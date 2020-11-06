 

Futu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

06.11.2020, 12:30  |  27   |   |   

HONG KONG, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on November 19, 2020.

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9655918. It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed. When requested to submit a participant conference ID, please enter the number "9655918".

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcodes and unique registrant IDs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

A telephone replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 7:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, November 27, 2020. The dial-in details are:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
US: +1-646-254-3697
Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
Passcode: 9655918

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com


