   80,094     90,326     17,456     15,749     18,561     21,698     -     -     116,111     127,773  
Change in unearned premiums   3,764     (14,043 )   (744 )   (590 )   429     (641 )   -     -     3,449     (15,274 )
Net premiums earned   83,858     76,283     16,712     15,159     18,990     21,057     -     -     119,560     112,499  
                     
Total revenues   86,589     81,341     17,398     16,344     20,513     22,943     (1,367 )   (2,343 )   123,133     118,285  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   94,323     50,107     14,683     11,433     15,247     17,008     -     -     124,253     78,548  
                     
Pre-tax income (loss)   (26,751 )   14,766     (1,672 )   62     (2,065 )   (740 )   (6,818 )   (7,428 )   (37,306 )   6,660  
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   112.5 %   65.7 %   87.9 %   75.4 %   80.3 %   80.8 %       103.9 %   69.8 %
Net expense ratio (1)   22.2 %   22.0 %   26.1 %   32.1 %   32.0 %   24.1 %       27.6 %   26.0 %
Net combined ratio (1)   134.7 %   87.7 %   114.0 %   107.5 %   112.3 %   104.9 %       131.5 %   95.8 %
                     
Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development   (11,493 )   (6,029 )   (1,431 )   (75 )   (987 )   (273 )   -     -     (13,911 )   (6,377 )

(1)  The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data
Nine Months Ended Sept. 30
  Specialty Commercial Segment Standard Commercial Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019
Gross premiums written $ 438,113   $ 482,034   $ 74,944   $ 70,926   $ 68,640   $ 76,770   $ -   $ -   $ 581,697   $ 629,730  
Ceded premiums written   (198,526 )   (225,100 )   (21,770 )   (23,087 )   (9,798 )   (12,524 )   -     -     (230,094 )   (260,711 )
Net premiums written   239,587     256,934     53,174     47,839     58,842     64,246     -     -     351,603     369,019  
Change in unearned premiums   19,580     (47,109 )   (3,643 )   970     1,549     (4,852 )   -     -     17,486     (50,991 )
Net premiums earned   259,167     209,825     49,531     48,809     60,391     59,394     -     -     369,089     318,028  
                     
Total revenues   269,833     222,900     52,130     52,027     65,300     65,542     (30,430 )   16,840     356,833     357,309  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   224,468     144,430     37,313     33,697     50,750     43,734     -     -     312,531     221,861  
                     
Pre-tax income (loss)   (4,577 )   33,161     (154 )   3,626     (5,836 )   3,274     (90,742 )   2,001     (101,309 )   42,062  
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   86.6 %   68.8 %   75.3 %   69.0 %   84.0 %   73.6 %       84.7 %   69.8 %
Net expense ratio (1)   19.4 %   22.1 %   30.6 %   30.4 %   27.0 %   23.3 %       24.2 %   25.8 %
Net combined ratio (1)   106.0 %   90.9 %   105.9 %   99.4 %   111.0 %   96.9 %       108.9 %   95.6 %
                     
Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development   (23,961 )   (11,232 )   (2,350 )   3,508     (6,948 )   (57 )       (33,259 )   (7,781 )

(1)  The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a204b59d-618d-45a4 ...


Hallmark Financial Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hallmark Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.  Third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries