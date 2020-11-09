 

OXURION NV Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Offices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 07:30  |  57   |   |   

OXURION NV Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Offices

Composition-of-matter patents protect THR-687 until 2039-2044

Leuven, Belgium and Boston, MA, November 9, 2020 – 7.30 AM CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing potential next generation standard-of-care therapies to better preserve the vision of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), today announces a further strengthening of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio governing THR-687, an integrin antagonist being developed for the treatment of DME.

The European Patent Office (EPO) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have both issued new composition-of-matter patents covering THR-687. Patents EP3613739 and US10703752 were issued in November 2020 and July 2020 respectively, and expire in 2039, with possible patent extensions of up to 5 additional years (2044). An international application is still pending.

THR-687 is a potential best-in-class small molecule pan-RGD integrin antagonist being developed to treat DME holding potential of becoming the standard of care for DME patients.

Data from a Phase 1 trial showed that THR-687 is well-tolerated and safe with no dose-limiting toxicities and no serious adverse events reported at any of the doses evaluated in the study. Early signs of efficacy were also observed across all doses, with a rapid onset of action in mean Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from Day 1. Following a single injection of the highest dose of THR-687, this activity was maintained at Month 3 with a mean BCVA improvement of 12.5 letters.

Oxurion pre-clinical data show that THR-687 has the potential to be developed for additional significant indications, including wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD) and Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO).

Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO of Oxurion, said: “We are delighted that by using our in-house expertise to chemically optimize THR-687, we have generated an improved molecule for clinical development and extended its composition-of-matter patent coverage. The new patents that have been granted will ensure exclusivity until at least 2039 in the most important US and European markets for THR-687. These patents are a key element in securing the potentially significant commercial opportunity for THR-687, given our initial aim to make it the standard of care for all DME patients.”

Seite 1 von 2
Oxurion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OXURION NV Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Offices OXURION NV Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Offices Composition-of-matter patents protect THR-687 until 2039-2044 Leuven, Belgium and Boston, MA, November 9, 2020 – 7.30 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Notice Regarding the Differences between Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Notice Regarding Stock Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
IIJ Announces its First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
argenx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
ONCURIOUS I-O Portfolio Directed at Boosting T Cell Influx and Activity in Solid Tumors Announcing First Preclinical Proof of Concept in Proprietary CCR8 Treg Program
15.10.20
Oxurion NV Business Update – Q3 2020
13.10.20
Oxurion NV appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer