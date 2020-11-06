 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.11.2020, 11:15  |  255   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

06.11.2020 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST

Further to the announcement on 4 November 2020 (the "4 November Announcement") by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff"), SIHNV has been made aware of an administrative error in respect of the lender vote count received for the Consent Request referred to in the 4 November Announcement.

SIHNV has been informed by the respective Agents under the SEAG First Lien Facilities Agreement and under the SFHG 21/22 Facilities Agreement that a vote of one financial creditor was incorrectly recorded as a consent whereas it was in fact a rejection of the requests under the Consent Request.

The relevant vote is not material and does not change the overall effect of the approvals received. The final votes in respect of the Consent Request, adjusted to reflect the updated vote count, are set out below (with the variance from the vote levels reported in the 4 November Announcement also shown):

Lender groupings Approval Levels Rejection Levels Approval Levels after "Snooze"
SFH 21/22 88.16% Total Commitments (variance of -0.05%)

88.25% Facility A1 (variance of -0.06%) 		3.83% Total Commitments (variance of +0.05%)

3.75% Facility A1(variance of +0.05%) 		95.84% Total Commitments (variance of -0.05%)

95.92% Facility A1 (variance of -0.06%)
SFH 23 86.40% Total Commitments

86.36% Facility A2 		5.16% Total Commitments

5.17% Facility A2 		94.3% Total Commitments
Seite 1 von 3
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST 06.11.2020 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma kündigt Präsentationen von verschiedenen Forschungsergebnissen zur ...
DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Neue Tarife von PŸUR für die Generation Ü60 mit Top-Konditionen
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Neuer Weg zu Wasserstoff und Batteriematerialien auf Graphenbasis, ...
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG erwartet für 2020 trotz schwierigem Umfeld einen EBITDA auf Vorjahresniveau
DGAP-News: GK Software steigert nach vorläufigen Zahlen in den ersten 9 Monaten Umsatz und Ergebnis weiter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informs about the modified BLA-Submission Strategy for its Lucentis(R)* ...
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Geschäftssituation wieder stabilisiert
DGAP-News: FUCHS verleiht Förderpreis von 50.000 Euro an 13 soziale Projekte in Mannheim
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Steinhoff Aktie: Nächster Schritt - Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger definitiv Ende Januar
04.11.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
29.10.20
Steinhoff Aktie: Nächster Schritt "Normalität" - VEB einigt sich auch mit Deloitte - mehr Geld für Anleger
26.10.20
Steinhoff International: Wieder einmal wird ein Termin nicht erfüllt
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
20.10.20
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal(4) 
20.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
15.10.20
Steinhoff Aktie: Pepkor's Gewinnwarnung überrascht nicht. Vergleichsverhandlungen gestört?
15.10.20
Steinhoff International: Pepkors Gewinne fallen
15.10.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
60.709
Steinhoff International
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal
02.10.20
155
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
25.05.20
10
Sondersituation für Steinhoff Aktionäre: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
08.01.20
10
(Eilmeldung) Jetzt passiert es: Steinhoff Anleger müssen sich jetzt gut festhalten!