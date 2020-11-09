 

DGAP-News Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 07:30  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous
Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab)

09.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // November 9, 2020

Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab)

- Vespucci study examines comparable efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of FYB202 and the reference product Stelara(R) in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis vulgaris (plaque psoriasis)

- Successful transfer of the third (late-stage) biosimilar candidate into a Phase III clinical trial

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and Bioeq GmbH announced the dosage of the first patient in the Phase III clinical trial (first-patient-in). The aim of the randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase III study is to demonstrate the comparability of FYB202 and the reference product Stelara(R) in terms of efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis vulgaris. This is the most common form of psoriasis, accounting for 80 to 90 percent of its occurrence, and is also known as plaque psoriasis. Due to this systemic disease affecting the entire body or organism, affected patients also have an increased risk of developing psoriatic arthritis and chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

The active ingredient ustekinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines interleukin-12 and interleukin-23. Since 2009, Stelara(R) has been used to treat various severe inflammatory conditions such as moderate to severe psoriasis. In 2016, its indications were expanded to treat Crohn's disease and in 2019 it was also approved for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Both of these conditions are chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. The drug is also used to treat psoriatic arthritis. In 2019, the reference market for Stelara(R) was over USD 6 billion worldwide.

Seite 1 von 4
Formycon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab) DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab) 09.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstandsvorsitzender der Aareal Bank AG kann seine Aufgaben aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Aareal Bank AG beschließt Vertretungsregelungen für vorübergehende Abwesenheit ...
DGAP-News: Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond posts further record new orders and continues to grow
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Änderungen im Management
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON MIT STARKEM VIERTEM GESCHÄFTSQUARTAL. AUSBLICK FÜR DAS NEUE ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab), bekannt (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab), bekannt
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informiert über modifizierte Einreichungsstrategie für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB201 (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informs about the modified BLA-Submission Strategy for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informiert über modifizierte Einreichungsstrategie für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB201
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 10. Dezember 2020 ein (deutsch)
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 10. Dezember 2020 ein
20.10.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Vorsicht, 1.000 Prozent" - Neue Nel, Plug Power, Nvidia, Solar, PSI, HelloFresh
14.10.20
Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Kaufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:49 Uhr
2.036
Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread