Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

Further to the announcement on 4 November 2020 (the "4 November Announcement") by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff"), SIHNV has been made aware of an administrative error in respect of the lender vote count received for the Consent Request referred to in the 4 November Announcement.

SIHNV has been informed by the respective Agents under the SEAG First Lien Facilities Agreement and under the SFHG 21/22 Facilities Agreement that a vote of one financial creditor was incorrectly recorded as a consent whereas it was in fact a rejection of the requests under the Consent Request.

The relevant vote is not material and does not change the overall effect of the approvals received. The final votes in respect of the Consent Request, adjusted to reflect the updated vote count, are set out below (with the variance from the vote levels reported in the 4 November Announcement also shown):