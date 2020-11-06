 

Flushing Bank Maintains Its Investment Grade Rating by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 17:30  |  70   |   |   

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”), a full-service rating agency, reaffirmed an investment grade rating for the Company and the Bank. These ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank and Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology, which evaluates liquidity, asset quality, capital adequacy, and earnings. KBRA maintained the outlook for all long-term ratings as Stable.

The Company and the Bank received ratings of BBB/K3 and BBB+/K2, respectively. According to KBRA’s report, the Company and Bank’s ratings are supported by a seasoned management team that reflects beneficial experience with the greater-NYC banking market, a mid-tier deposit share position in this competitive market, and a loan portfolio that is considered to be relatively low risk.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to continue to receive an investment grade KBRA rating, validating our business strategy, conservative underwriting standards, and strong risk profile which drive our financial performance. The low interest rate environment provided us with an opportunity to reprice our higher cost deposits and significantly reduce our cost of deposits resulting in an improvement in our net interest margin. We are confident that the earnings accretion and other benefits of the recently completed Empire acquisition will positively impact capital ratios over the long term. Overall, we remain well capitalized and positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders.”

About Kroll Bond Rating Agency

KBRA was established in 2010 in an effort to restore trust in credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering accurate and transparent ratings. KBRA is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commission (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). KBRA is a full-service rating agency whose mission is to set a standard of excellence and integrity.

Seite 1 von 2
Flushing Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flushing Bank Maintains Its Investment Grade Rating by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”), a full-service …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pluralsight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Flushing Financial Corporation to hold virtual meetings with Institutional Investors
05.11.20
Flushing Financial Corporation Appoints Douglas C. Manditch, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire Bancorp, Inc. to Board of Directors
02.11.20
Thomas M. Buonaiuto Joins Flushing Bank as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff and Deposit Channel Executive
30.10.20
Flushing Financial Corporation Closes Acquisition of Empire Bancorp, Inc.
27.10.20
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q20 GAAP Earnings of $0.50 and Record Core Earnings Up 56% Driven by Record Net Interest Income
27.10.20
Flushing Financial Corporation and Empire Bancorp, Inc. Announce Receipt of Empire Shareholder Approval of Merger