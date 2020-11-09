 

Forescout Names Merlin International Partner of the Year

Award recognizes top performance, joint customer satisfaction and cybersecurity excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced Merlin International, Inc. as the recipient of its U.S. Partner of the Year Award. This award recognizes channel partners for excellence in performance, collaboration and commitment to joint customers. Merlin, a valued Forescout partner since 2016, delivers cybersecurity solutions, innovative technology and intelligence capabilities to organizations in highly regulated industries.

“We are pleased to announce Merlin International as Partner of the Year. Through a combination of strong technical and industry expertise and streamlined, integrated solutions that secure the entire extended enterprise – from IoT to OT to the cloud – Merlin has excelled in driving Forescout sales and increasing Forescout’s enterprise value,” said Keith Weatherford, vice president of worldwide channel sales, Forescout. “Together with Merlin, we are well-positioned to build on our shared mission of using innovation to solve the complex security challenges facing modern enterprises and government agencies.”

Forescout chose Merlin as Partner of the Year in recognition of its top performance, best-in-class customer service and cybersecurity excellence. Notably, Merlin ranked as Forescout’s highest revenue-producing partner globally in 2019 and has proven to be an essential member of the Forescout Partner Advisory Council helping guide Forescout’s strategic product roadmap.

“We are honored to be named Partner of the Year by Forescout,” said David Phelps, Chairman and CEO of Merlin International. “This recognition is a testament to the value we deliver to our partners and our close collaboration on engineering innovative security solutions to protect critical industries.”

“I would like to congratulate Merlin on Partner of the Year,” said Greg Clark, CEO and co-chair of Forescout. “Forescout and Merlin have a longstanding and valuable relationship and we look forward to continuing to collaborate and helping our customers secure their environments from the risks of unmanaged devices, including IoT.”

About Forescout
Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platform at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with more device intelligence than any other company in the world, allowing organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

 2020 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents- .... Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Merlin International
Merlin International is a leading provider of next-generation cybersecurity solutions that protect government and commercial organizations. Merlin offers a broad portfolio of solutions that secure the enterprise from end points to networks, from governance to risk management, from infrastructure to information. Combining solutions with deep industry expertise and experience, Merlin delivers the cybersecurity solutions that organizations need to protect their most critical business assets, while furthering their mission. Merlin offices are located in Englewood, CO and Vienna, VA, United States. For more information visit: http://www.merlin-intl.com/, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter or read our blog.

